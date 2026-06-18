Fashion on Demand

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When Cheryl Woodley sought a gown for her wedding back in 1999, she says she had a horrible experience. With a curvier body type, she found that none of the sample sizes available at local boutiques fit her. One ensemble couldn’t be pulled down, another had to be left open in the back because it wouldn’t close, and all the while she had to endure the glances of strangers there for their own fittings. “It was just embarrassing,” Woodley reflects. And while she did eventually find a dress that was more flattering for her shape, the memory of the difficulties lingered.

Fast-forward to 2025, when a friend of Woodley’s requested her assistance with a wedding dress appointment. History repeated itself, unfortunately, and Woodley’s friend faced a similar struggle with the industry-standard sample sizes. “That’s when I said, ‘Something has to be done,’” Woodley recalls.

A former wedding planner, she researched boutiques that offer plus-size styles, until she had an epiphany. “I started thinking — one thing that I found most comfortable is being at home,” she says, “so why not bring wedding dresses to the bride at home, where she’s most comfortable, and just make it a full celebration?”

This led Woodley to create CYW Mobile Bridal, her eponymous business that brings a boutique fashion experience directly to brides. The process starts with a 15-minute discussion, where the CYW team makes sure the company is a good fit for the potential client. During a follow-up meeting, the stylist gets to know more about the bride and her tastes, then sets a date to take six dress options to the client’s location — typically a home or private space.

A boutique-like setup is created, complete with a full-length mirror, rug, riser, and even drinks and treats to enjoy during the fitting. One complimentary retry appointment is available. Once the bride makes a selection and chooses a payment option for the gown (separate from the service fee), the order is placed. When the dress arrives in four to six months, the stylist delivers it to the bride to try on and notes any recommended alterations.

CYW Mobile Bridal has two packages — a streamlined service and an upscaled version — and prices start at $795. The company sources gowns from designers that specialize in plus-size styles, including Sydney’s Closet and Studio Levana, and offers ensembles in a variety of designs and price points.

“For so long with wedding dresses, plus-size girls, we don’t have a lot of options,” Woodley says. “What I want to be able to provide are options. Not just in the dress itself, but the style of the dress, the color of the dress. I want the bride to say, ‘OK, I don’t have to just settle for a white dress or ivory dress or long-sleeve dress or short-sleeve, I can have all these options that I can choose from.’”

Woodley hopes that brides who use her service will feel pampered, special and beautiful. “People tend to say, ‘You’re really pretty for a big girl.’ Oh, I hate that. I want people to see us for who we truly are,” she says. “Just because we are a little heavier than someone else doesn’t make us any different; it doesn’t make us better, it doesn’t make us worse. So, when a bride puts her dress on during her wedding day and she sees herself in that mirror and she feels how she sees herself, that’s the winning moment.”