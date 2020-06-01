Advertorial: Wedding Gallery Summer/Fall 2020

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Beauty

The One Bridal Salon

You have found the one you want to walk down the aisle with, let us help you find “the One” to walk down the aisle in. The One Bridal Salon works with renowned bridal designers from around the world to bring high-end bridal gowns and accessories to you. From the dramatic to the ethereal, our collections feature stunning silhouettes for a first impression that lasts a lifetime. Our salon is all about you. During your appointment in our boutique, experienced consultants will partner with you to create the look you have always envisioned. We are passionate about helping you find the most important dress you will ever wear and are dedicated to making your dress-shopping experience fun, and enjoyable every step of the way. theonebridalsalon.com

Flowers

Vogue Flowers

Vogue Flowers is a local, family-owned florist that has been supplying RVA with beautiful blooms, professional design, and excellent customer service since 1985! With an eye for luxury, trending styles and the promise of unbeatable prices, any bride is sure to have her expectations exceeded. Offering everything from bouquets to boutonnieres, from tablescapes to on-site installations, Vogue does it all! Vogue even offers a DIY workshop, wholesale pricing, and precise, temperature-controlled refrigeration for our Do-It-Yourself brides. Book a complimentary consultation and share your vision with Vogue so they can take your unique style to the next level. Call 804.353.9600 or email us at weddings@vogueflowers.com to book your appointment today! vogueflowers.com

Entertainment & Photos

Doubletake

We recognize that no two couples are the same, so we believe that no two wedding videos should be either. Our main goal is capturing exactly who you are and all of the people and moments that are important to you. Seeking authenticity and humor in everything we do, we aim to document your day as genuinely as possible. Get in touch today at thisisdoubletake.com.

Gifts & Home

Gifted

We started gifted with weddings in mind, so it’s no surprise that wedding gifts are one of our favorite projects to work on. From welcome bags to bridal party gifts, we can help you create something that truly represents you as a couple and the love that you want to share with your friends and family. We can help you create personalized and thoughtful gifts from makers and artisans in and around Richmond, Va. Best of all, we can help keep you on budget and deliver the items directly to your door or to the hotel where your guests will be staying. One more thing you check off of your wedding to do list! GiftedRVA.com

Fraîche

For the elegant, modern bride, Fraiche’s bridal registry is clean-cut, personal and user-friendly, giving our brides the option to edit and add products from home or face to face. The Fraiche way is in the details, carrying the finest lines of china to the most luxurious linens. Refined yet casual, we balance chic furnishings with unique accents, entertaining essentials and the perfect gift for any occasion. fraichehome.net

Invitations

Papeterie

At Papeterie, we know that first impressions count! Your invitations are the first glimpse your guests will have into your wedding. Having an elegant affair? A farmhouse wedding? Is your venue sleek and contemporary? We love it all! Papeterie has been bringing bride’s visions to life for over 30 years. We are Richmond's largest Preferred Crane Dealer and offer the best in wedding invitation vendors. Our staff, made up of graphic designers, fine artists and invitation consultants, is committed to beautiful design and unparalleled knowledge of proper wedding etiquette. Each invitation we design is one-of-a-kind and takes into account your personality, taste and budget. Let us make your first impression one that will not be forgotten! papeterierichmond.com

Jewelry

Lustre by Adolf

At Lustre by Adolf we speak jewelry, talk shimmer and hear sparkles. Bold self-expression and fun are who we are! Co-founders Robin Adolf Salzberg and Daniel Wright were brought up in the iconic Adolf Jewelers business, which served the Richmond community for over 50 years. Today in the same Adolf location, Lustre continues to bring vibrance and fine jewelry expertise to Richmonders. Whether you’re dreaming about your wedding or already planning, we want be right there with you. Lustre is your place to try something new, see a smiling face or just play, before, during and after the big day. havelustre.com

Schwarzschild Jewelers

Generations of discriminating Richmond brides and grooms have declared their love with a Schwarzschild engagement diamond, and relied on Schwarzschild Jewelers as their source for all things bridal — wedding bands, bridal jewelry, the groom’s gift and keepsakes for their ring bearer, flower girls, bridesmaids and groomsmen. You’ll find something old, something new and something blue among the beautiful jewels in our designer and estate jewelry collections. Schwarzschild’s knowledgeable associates will help you select jewelry that suits your style and complements your wedding dress that you’ll wear and cherish for years to come. Schwarzschild Jewelers, Richmond’s premier jeweler since 1897. schwarzschild.com

