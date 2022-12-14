New Venue Revue

× Expand Photo by Faith Photography courtesy Rassawek Winery

Wine and Weddings

Rassawek Vineyard’s new pavilion expands offerings for the big day

Natural beauty and sustainability meet at Rassawek Vineyard. The family-owned and -operated winery and event space, located on 1,200 acres in western Goochland County, has made an art of salvaging old buildings and materials set for demolition and repurposing them on the property. They’ve been doing it for more than two decades.

“It originated as a place [where] we could take some historic log cabins that were going to be torn down and give them a new home,” says Jenny Liesfeld, event manager. “We placed those [cabins] around the property and added ponds around the vineyard, and it became so picturesque that people started asking if they could get married here.”

In addition to the rustic log cabins, which can be rented as space for bridal parties or overnight guests, the property is home to a repurposed historic gazebo, a barn, a greenhouse, a stone bridge, an antique ferry boat and more. The vineyard’s wedding packages include several of these structures as ceremony and reception venue options.

This fall, Rassawek added a 5,400-square-foot indoor pavilion space to its venue offerings. Neighboring the building is a restored Pullman train car where bridal parties can get ready for the big day. After an outdoor ceremony, guests have the option to gather for cocktail hour around a vintage garage and grocery store before dancing the night away in the glassed-in pavilion.

“The only thing missing [from our venues] was a climate-controlled space, so we decided to add the pavilion, which is mainly glass and repurposed brick,” Liesfeld says. “You have a great view of the rolling Piedmont hills from any point in the building. It’s really pretty.”

So far, the pavilion has hosted several weddings and events, including serving as the music stage for the 2022 Rassawek Autumn Festival. And Liesfeld predicts that the pavilion will continue to be a popular option.

“I think the pavilion will make us that much more viable for year-round events and other activities,” she says.

The Liesfeld family named the property Rassawek in honor of the Monacan Indian village that was situated where the Rivanna and James rivers converge.

“It’s like taking a walk back in time,” Liesfeld says. “It's not something you typically see anywhere else.”

× Expand Photo by Cody Frayser Photography courtesy Historic Whitewood

Country Oasis

New wedding and event venue Historic Whitewood opened in Powhatan in September. Nestled on a 108-acre estate located off the scenic byway of the Huguenot Trail, it was purchased in 2020 by Chad and Sarah Taylor, who live on-site with their family. The property features a historic farmhouse and a schoolhouse with space on the grounds for up to 250 guests. “The majestic estate features old romantic trees, open pastures and cozy patios, creating a stunning backdrop for events,” Sarah Taylor says. “This hidden gem has lots of unique features … like [an] on-site bridal salon, mobile horse trailer bar and a classic red truck, to name a few. [We make] small touches and stellar service [our] specialty.”

× Expand Photo courtesy The Len

Intimate Celebrations

The Len, a modern, intimate venue in the heart of Shockoe Bottom, has opened facing the 17th Street Market in the former C'est le Vin restaurant space. The open-concept indoor-outdoor venue features an upscale lounge, a full-service bar and a kitchen. It can hold up to 75 seated guests or 100 standing for mixing and mingling. “Couples get so much more than just a space,” says co-owner Tiffany Cole. “They get a venue full of culture, character and charm. You feel this great energy when you walk through the door, from the artful walls and the tin ceilings to the modern lounge seating. It’s different from any space in Richmond.”