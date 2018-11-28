Advertorial: Wedding Gallery Winter/Spring 2019

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Beauty

Apothec

APOTHEC Pantry & Parfumerie is a natural beauty service and shopping destination in the heart of Richmond’s Libbie Grove area. We offer full Bridal Event Services including spa rituals such as facials, massage, body treatments, brow shaping and enhancement. We also provide bridal and bridal party makeup services with our Wildly Free Beauty Makeup Artist using clean and natural, cruelty free products. To make her day even more special we can create a custom Wedding Day parfum scent and candles for the bride, her bridal party and gifts for the guests. Schedule a consultation and event online at shopapothec.com/services.

Bombshell

Five-diamond customer service paired with all things unexpected and unconventional set the stage for your experience at Bombshell! Now with three booming locations in Richmond and a fourth in downtown Las Vegas , you can style with ease. Bombshell is a full-service salon with a retro pin-up vibe offering everything from practically painless waxing, custom air-brush tanning, hair, make-up, and nails. Looking to live “La Dolce Vita” at your wedding? Bombshell has the best bridal packages that will make your special day the hottest and sweetest! The candy-coated fun never stops at Bombshell! ilovebombshell.com

Escape

Do you prefer your mani/pedis with top-notch service, unparalleled attention to detail and perhaps a complimentary drink? Don’t miss Escape, which is just as luxurious an experience as the name implies. Escape is a premier nail and spa with two Richmond locations to serve you, 11837 West Broad Street and 12224 West Broad Street. We are family owned and operated and have specialized in the nail and spa business for over 20 years. All of our products and services are top of the line. You will find no one better suited to give you the most luxurious and pampering experience possible. We offer spa packages, massage treatments, waxing, manicures, pedicures as well as other skin care services. Voted # 1 in Richmond Bride and Richmond Times-Dispatch readers. escapenailspa.net

Bridal Shows

Richmond Wedding Experience

Do you spend hours browsing websites, flipping through magazines, and exploring Pinterest and Instagram? How are you going to turn all of those ideas into your wedding day? When you visit the Wedding Experience, planning your wedding will be easy and fun! You’ll chat with the area’s most talented and trustworthy wedding professionals while you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, and find your perfect look in our fashion show. You’ll be inspired as you discover new ideas and uncover the latest trends. Best of all, you’ll experience everything up close, in person, and in just one day. January 6 and August 18 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Details at WeddingExperience.com. Save 50% off tickets with promo code RMAG.

Richmond Weddings™

Join Richmond Weddings™ for their renowned Winter Wedding Show at the elegant and breathtaking Main Street Station. On Sunday, January 13th from 11:00am - 4:00pm, engaged couples will be able to meet over 110 experienced wedding professionals to find the right vendors and make their Richmond wedding dreams come to life! Early entry tickets are available for couples that want more quality personal time with the exhibitors. There is plenty of time and room for everyone to find their wedding inspiration. From Ideas to “I do,” this is the wedding show you do not want to miss! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RichmondWeddingsShow.com.

Caterers & Sweets

Garnish

Our clients come from private, corporate and government sectors and each seek the highest level of culinary creativity and service. Garnish takes a personalized approach to menu planning for events and weddings. Rather than hand clients a list of what they can choose from for their event, we take the time to meet with clients to understand and reflect their preferences for the event. This attention to detail creates a more personalized menu that is reflected in the food we serve and the satisfaction of our clients. Garnish can be found on numerous preferred caterers lists across the state of Virginia. Call us today to begin planning your next special event! 804-262-5787 or garnishrva.com

Pearl’s

Pearl’s culture of wholesome natural ingredients coupled with pastry art has made it well known throughout the region as the go-to place to wow your guests. All products are baked daily to ensure that your friends, family, and associates will be talking about your special occasion well into the future. Pearl’s is listed on ‘Things to Try Before You Die’ on Spoon University’s website and ‘Top 10 Southern Cupcakes’ in Southern Living. PearlsBakeShoppe.com

A Sharper Palate

At A Sharper Palate Catering & Events, our goal is to provide a service that ensures a successful event enjoyed by all. Whether you desire haute cuisine or Southern comfort food, our team of skilled chefs will create a menu that excites your palate. For the past 20 years, Virginia families and corporations have come to recognize A Sharper Palate for providing events that are always tasteful, professional and delicious. Our approach to quality and detail is what sets us apart, so you can relax and enjoy your event. For more information, call 804-553-0495 or visit asharperpalate.com or facebook.com/asharperpalatecatering.

