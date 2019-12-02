Advertorial: Wedding Gallery Winter/Spring 2020

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Beauty

Makeup by Holly

Makeup by Holly, LLC DBA Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners is your personal beauty team. They are comprised of 18 professional and certified makeup artists, and licensed hairstylists on location to provide customized bridal looks for your dream wedding day. The team is trained by celebrity artists and brand ambassadors who bring your bridal inspirations to life. They use premium cosmetics to include airbrush makeup. The team ensures you and your bridal party look and feel your best. They create an "experience" that helps to create that bridal bliss feeling that you always dreamed of. Schedule your customized services at makeupbyhollyb.com.

Sona Dermatology & MedSpa

There are so many little things brides have to think about as they prepare for their wedding! Sona Dermatology & MedSpa wants to help brides look and feel their best on that special day! For over 20 years Sona has provided expert care and exceptional service in aesthetics to the Richmond area. Whether you are interested in fat reduction with CoolSculpting, getting Sona-smooth with laser hair removal, or refreshing your skin with Botox, Dermalinfusion, and other skin rejuvenation treatments, you can trust Sona for the results you want! Sona’s providers are medically trained and supervised, and Sona offers convenient evening and weekend hours and affordable payment options. Book your free consultation today at www.sonaskin.com to start getting ready for the wedding of your dreams! sonaskin.com

Bridal Shows

Richmond Wedding Experience

Richmond’s largest wedding expo is coming to the Convention Center on January 5 and August 23 Enjoy a fun day with your family and friends as you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, enjoy a runway fashion show, and chat with the area’s most talented wedding professionals. You’ll be inspired as you discover new ideas and uncover the latest trends. Treat yourself to a signature cocktail, take a ring selfie, and sign our new name wall. Details at Save 50% off tickets with promo code RBRIDE. weddingexperience.com

Catering

GARNISH

Food. Knowledge. Imagination. Our clients come from private, corporate and government sectors, and each seek the highest level of culinary creativity and service. Garnish takes a personalized approach to menu planning for events and weddings. Rather than hand clients a list of what they can choose from for their event, we take the time to meet with clients to understand and reflect their preferences for the event. This attention to detail creates a more personalized menu that is reflected in the food we serve and the satisfaction of our clients. Garnish can be found on numerous preferred caterers lists across the state of Virginia. Call us today to begin planning your next special event! 804-262-5787 or garnishrva.com

Pearl’s

Pearl’s culture of wholesome natural ingredients coupled with pastry art has made it well known throughout the region as the go-to place to wow your guests. All products are baked daily to ensure that your friends, family, and associates will be talking about your special occasion well into the future. Pearl’s is listed on ‘Things to Try Before You Die’ on Spoon University’s website and ‘Top 10 Southern Cupcakes’ in Southern Living. pearlsbakeshoppe.com

A Sharper Palate

At A Sharper Palate Catering & Events, our goal is to provide a service that ensures a successful event enjoyed by all. Whether you desire haute cuisine or Southern comfort food, our team of skilled chefs will create a menu that excites your palate. For the past 20 years, Virginia families and corporations have come to recognize A Sharper Palate for providing events that are always tasteful, professional and delicious. Our approach to quality and detail is what sets us apart, so you can relax and enjoy your event. For more information, call 804-553-0495 or visit asharperpalate.com or facebook.com/asharperpalatecatering.

