All-Inclusive Manor

Already known to Richmonders as the grand Tudor-style estate in Goochland County, Dover Hall at 1500 Manakin Road has served as a wedding destination since becoming an event venue in late 2013. And now brides and grooms as well as their friends and families can take advantage of new lodging options.

The venue opened a B&B in July 2018 with 10 boutique suites. Each room is decorated with a different theme, ranging from the Queen Elizabeth room — complete with a private balcony, two private sitting areas and an impressive view of the 55-acre grounds — to the King James suite, which houses fun amenities that include a retractable treasure-chest television and an authentic Sioux Indian teepee. It formerly served as a child’s room when Dover Hall was a private residence. Rooms range from $325 to $695 per night.

The addition of lodging makes Dover Hall a great destination for an all-inclusive wedding weekend, where couples can rent the property beginning with the rehearsal dinner on Friday through the farewell brunch on Sunday. And while 10 rooms may not be enough to accommodate an entire assemblage of wedding guests, Dover Hall's staff can help book rooms at nearby West End hotels.

The B&B is just the tip of the iceberg. A new tented 9,000-square-foot concrete patio has room to accommodate events up to 400 people. Plus, there are plans for an on-site restaurant, a permanent covering for the patio, and a winery.

In addition, Jeff Ottaviano and Chad Hornik, who took over management of the property in July 2017, are searching for a nearby second location. “We’re planning a sister location that would be available as a lower-priced option,” Hornik says, adding, “It will have the same great food and staff.”

Executive Chef Lee Hendrickson will oversee the future on-site restaurant, as well as the sister location. Hendrickson focuses on farm-to-table fine dining at Dover Hall.

Jamie Ashenburg, vice president of operations at Dover Hall, says of the recent additions and future plans, “We’re trying to take the events world to a different level.” Noting the high standard of food, he adds, “It parallels the magnificence of the space.” It’s a sentiment echoed by Hornik, who says, “The biggest distinguishing thing is we don’t serve banquet food. It’s legitimate five-star food.”

What all of these expansions and additions amount to is a better experience for visitors to Dover Hall and the ability to host more people, not only for weddings but also for corporate retreats, B&B guests and public events.

“When you pull up to the gate, the bar is already set high,” says Ottaviano, noting the impressive presence the Tudor-style estate commands when visitors drive up. “We’re matching that bar or passing it through the service, the food, the beverage options ... that’s what we strive for.”