Flowers

Flowers by MJ

Maryjane grew up in Northern California, and as a little girl, she decorated her surroundings through whimsical and romantic bouquets. Maryjane features garden roses, dahlias, zinnias, peonies, sweetpea, lilacs, unique floral varieties, succulents and other elements that reflect current trends. MJ’s Horticulture degree and eight years of floral design experience provide a deeper understanding of high-quality flowers and design techniques. Using local and fresh materials, MJ recreates unique floral concepts for your special events, weddings, private residences, and editorial styling incorporating the best of the season. She now lives in Richmond, VA. Contact her at: @Flowers_By_MJ or flowersbymj.com.

Keitha Thomas Designs

Offering event design and custom floral services, we consider ourselves to be multiple vendors under one roof who can virtually do it all. From logistical management to full installation set-up and teardown, our services ensure that you will be able to relax, have fun during the planning process and most importantly, feel like a guest and fully enjoy your wedding day. Call 804-464-7327.

Strange’s Florists

Strange’s Florists, Greenhouses & Garden Centers has four retail locations and a wholesale greenhouse range in the Richmond area. Flowers are the perfect complement to you and your wedding party. Strange’s offers creative floral designs in both fresh and silk arrangements and bouquets at all our locations. Strange’s is committed to superior quality, unsurpassed selection, and providing customers with the best value. The company has grown into one of the largest florists and garden centers in the United States. Please visit one of our locations, call us at 804-321-2200, or visit stranges.com.

Vogue Flower Market

Vogue Flower Market is a local, family-owned florist that has been supplying RVA with beautiful blooms, professional design, and excellent customer service since 1985! With an eye for luxury, trending styles and the promise of unbeatable prices, any bride is sure to have her expectations exceeded. Offering everything from bouquets to boutonnieres to tablescapes to on-site installations, Vogue does it all! Vogue even offers a DIY workshop, wholesale pricing, and precise, temperature-controlled refrigeration for our Do-It-Yourself brides. Book a complimentary bridal consultation and share your vision with Vogue to see your very own mock-up bouquet and build a floral plan that takes your unique style to the next level. Call 804-353-9600 to set an appointment today!

Formalwear

HandCraft Cleaners

HandCraft Cleaners Specialty Division offers professional and detailed gown cleaning services to prepare for and cherish your special day! We offer several methods of cleaning and will choose the best one for your specific needs. You will receive expert and friendly service with the personal attention you deserve. When complete, you will have a beautiful heirloom to always remember and to possibly hand down to the next generation. Dan Thomas, our Wedding Gown Specialist, has over 30 years of experience with extensive training in the art of gown cleaning, restoration and preservation. To learn more about our Specialty Division, please visit our website at handcraftdrycleaners.com/our-services. To schedule a consultation with Dan at his 5705 Patterson Avenue location, please email him at danthomas@handcraftservices.com or call 804-212-7683.

Lex’s of Carytown

Lex’s of Carytown has become Richmond’s premier dress destination. That’s why at Lex’s you can easily find something that defines your look. Why blend in when you can stand out? Lex’s of Carytown offers a huge selection of casual dresses, cocktail dresses, formal gowns, and bridesmaid dresses. Lex’s has become the go to shop for the “not so traditional bride”. The store also carries shoes and the perfect jewelry to complete your look. Lex’s of Carytown has the best selection of gowns with over 3000 in stock. They were voted the best place to buy formal wear by Richmond Magazine readers year after year. Visit lexsofcarytown.com for more information. Sizes 0-26. 804-355-5425

Puritan Cleaners

Bridal gown preservation from Puritan Cleaners is a wonderful wedding gift. Our specialists can clean and press your gown, removing soil and “invisible” stains that ruin fine fabrics, trims and decorations. Then your gown will be carefully packaged in a triple-sealed, custom designed box to protect it from air, sunlight, moisture and insects. It will remain in pristine condition until you open it again. Let Puritan Cleaners preserve your beautiful gown for the next generation. puritancleaners.com

Gifts & Home

Fraîche

For the elegant, modern bride: Fraîche’s bridal registry is personal and user-friendly giving our brides the option to edit and add products from home or face-to-face. The Fraîche way is in the details, carrying the finest lines of china to intricate, textural linens — from tabletop to bedroom. Refined and casual, we balance chic furnishings with unique accents, entertaining essentials and always have the perfect gift for any occasion. shop.fraichehome.net

Journeys Inc.