Flowers

MaryAnn Blooms

Your style, your budget, your vision come to life. MaryAnn Blooms tailors the floral experience to the individual couple. My knowledge of flowers both by color and season will ensure that you get the aesthetic you desire in the budget you require. I work together with my clients to distill their unique personalities and concepts for their day into customized floral designs. I love the challenge of incorporating personal elements, venue decor, and your vision into a cohesive whole. After almost 30 years as a florist I still get a thrill helping each wedding come to life. maryannblooms.com

Vogue Flowers

Vogue Flowers is a local, family-owned florist that has been supplying RVA with beautiful blooms, professional design, and excellent customer service since 1985! With an eye for luxury, trending styles and the promise of unbeatable prices, any bride is sure to have her expectations exceeded. Offering everything from bouquets to boutonnieres, from tablescapes to on-site installations, Vogue does it all! Vogue even offers a DIY workshop, wholesale pricing, and precise, temperature-controlled refrigeration for our Do-It-Yourself brides. Book a complimentary consultation and share your vision with Vogue so they can take your unique style to the next level. Call 804-353-9600 or email us at weddings@vogueflowers.com to book your appointment today! vogueflowers.com

Entertainment & Photos

DJ Blendmasters

Your wedding day is one of the most important events of your lifetime! You want a top wedding DJ to make it personalized and full of love and fun mainly for you, but you want your guests to feel the love as well. We at BlendMasters DJ Services feel as though the music is the most important aspect of the wedding. Our deejays and emcees come more than prepared and ready to make your wedding day dreams come true! Now do the right thing and hire us to make your wedding day complete! djblendmasters.com

Doubletake

We recognize that no two couples are the same, so we believe that no two wedding videos should be either. Our main goal is capturing exactly who you are and all of the people and moments that are important to you. Seeking authenticity and humor in everything we do, we aim to document your day as genuinely as possible. Get in touch today at thisisdoubletake.com.

Hayes & Fisk Photography

Creating unforgettable portraits is what we have spent over two decades perfecting. Capturing your wedding day memories with a modern, elegant and classic approach is our gift to you. We have been celebrating and documenting the world's greatest love stories since 1995. Whether we are right here at home in Richmond, across the country or around the globe, every wedding day is a new adventure, a new beginning and a new story just waiting for us to help you tell. We believe every couple deserves the very best wedding day photography and take great pride in delivering hand-crafted portraiture and bold custom-designed storybooks. You have created your best love story and it is our honor to stand beside you and capture every minute of it. hayesandfisk.com or 804-740-9307

Richmond PhotoBooth

Our modern, open air photobooth is the perfect addition to any wedding or event! When was the last time you had a printed picture of yourself? We offer UNLIMITED instant high-quality prints with all our packages, which are fully customizable with your wedding graphics, corporate logo, text, color scheme, and anything else you would like added! Not only will it leave your guests with the perfect keepsake, but it's sleek and elegant design will take your event to the next level! Your guests will love letting loose and taking fun and silly photos, and it’s a great way to keep the party going all night! We also have the largest collection of modern and custom backdrops in the Richmond area! Call 804-396-8119 or visit 804photobooth.com for booking inquiries!

Gifts & Home

Fraîche

For the elegant, modern bride, Fraîche’s bridal registry is clean-cut, personal and user-friendly, giving our brides the option to edit and add products from home or face to face. The Fraîche way is in the details, carrying the finest lines of china to the most luxurious linens. Refined yet casual, we balance chic furnishings with unique accents, entertaining essentials and the perfect gift for any occasion. fraichehome.net

Gifted

We started gifted with weddings in mind, so it’s no surprise that wedding gifts are one of our favorite projects to work on. From welcome bags to Bridal Party Gifts, we can help you create something that truly represents you as a couple and the love that you want to share with your friends and family. We can help you create personalized and thoughtful gifts from makers and artisans in and around Richmond. Best of all, we can help keep you on budget and deliver the items directly to your door or to the hotel where your guests will be staying. One more thing you check off of your wedding to-do list! giftedrva.com

SIMPLY VETTORE

Make your special day unique with hand-crafted body care products. We specialize in creating personalized soaps, body oils, scrubs, lotions, you name it, to make your day extra special. Founded in 2002, Simply Vettore creates body care products using quality oils and butters to benefit your skins health. Simply Vettore makes products locally in small batches and can be found at local farmers markets, craft fairs and festivals. All of our products are created by hand by Nichelle Cooper. Call today to begin planning customized favors for your wedding shower, rehearsal dinner, and wedding. 804-366-9382 or visit simplyvettore.com.

