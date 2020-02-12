Sit, Stay, Marry

× Expand Illustration by Chris Danger

It’s becoming more common for couples to incorporate their furry friends into wedding ceremonies. With this growing trend comes the stress of keeping the pet entertained, fed and happy when they’re not making their way down the aisle. That’s where dog sitters come in. These are people trained to take care of your fur babies on the big day so you can enjoy it without worrying about them. Lauren Mosher, CEO of River City Dog Excursions, says, “I had my dogs in my wedding [last] year, and I had [a dog sitter] come, and it was such a relief because I wasn’t distracted, and I could really enjoy it and be there with my husband,” Mosher says. “Plus, I didn’t want to mess up my dress, because my dogs like to jump on me.”

Hiring a professional rather than asking a friend or family member to be on dog duty allows everyone to enjoy the day. Caren Pressley Brown, owner of The Collar Club of Virginia, says, “The bride’s friends, of course, love her to death, but they don’t want to be in charge of their dog that day, so what better way to have the dog involved in the ceremony than to have a person who’s not really involved with the family to take care of the dog?” Plus, sitters come equipped with everything your dog needs to be happy and healthy, including water bowls, treats, toys, poop bags and other supplies.

The couple typically meets with the dog sitter before the wedding to determine the schedule of the day and let the sitter meet and familiarize themselves with the pet. The sitter will bring the dog to and from the wedding venue. If the couple is leaving for their honeymoon after the wedding, the sitter can transport the pet to the couple’s boarding facility or to the home of the person responsible for its care while the couple is away. On the day of, the professionals generally watch the dog until it’s time for the pet to make its way down the aisle or until it’s time for pictures.

Veronica Silva, the president of Pawfect for You, recalls a wedding in 2017 when they got to play a prank. “When it came time for the actual wedding ceremony,” she says, “we did a spoof on the bride where the best man pretended to forget the rings, and he ran off and then came back with the dog, and the dog had the rings attached to the collar and came down the aisle to save the day.”

Cost generally varies based on length of time and number of pets being cared for. Multiple pets may require more than one sitter. Silva says to budget around $500 to $800 for the service.

“There is value in hiring a service like ours, because we’ve run into [variables] before, and so many couples don’t think about all those little nuances that may come up,” Silva says. “We want to ensure the best day possible.”