Journeys Inc. can personalize any type of honeymoon or wedding getaway. Whether you’re looking for a tropical retreat, a relaxing cruise, or even an adventurous zip line through the rainforest, our Certified Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists can create the perfect honeymoon for you. Journeys has consistently won the Wedding Wire Couples Choice Award & Richmond Bride A-List Award because our honeymoon & destination wedding clients rated us the best in the Richmond area. Our goal is to plan the most AMAZING vacation for you by working with our key onsite contacts to ensure a seamless vacation! Contact us at info@journeystravelinc.com or journeystravelinc.com.

Invites

Merrymaker

Locally owned since 1979, Merrymaker has been helping Richmond couples express themselves with beautiful wedding invitations for close to 40 years. Stop by our Carytown store anytime to peruse hundreds of samples of invitations, save the dates, programs, menus, napkins and more. You are welcome to make an appointment for a design session to see and feel paper and printing options, and let us guide you through the process of bringing your vision to paper. Merrymaker offers in-house foil stamping, envelope addressing, and for those in a hurry: while-you-wait stationery. Visit merrymakerpaper.com.

Papeterie

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Whether it is your save-the-dates or formal wedding invitation, it is the first glimpse your guests will have of your wedding to come, and why not knock their socks off! Papeterie has had the pleasure of working with countless Richmond brides to bring their wedding stationery dreams to life. We work together with our brides to determine their vision and create a beautiful invitation that will be treasured for years to come. Our custom invitations reflect years of design experience, unparalleled wedding etiquette knowledge and the joy of making our clients design experience fun and memorable. For more information call 804-560-7955 or visit papeterierichmond.com.

Jewelry

Diamonds Direct

At Diamonds Direct, your love is our passion. Our diamond professionals are truly passionate about celebrating our customers happiest occasions with a gift of diamond jewelry. Our promise to you is to provide exceptional service, guidance, and warranties in a pressure-free shopping environment. We strive to make your experience one you are eager to share with friends and family. Your love story will begin long before you visit our showroom, and Diamonds Direct will stand behind your purchase for the lifetime you’ll share together. Diamonds Direct is proud to call Virginia home and honored to be a part of your story. Share your engagement, wedding and other celebrations with us using #DDFamilyAlbum! diamondsdirect.com

Fink’s Jewelers

Fink’s Jewelers is proud to bring you the best selection of designer fashion jewelry from the industry’s leading names, like David Yurman, John Hardy, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Ippolita, and more. We also offer a large selection of our very own Superior Quality® Fink’s Diamonds. Combined with friendly and knowledgeable sales associates and customer service that is second to none, there’s never been a better time to shop at Fink’s Jewelers! Visit us at Short Pump Mall and Chesterfield Towne Center or at finks.com.

LUSTRE

LUSTRE is a vibrant new jewelry store with its roots deeply planted in the Richmond jewelry scene. With over 50 years of history, Adolf Jewelers came to a close only to allow LUSTRE to shine. Keeping true to the Adolf standards of service and quality, LUSTRE prides itself on building lasting relationships and creating new friends along the way. Family-owned and proudly supporting the community, you’ll find LUSTRE in the previous Adolf location in the Ridge Shopping Center. Robin Adolf Salzberg and Daniel Wright, co-founders of Lustre of Adolf, invite you to come celebrate fine jewelry and to help define the next 50 years. Visit havelustre.com.

Schwarzschild Jewelers

Generations of discriminating Richmond brides and grooms have declared their love with a Schwarzschild engagement diamond, and relied on Schwarzschild Jewelers as their source for all things bridal — wedding bands, bridal jewelry, the groom’s gift and keepsakes for their ring bearer, flower girls, bridesmaids and groomsmen. You’ll find something old, something new and something blue among the beautiful jewels in our designer and estate jewelry collections. Schwarzschild’s knowledgeable associates will help you select jewelry that suits your style and complements your wedding dress — jewelry that you’ll wear and cherish for years to come. Schwarzschild Jewelers, Richmond’s premier jeweler since 1897. Visit schwarzschild.com.