Honeymoon

Journeys Inc.

Journeys Inc. can personalize any type of honeymoon or wedding getaway. Whether you’re looking for a tropical retreat, a relaxing cruise, or even an adventurous zip line through the rainforest, our Certified Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists can create the perfect honeymoon for you. Journeys has consistently won the Wedding Wire Couples Choice Award & Richmond Bride A-List Award because our honeymoon & destination wedding clients rated us the best in the Richmond area. Our goal is to plan the most AMAZING vacation for you by working with our key onsite contacts to ensure a seamless vacation! Contact us at info@journeystravelinc.com or journeystravelinc.com.

Gowns

HandCraft Cleaners

HandCraft Cleaners Specialty Division offers professional and detailed gown cleaning services to prepare for and cherish your special day! We offer several methods of cleaning and will choose the best one for your specific needs. You will receive expert and friendly service with the personal attention you deserve. When complete, you will have a beautiful heirloom to always remember and to possibly hand down to the next generation. Dan Thomas, our wedding gown specialist, has over 30 years of experience with extensive training in the art of gown cleaning, restoration and preservation. To learn more about our Specialty Division, please visit our website at handcraftdrycleaners.com/our-services. To schedule a consultation with Dan at his 5705 Patterson Ave. location, please email him at danthomas@handcraftservices.com or call 804-212-7683.

Inspired By The Dress

Teri Butler, owner of Inspired By The Dress, has a passion for sewing and designing unrivaled by any other. She works with brides to create gowns that are designed to capture their inspiration, beauty and personality. This sewing diva’s expertise in pattern making and designing eye rank her as the area’s go-to expert for custom-designed dresses. Her brides walk down the aisle wearing a one-of-a-kind couture gown, handcrafted beautifully inside and out. inspiredbythedress.com

Lex’s of Carytown

Lex’s of Carytown is Richmond’s premier shop for the perfect dress for any occasion. That’s why at Lex’s of Carytown, you can easily find something that defines your look, we like our customers to stand out, not blend in. Lex’s of Carytown offers a selection of cocktail dresses, formal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and a large selection of unique bridal gowns starting at under $300. Lex’s also carries shoes and the perfect jewelry to complete your look. Lex’s of Carytown has the best selection of gowns and the most affordable prices in Richmond with over 3,000 gowns in stock. Lex’s was voted the best place to buy formal wear by Richmond magazine readers since 2005. Visit lexsofcarytown.com for more information. Sizes 0-26. 804-355-5425.

Puritan Cleaners

Bridal gown preservation from Puritan Cleaners is a wonderful wedding gift. Our specialists can clean and press your gown, removing soil and “invisible” stains that ruin fine fabrics, trims and decorations. Then your gown will be carefully packaged in a triple-sealed, custom designed box to protect it from air, sunlight, moisture and insects. It will remain in pristine condition until you open it again. Let Puritan Cleaners preserve your beautiful gown for the next generation. puritancleaners.com

Invitations

Merrymaker

Locally owned since 1979, Merrymaker has been helping Richmond couples express themselves with beautiful wedding invitations for 40 years. Stop by our Carytown store anytime to peruse hundreds of samples of invitations, save the dates, programs, menus, napkins and more. You are welcome to make an appointment for a design session to see and feel paper and printing options, and let us guide you through the process of bringing your vision to paper. Merrymaker offers in-house foil stamping, envelope addressing, and for those in a hurry: while-you-wait stationery. See us on Instagram @merrymakerfinepaper.

