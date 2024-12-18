Big Day Backdrop

× 1 of 2 Expand The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs concluded a $150 million renovation project in fall 2023. (Photo courtesy Omni Homestead Resort) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Omni Homestead Resort Prev Next

For years, newly married couples have asked to take pictures at the Omni Homestead Resort’s Old Course lawn, which offers unparalleled views of their mountain backdrop in Hot Springs, Virginia. Now, couples can select that location for their entire celebration following the construction of a new pavilion as part of the property’s $150-plus million renovation, which concluded last fall.

“We saw that we needed to build a structure with a lawn space that could capture the beauty and essence of the mountains and the resort,” says Rachel Withrow, senior wedding and catering sales manager for the Omni Homestead Resort.

The 4,000-square-foot pavilion can host roughly 125 guests for a sit-down meal or 250 people for a cocktail reception. A private salon with its own bathroom is available for getting ready prior to the ceremony or for the happy couple to steal a few minutes away after their vows. The structure also incorporates practical design, with a loading dock and catering kitchen. Tenting options allow for outdoor receptions on the lawn.

“This is a way for couples to have a private event for their guests while still being at the resort,” Withrow says.

The Old Course Pavilion joins numerous other ceremony options at the Homestead, including the adjacent Crystal and Empire ballrooms that can accommodate weddings of up to 200 guests. An attached veranda provides options for an outdoor cocktail hour and cigars during the reception. For intimate ceremonies of no more than 30 people, the Tower Suite is a private space with vintage character from gold mirrors and soft lighting that can be made as formal as the couple wishes.

Withrow notes that June and October dates book quickly and encourages couples to consider different days — even Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — for their wedding. “In the summer months, family and friends can come for a [weeklong] celebration when schools aren’t in session,” she says. “There are deals to be had if we move off a Saturday.”

But most important, Withrow says, is for the couple to make the day theirs. “Do what brings you joy,” she says. “If that means bringing your dog, if that means taking a hike in the morning, we can accommodate that.”

Photo courtesy The Workshop by T&D

Workshop It

Kerith Rae’s goal for her newly opened event space, The Workshop by T&D at the former Studio Two Three location, 1400 Mactavish Ave. in Scott’s Addition, is simple: “I want to try to make a luxury experience available to those who couldn’t afford it otherwise,” Rae says.

According to wedding planning website The Knot, couples paid an average of $12,800 for a venue in 2023. At The Workshop, $4,500 buys a full-day Saturday rental; the cost drops to $3,500 for Friday or Sunday.

“It’s a gorgeous industrial space filled with light, and we offer packages with full event planning,” Rae adds. “We want to make [the day] as stress-free as possible.”

Photo courtesy Maven Theory

Scents of Place

Bethany Frazier and Meg Althoff, the creators behind Maven Made skin care and Sun Theory candles, respectively, have joined forces to open a new storefront at 4028 MacArthur Ave. There, they’ll make their own product lines as well as a combined line — Maven Theory — that evokes the essence of specific places through hand and body washes, soaps, and candles.

“Smell is such a huge part of how we experience travel, whether we realize it or not,” Frazier says.

Their Richmond fragrance highlights tobacco and gardenia; travel-size candles have already been in demand as wedding favors for out-of-town guests and as gifts for wedding party members.