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

For more than 20 years, Vera’s Fine Jewelers has been proud to serve as Richmond’s premier wedding jewelry specialist. Vera’s doesn’t just specialize in any wedding jewelry — we specialize in YOUR wedding jewelry. Our family-owned business ensures the bride and groom will leave happy. We create one-of-a-kind pieces tailored to what you love and at a price you can afford. Vera’s would also like to say thank you to our customers and Richmond Bride readers for voting us Best Custom Engagement Rings in Richmond! For more information please call 804-794-5671 or visit VerasFineJewelers.com.

Photos & Music

Bunn DJ Company

At Bunn DJ Company, music is our passion and our DJs know how important the right entertainment is for weddings & events. Our professional wedding and event DJs are flexible and can cater to any vibe. We help guide clients through the wedding and event planning process and we love to collaborate with clients to craft the perfect event from MC work to ceremony audio & lighting. Bunn DJ Company clients have access to custom online planning tools which streamline the event planning process. We’re prepared so the only thing you have to worry about is having the time of your life! 804-292-8066 or bunndjcompany.com

Rhythm of Love

Rhythm of Love specializes in weddings, and we know exactly how to make your day flawless from beginning to end! We’ll help you create a timeline, assist with day of coordination, and throw an incredible dance party all while making sure you have the most fun and stress free day possible! Our mission is to provide the highest quality entertainment with a signature attention to detail and customer service. We want you to sit back, relax, and let us add some Rhythm to your wedding day! For booking information please email seth@rolweddings.com or check out our website at rolweddings.com.

Richmond PhotoBooth

Richmond PhotoBooth is a modern and custom photo booth experience guaranteed to take your event to the next level. We bring the fun with our modern backdrops and unique props. Our professional camera and lighting equipment is housed in a modern, clean tower that will look great at any event. Our high quality unlimited prints are the perfect party favors that your guests will keep for years! Call 804-396-8119 or visit 804PhotoBooth.com for more information!

Rentals

Lighting Professors

The Power of Lighting Design. Every piece of furniture in the room, every decoration, and all of the surroundings will be bathed in the lighting you’ve chosen. The lighting affects the way you’ll see the expression on every guest’s face. Every smile and every tear. Let the power of lighting enhance the beauty of your wedding. Let us work with you to tailor your lighting design to create your perfect day. 804-755-8014 or LightingProfessors.com

Venues

Ashton Creek Vineyards

If you are a romantic at heart, and have dreamed of a venue that exudes rustic elegance, look no further that Ashton Creek Vineyard! This Aisle A-Lister, Best New Venue, is just a short distance south of Richmond, and minutes from I-95. Surrounded by acres of vines, the Barn at Ashton Creek is an exposed post-and-beam structure, with natural stone fireplace, zinc-topped bar and wrought-iron chandeliers. The climate-controlled space can accommodate up to 250 guests. There are restrooms with designer accents and a modern kitchen that your caterer may use. A wraparound veranda overlooks the vineyards and outdoor ceremony sites. Let Ashton Creek Vineyard help to make your wedding day dreams come true! ashtoncreekvineyard.com

Burlington Plantation

Burlington Plantation is a Wedding and Events venue located conveniently between Richmond and Williamsburg along the Virginia Capital Trail. Upon opening in April of 2018, guests have been in awe over the charm and elegance of the property. Burlington sits beautifully among the fields and provides couples four updated buildings, and two ceremony locations for their wedding. From the Main Stables, Ice House Bar, Main House, Bridal Cottage, Sunken Garden, outdoor ceremony locations and an indoor ceremony location you will have everything you and your guests could need on your wedding day. Our venue offers a complete customizable experience, providing tables, chairs, rolling bars, cocktail tables and unique extra pieces. For more information please visit burlingtonplantation.com or 804-212-7260.

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

The Cultural Arts Center and their new Walkerton Tavern location offer the perfect setting for weddings, receptions and pre-wedding events. The beautiful sculpture garden is an ideal venue for an outdoor wedding or reception. The contemporary canopy protects guests from inclement weather. Receptions can also be held in one of two ballrooms. Additionally, The Gumenick Family Gallery provides a unique gathering space in an art-filled three-room art gallery. For more information, call 804-261-ARTS (2787).