Papeterie

At Papeterie, we know that first impressions count! Your invitations are the first glimpse your guests will have into your wedding. Having an elegant affair? A farmhouse wedding? Is your venue sleek and contemporary? We love it all! Papeterie has been bringing bride’s visions to life for over 30 years. We are Richmond's largest Preferred Crane Dealer and offer the best in wedding invitation vendors. Our staff, made up of graphic designers, fine artists and invitation consultants, is committed to beautiful design and unparalleled knowledge of proper wedding etiquette. Each invitation we design is one-of-a-kind and takes into account your personality, taste and budget. Let us make your first impression one that will not be forgotten! papeterieva.com

Riot + Revel

Riot + Revel wedding invitations don't just tell guests when and where to be ­­­­— they set the tone for your event. R+R wedding stationery brings your love story to life by creating a unique, artful and consistent branded experience from the save-the-date to the “thank you” card. Riot + Revel specializes in creating custom designed wedding stationery that expresses your unique love. Ready-to-order collection invitations, in a variety of styles, have been carefully designed and are customizable by text, color, paper and print method (flat, letterpress and foil stamping) to reflect the personality and visual direction of your wedding. riotandrevel.com or 804-512-0593

Worth Higgins

We are more than ink on paper. To view our portfolio, see a full list of services, or any other inquiries, please visit worthhiggins.com or call 804-264-2304.

Jewelry

Diamonds Direct

At Diamonds Direct, your love is our passion. Our diamond professionals are truly passionate about celebrating our customers happiest occasions with a gift of diamond jewelry. Our promise to you is to provide exceptional service, guidance, and warranties in a pressure-free shopping environment. We strive to make your experience one you are eager to share with friends and family. Your love story will begin long before you visit our showroom, and Diamonds Direct will stand behind your purchase for the lifetime you’ll share together. Diamonds Direct is proud to call Virginia home and honored to be a part of your story. Share your engagement, wedding and other celebrations with us using #DDFamilyAlbum! diamondsdirect.com

Lustre by Adolf

Lustre by Adolf was built with over 50 years of strong Richmond roots and foresight to the future. We tailor every interaction for each guest, whether it’s repair from our on-site jeweler or guidance selecting the perfect engagement ring. For a local jewelry buying experience — from engagement to anniversary or those “just because” moments, Lustre is the place to try, play and trust in the experts. We truly do, speak jewelry. havelustre.com

Schwarzschild Jewelers

Generations of discriminating Richmond brides and grooms have declared their love with a Schwarzschild engagement diamond, and relied on Schwarzschild Jewelers as their source for all things bridal — wedding bands, bridal jewelry, the groom’s gift and keepsakes for their ring bearer, flower girls, bridesmaids and groomsmen. You’ll find something old, something new and something blue among the beautiful jewels in our designer and estate jewelry collections. Schwarzschild’s knowledgeable associates will help you select jewelry that suits your style and complements your wedding dress that you’ll wear and cherish for years to come. Schwarzschild Jewelers, Richmond’s premier jeweler since 1897. schwarzschild.com

Venues

Ashton Creek Vineyards

If you are a romantic at heart, and have dreamed of a venue that exudes rustic elegance, look no further that Ashton Creek Vineyard! This Aisle A-Lister, Best New Venue, is just a short distance south of Richmond, and minutes from I-95. Surrounded by acres of vines, the Barn at Ashton Creek is an exposed post-and-beam structure, with natural stone fireplace, zinc-topped bar and wrought-iron chandeliers. The climate-controlled space can accommodate up to 250 guests. There are restrooms with designer accents and a modern kitchen that your caterer may use. A wraparound veranda overlooks the vineyards and outdoor ceremony sites. Let Ashton Creek Vineyard help to make your wedding day dreams come true! ashtoncreekvineyard.com

The Boathouse

Relax and enjoy the waterfront wedding of your dreams at The Boathouse. Featuring a ceremony garden and sunset views, The Boathouse at Sunday Park is a stylish, romantic location for your wedding. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing along the banks of the James River is a modern event space in a historic setting with panoramic views of the city skyline. Indulge your guests with a decadent menu designed by The Boathouse culinary team and presented by attentive, courteous staff. Let our event coordinators take care of the details, while you dance the night away. boathouserva.com or 804-360-7200

The Bolling Haxall House

The Bolling Haxall House, an Italianate mansion in the heart of downtown Richmond, was built in 1858 for wealthy business leader Bolling Walker Haxall. The Woman’s Club, seeking pemanent headquarters, purchased the house in 1900. They added an elegant auditorium in 1915, which continues to be a popular venue for community and club events. Renovated in the late 1980s by a team of acclaimed preservationists, the house is a Virginia Historic Landmark and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are available by appointment. 804-643-2847, ext. 13; located at 211 E. Franklin St. twcrichmond.org

Burlington Plantation

Burlington Plantation is a stunning wedding venue located conveniently between Richmond and Williamsburg. Upon opening in April 2018, couples and their guests have been in enamored with the historic charm, yet elegant design of the property. Burlington is situated between beautiful fields which creates a historic ambiance with modern aesthetics. With an indoor and an outdoor ceremony space, the couple can have the wedding of their dreams, no matter the weather! The ceremony and cocktail hour spaces are central to the property, so guests do not have to wander far in order to celebrate the happy couple for the rest of the evening. Our venue offers a customizable experience, providing tables, chairs, cocktail tables, and some unique furniture. For more information, please visit burlingtonplantation.com or call 804-801-4328.

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

The Cultural Arts Center and their new Walkerton Tavern location offer the perfect setting for weddings, receptions and pre-wedding events. The beautiful sculpture garden is an ideal venue for an outdoor wedding or reception. The contemporary canopy protects guests from inclement weather. Receptions can also be held in one of two ballrooms. Additionally, the Gumenick Family Gallery provides a unique gathering space in an art-filled three-room art gallery. For more information, call 804-261-ARTS (2787).

The Dominion Club

We believe every wedding should be as unique as the couple for whom we celebrate. That is why we don’t just watch the trends – we create them! Join the many brides we have helped achieve their dream vision without “breaking the bank”. The end result is a spectacular reception that will “WOW” your guests and create everlasting memories. 804-360-0091 or thedominionclub.com

Dover Hall

Welcome to Dover Hall, a private estate located in the rolling hills of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. We are conveniently situated in between Richmond and Charlottesville, and a two-hour drive from Washington, D.C. This English Tudor estate and its grounds are more than just a stunning setting. Dover Hall was built to be the perfect place for special occasions, run by a team of professionals who hold service to a higher standard. Dover Hall combines the grandeur of days past with modern conveniences, providing unforgettable experiences with the help of Jennifer McBride’s experienced team. The estate’s 33,000 square feet command a majestic view of 55 acres of rolling hills and woodlands. Inside, over 30 rooms —including a two-story ballroom, solarium, library, and bridal wing —invite guests to live luxuriously and leave the details to the attentive staff. A treasure trove of classical art and elegant antiques, Dover Hall is a perfect setting for events of all kinds. Visit doverhallestate.com.

John Marshall Ballrooms

The historic John Marshall Ballrooms offer an enchanting venue for wedding ceremonies and receptions in the heart of downtown Richmond, VA. We have two stunning ballrooms restored to their original 1920s grandeur with vintage, crystal chandeliers, soaring ceilings and handcrafted moldings. Our elegant ballrooms are ready for you to transform to complement your vision! The John Marshall Ballrooms offers a complete customized wedding experience, including our exclusive catering, linens, tables, chairs, flatware, bone china and sparkling crystal. Call 804-775-2355 for more information about our gorgeous venue! jmballrooms.com

The Jefferson Hotel

Majestic event spaces, gracious service and delicious food and beverage have created memorable weddings at The Jefferson Hotel since 1895. A team of wedding and event experts will carefully and thoughtfully assist you with the smallest details to ensure all of your wedding wishes are fulfilled. In-house florist, artisan wedding cakes, menu personalization and discounted guest room rates are also available. Visit jeffersonhotel.com for more information or call 804-649-4612 to schedule a consultation.