Dover Hall

Welcome to Dover Hall, a private estate located in the rolling hills of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. We are conveniently situated in between Richmond and Charlottesville, and a two-hour drive from Washington, DC. This English Tudor estate and its grounds are more than just a stunning setting. Dover Hall was built to be the perfect place for special occasions, run by a team of professionals who hold service to a higher standard. Dover Hall combines the grandeur of days past with modern conveniences, providing unforgettable experiences with the help of Jennifer McBride’s experienced team. The estate’s 33,000 square feet command a majestic view of 55 acres of rolling hills and woodlands. Inside, over 30 rooms—including a two-story ballroom, solarium, library, and bridal wing—invite guests to live luxuriously and leave the details to the attentive staff. A treasure trove of classical art and elegant antiques, Dover Hall is a perfect setting for events of all kinds. Visit doverhallestate.com.

The Jefferson Hotel

Majestic event spaces, gracious service and delicious food and beverage have created memorable weddings at The Jefferson Hotel since 1895. A team of wedding and event experts will carefully and thoughtfully assist you with the smallest details to ensure all of your wedding wishes are fulfilled. In-house florist, artisan wedding cakes, menu personalization and discounted guest room rates are also available. Visit jeffersonhotel.com for more information or call 804-649-4612 to schedule a consultation.

John Marshall Ballrooms

A historic gem in the heart of downtown Richmond. The John Marshall is glowing from an $80 million renovation featuring two stunning ballrooms with vintage crystal chandeliers, soaring ceilings, and handcrafted moldings, an overnight apartment option, bridal dressing suites, and clubroom lounge for groomsmen and smaller functions. Exclusive on-site catering is available from Homemades by Suzanne (including tables, chairs, champagne brocade linens, bone china, silverware & sparkling crystal), onsite parking deck or valet, and close walking distance to hotels. Call 804-775-2355 or email amy@thejohnmarshallballrooms.com for more information and to schedule a tour!

Linden Row Inn

With its rich history of love and romance, Linden Row Inn offers an idyllic setting for weddings, receptions, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. Whether you are looking for a relaxing garden atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Richmond, or a historic banquet space, the Linden Row Inn is the perfect venue for your wedding event. Our intimate Garden Courtyard and versatile Board Room are ideal for events of up to 125 guests. For the convenience of your out-of-town guests, Linden Row Inn also offers 70 uniquely appointed guest rooms with modern amenities and historic touches. Special group rates available. Visit lindenrowinn.com.

The Manor House at Kings Charter

2016 Couples Choice Award. 2016 Best of Weddings-TheKnot.com. Kick up your heels in the classically decorated ballroom, enjoy cocktails amidst the manicured lawn and formal gardens. Surround yourself with a lush array of blooms while you exchange vows in several garden ceremony sites. Delight on delicacies from the caterer of your choice! You choose the time of day, ceremony location, & caterer. Then relax while our outstanding on-site coordination services assist you in creating your enchanting day at The Manor House at Kings Charter. We have one great event per day, make it yours! TheManorHouseVa.com or 804-550-0020

Maymont

From an intimate proposal to a gorgeous garden ceremony and every special moment in between, Maymont is a fairytale backdrop for memories that will last a lifetime. Wedding ceremony sites include the flower-filled Italian Garden and tranquil Japanese Garden which have made it Richmond’s “best outdoor wedding site,” and indoor rooms and outdoor tented spaces are available for receptions. A horse-drawn carriage ride adds a unique touch to the occasion. Maymont also is a great location for rehearsal dinners, bridal portraits, and creative custom engagement packages. Discover this urban oasis located just five minutes from downtown Richmond. 804-358-7167. Email rentals@maymont.org or visit maymont.org, facebook.com/maymont or twitter.com/maymont.

The Montpelier Center

The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education offers western Hanover’s most unique wedding venue for parties up to 200. Indoor options include the light-filled atrium ballroom in our charming, nearly 100-year-old restored schoolhouse. Our beautifully landscaped village green is a truly magnificent setting for an outdoor event. Visit montpeliercenter.org. Call 804-883-7378 or email info@montpeliercenter.org for more information.