Julep’s

Julep’s is the ideal restaurant to host your next special event. Our back dining room may be reserved exclusively for up to 50 guests or the entire restaurant is available for up to 100+. Whether you are celebrating a special milestone, wedding, rehearsal, or corporate event, Julep’s will assist you with all the details to make your event memorable. Executive Chef Cory Chaney and our Culinary Team has created a variety of exciting group menu options from which to choose. Our staff will work with you to design a menu reflecting your personal tastes and preferences. 804-377-3968 or juleps.net

Linden Row Inn

With its rich history of love and romance, Linden Row Inn offers an idyllic setting for weddings, receptions, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. Whether you are looking for a relaxing garden atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Richmond, or a historic banquet space, the Linden Row Inn is the perfect venue for your wedding event. Our intimate Garden Courtyard and versatile Board Room are ideal for events of up to 125 guests. For the convenience of your out-of-town guests, Linden Row Inn also offers 70 uniquely appointed guest rooms with modern amenities and historic touches. Special group rates available. Visit lindenrowinn.com.

The Manor House at Kings Charter

2018 Couples Choice Award. 2018 Best of Weddings-TheKnot.com. Kick up your heels in the classically decorated ballroom, enjoy cocktails amidst the manicured lawn and formal gardens. Surround yourself with a lush array of blooms while you exchange vows in several garden ceremony sites. Delight on delicacies from the caterer of your choice! You choose the time of day, ceremony location, and caterer. Then relax while our outstanding on-site coordination services assist you in creating your enchanting day at The Manor House at Kings Charter. We have one great event per day, make it yours! themanorhouseva.com or 804-550-0020

Mount Ida Farm and Vineyard at Mount Ida Reserve

Located just south of Charlottesville, on the 5,000 protected acres of Mount Ida Reserve, Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard is the perfect choice for your wedding. Couples are invited to choose between two award-winning venues offering multiple ceremony options. The Barn offers a rich and classic backdrop for your celebration and is an ideal choice for winter weddings. The Lodge provides an upscale rustic feel, with vaulted barn ceilings, light wood interior, and striking mountain views. For weekend accommodations, Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard offers several sprawling manor homes, including a historic home designed by Thomas Jefferson. Mount Ida’s newest addition, the Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve, is a fully functioning vineyard and brewhouse serving an extensive pairing menu and is an ideal spot for rehearsal dinners, bachelor/ette parties, or weekend entertainment for visiting guests. Visit mountidafarm.com.

The Omni Homestead Resort

Once-in-a-lifetime events should happen in a spectacular setting and weddings at The Omni Homestead do. The timeless elegance of this iconic resort is complemented with genuine Southern hospitality and attention to detail from our dedicated hospitality professionals. From the exquisite Crystal Ballroom to the sweeping grandeur of the Casino Lawn and the breathtaking vistas at Courtyard and Valley View on The Cascades, each venue creates a picture-perfect setting for your special day. Make your wedding even more memorable by incorporating the magnificent spa, award-winning golf courses, and dozens of other recreational amenities. For information, visit theomnihomestead.com or call 888-796-5838.

The Renaissance

Coined as “Richmond’s Best Kept Secret,” The Renaissance is one of Richmond’s largest Victorian ballrooms offering a true one-stop shop wedding experience. The Renaissance was completed in 1887, and to this day still offers a timeless and elegant atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. The Richmond newspapers spoke volumes over the years of the elegant affairs and events hosted here and even today as you enter the Grand Foyer, you walk through a doorway to a glorious past and get a hint of things to come. With our convenient downtown location in Richmond’s popular Art’s District, parking is convenient and plentiful, and we are close to most downtown hotel rooms, making it easy for guests to stay close by. For more information please call or text 804-649-3373 or visit renaissanceva.com.

Seven Springs

Surrounded by gorgeous views and unique event spaces throughout the property, your wedding day can be truly your own at Seven Springs. It offers the classic elegance of Southern tradition within the approachable setting of a historic estate and working farm. Situated at the end of a long private drive in King William County, just 20 miles away from Richmond, the venue is the perfect backdrop for a wedding weekend getaway. Accommodating up to 200 guests for ceremonies and receptions and over-night amenities for 20 of your friends and family, Seven Springs can serve as a space for your big day or other collaborative, community events looking for a relaxed atmosphere with natural, organic elements and a modern edge. For more information visit us at sevenspringsva.com.

Stratford Hall

Wedding memories have been made at Stratford Hall since Hannah Lee, daughter of Stratford Hall’s original owner Thomas Lee, married Gawin Corbin in 1747. Weddings packages at Stratford Hall offer a unique, inclusive experience that both you and your guests are sure to enjoy! Breathtaking backdrops across the grounds create special memories throughout your wedding weekend. From the grandeur of the Great House, 18th-century gardens, farm and barn backdrops, and spectacular Potomac River views, Stratford Hall offers a memorable wedding weekend. Special guest accommodations on site are available in unique, charming guesthouses. Contact our wedding coordinator for more information: ebacon@stratfordhall.org.

Swift Creek Mill

Swift Creek Mill is one of the oldest registered landmarks in the nation (circa 1663) and home to historic Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a not-for-profit that has been showcasing professional performing arts for over 50 years. Known for its idyllic setting, spacious dining area, and historic significance, “The Mill” has long been popular venue for weddings and special events in Central and Southside Virginia, offering professional event planning and catering services to suit every taste and budget. “Make history” by hosting your special event at Swift Creek Mill Theatre! For more information, contact info@swiftcreekmill.com or call 804-748-5203.

The Tuckahoe Woman’s Club

The Tuckahoe Woman's Club is an elegant venue for wedding receptions, fundraising events, corporate gatherings, and other personal or business occasions. Renting at The Tuckahoe Woman's Club has the advantage of allowing the renter to determine the important aspects of the affair. Renters choose their own caterer, florist, entertainment, wedding designer, and other vendors that will make the event a very special one. The auditorium can accommodate up to 200 guests for a seated dinner without dancing, or 175 guests with a dance area. An elegant sitting room behind the stage is available for brides, speakers, and entertainers. The garden can accommodate up to 150 seated guests. This space can be tented for a special effect during the day or evening events. A commercial kitchen is available for the renter's and caterer's use. For more information call 804-257-7251 or visit thetuckahoe.org.

The Virginia Cliffe Inn

When planning for a Richmond wedding venue or corporate training event, the most important thing is to have someone in your corner you can reach out to and communicate with. We understand your concerns and feel that this is where we excel. Visual appeal for a wedding space is a most important consideration in making your choice of wedding venue. The style of our Glen Allen/ Richmond space dates to a Colonial-era designer hired by George Washington. More than just a reception hall, the Virginia Cliffe Inn has a 40’-by- 50’ pavilion with a 40'-by-40' adjacent permanent tent, swan pond and adjacent Clifton Cottage. These adjacent areas on 6 acres make our space a large wedding venue. For more information call 804-382-0500 or visit vacliffeinn.com.

Virginia Crossings Hotel

Make it the best day of your life, with a wedding in our lush English Gardens, surrounded by charming Colonial architecture. Looking for an indoor space? Our Henrico Ballroom is an elegant option to celebrate your love with up to 230 of your favorite people. We can provide expert wedding planners, spacious venues, catering menus, and outdoor ceremony venues, just to name a few. For more information call 804-727-1404 or visit virginiacrossingshotel.tapestrycollection.com.