Mount Ida Farm and Vineyard at Mount Ida Reserve

Located just south of Charlottesville, on the 5,000 protected acres of Mount Ida Reserve, Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard is the perfect choice for your wedding. Couples are invited to choose between two award-winning venues offering multiple ceremony options. The Barn offers a rich and classic backdrop for your celebration and is an ideal choice for winter weddings. The Lodge provides an upscale rustic feel, with vaulted barn ceilings, light wood interior, and striking mountain views. For weekend accommodations, Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard offers several sprawling manor homes, including a historic home designed by Thomas Jefferson. Mount Ida’s newest addition, the Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve, is a fully functioning vineyard and brewhouse serving an extensive pairing menu and is an ideal spot for rehearsal dinners, bachelor/ette parties, or weekend entertainment for visiting guests. Visit mountidafarm.com.

The Omni Homestead Resort

Once-in-a-lifetime events should happen in a spectacular setting and weddings at The Omni Homestead do. The timeless elegance of this iconic resort is rivaled only by the Southern hospitality and attention to detail with which each event is approached. From the exquisite Crystal Ballroom to the sweeping grandeur of the Casino Lawn, each venue creates an inspiring setting for your special day. Make your wedding even more memorable by incorporating the magnificent spa, award-winning golf courses, and dozens of other recreational amenities. Our dedicated hospitality professionals are at your service. For information, visit theomnihomestead.com or call 888-796-5838.

The Renaissance

Coined as “Richmond’s Best Kept Secret,” The Renaissance is one of Richmond’s largest Victorian ballrooms offering a true one-stop shop wedding experience. The Renaissance was completed in 1887, and to this day still offers a timeless and elegant atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. The Richmond newspapers spoke volumes over the years of the elegant affairs and events hosted here and even today as you enter the Grand Foyer, you walk through a doorway to a glorious past and get a hint of things to come. With our convenient downtown location in Richmond’s popular Art’s District, parking is convenient and plentiful, and we are close to most downtown hotel rooms, making it easy for guests to stay close by. For more information please call or text 804-649-3373 or visit renaissanceva.com.

Tuckahoe Plantation

Popularly known as Thomas Jefferson’s boyhood home, Tuckahoe Plantation is a hidden gem in Richmond’s wedding community. A premier outdoor venue, the property is perfectly suited to make your wedding celebrations the dream you’ve always imagined. With sweeping views of the James River and perfectly manicured colonial gardens, Tuckahoe boasts spectacular scenery, only matched by its deeply rooted history, where you can customize every detail. Here, Southern hospitality is at its finest - your storybook day should have the perfect setting. For more information, call 804-971-8329 or visit tuckahoeplantation.com.

Virginia Crossings Hotel

Make it the best day of your life, with a wedding in our lush English Gardens, surrounded by charming Colonial architecture. Looking for an indoor space? Our Henrico Ballroom is an elegant option to celebrate your love with up to 230 of your favorite people. We can provide expert wedding planners, spacious venues, catering menus, and outdoor ceremony venues, just to name a few. For more information call 804-727-1404 or visit virginiacrossingshotel.tapestrycollection.com.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is Richmond’s premier venue for weddings and parties for up to 300 people. Options inside the more than 100-year-old institution include a stunning art-filled gallery with soaring ceilings or more modern spaces that include built-in A/V and a connected kitchen. Say “I Do” outside on our dramatic Boulevard façade and entertain on the grand front terrace. Virginia House, our elegant English mansion in the Windsor Farms neighborhood, is also available. Visit VirginiaHistory.org, call 804-340-1800 or email events@VirginiaHistory.org for more information.

Upper Shirley Vineyards

At Upper Shirley Vineyards, we supply everything couples need to plan the most memorable day of their lives. Couples may wed on our waterfront ceremony lawn or inside our 14,000-square-foot Low Country winery; host large receptions for up to 300 guests; and reserve in-house catering and professional service. We offer exclusive use of our event spaces, including a bridal suite and groom’s den, ceremony lawn, stone patios, covered verandas, tasting room and banquet room. Our in-house catering team is one of Virginia’s best. Executive Chef Carlisle Bannister, a fourth-generation restaurateur, has been directing high-end wedding catering in and around Richmond for the past 20 years. Chef Carlisle and his banquet captains, professional waitstaff and bartenders work tirelessly to create seasonal menus and dishes that capture the spirit and significance of your special day. UpperShirley.com