Venues

The Bolling Haxall House

Timeless Victorian design encompasses the parlors for a perfect cocktail hour or intimate ceremony, while the Pompeian Red of the Beaux Arts ballroom lends warmth and grandeur that enriches every moment and photograph. This 1858 Italianate mansion in downtown Richmond has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1972. The house and its various elegant rooms have played a part in hundreds of wedding ceremonies & receptions since 1868. Onsite parking is available, as well as two separate dressing rooms. Say hello and have your special day added to our history, too. twcrichmond.org

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

The Cultural Arts Center and their new Walkerton Tavern location offer the perfect setting for weddings, receptions and pre-wedding events. The beautiful sculpture garden is an ideal venue for an outdoor wedding or reception. The contemporary canopy protects guests from inclement weather. Receptions can also be held in one of two ballrooms. Additionally, the Gumenick Family Gallery provides a unique gathering space in an art-filled three-room art gallery. For more information, call 804.261.ARTS (2787). artsglenallen.com

The Jefferson Hotel

Majestic event spaces, gracious service and delicious food and beverage have created memorable weddings at The Jefferson Hotel since 1895. A team of wedding and event experts will carefully and thoughtfully assist you with the smallest details to ensure all of your wedding wishes are fulfilled. In-house florist, artisan wedding cakes, menu personalization and discounted guest room rates are also available. Visit jeffersonhotel.com for more information or call 804.649.4612 to schedule a consultation.

Historic Mankin Mansion

“We can’t even begin to describe how amazing our wedding was at Historic Mankin Mansion! The venue itself is stunning and full of cool and classic charm, but that’s not even the best part … the staff members at the Mansion are experts when it comes to weddings! They handle every aspect of your special day and make it so relaxing and smooth. My Mansion planner was the best, answering every question I had, and put me at ease for the entire planning process! My family and friends were all amazed with the wonderful Mansion staff. Choosing this venue was the best decision that I made during the entire wedding experience! The Historic Mankin Mansion covered every detail and planned every tiny aspect of the day. I can’t fully explain how thankful I am to The Mankin Mansion and staff. They truly made the wedding of my dreams come to life!” historicmankinmansion.com or 804-737-7773.

John Marshall Ballrooms

The historic John Marshall Ballrooms offer an enchanting venue for wedding ceremonies and receptions in the heart of downtown Richmond, VA. We have two stunning ballrooms restored to their original 1920s grandeur with vintage, crystal chandeliers, soaring ceilings and handcrafted moldings. Our elegant ballrooms are ready for you to transform with your own unique vision! We offer a complete customized wedding experience, including our exclusive catering, linens, tables, chairs, flatware, bone china and sparkling crystal. Call 804.775.2355 for more information about our gorgeous venue! jmballrooms.com

Linden Row Inn

With its rich history of love and romance, Linden Row Inn offers an idyllic setting for weddings, receptions, elopements, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. Whether you are looking for a relaxing garden atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Richmond, or a historic banquet space, the Linden Row Inn is the perfect venue for your event. Our intimate Garden Courtyard and versatile Board Room are ideal for events of up to 125 guests. For the convenience of your out-of-town guests, Linden Row Inn also offers 70 uniquely appointed guest rooms with modern amenities and historic touches. Special group rates available. Visit lindenrowinn.com.

Manor House at Kings Charter

2019 Couples Choice Award. 2020 Best of Weddings-TheKnot.com. Kick up your heels in the classically decorated ballroom, enjoy cocktails amidst the manicured lawn and formal gardens. Surround yourself with a lush array of blooms while you exchange vows in several garden ceremony sites. Delight on delicacies from the caterer of your choice! You choose the time of day, ceremony location, and caterer. Then relax while our outstanding on-site coordination services assist you in creating your enchanting day at The Manor House at Kings Charter. We have one great event per day, make it yours! TheManorHouseVa.com or 804.550.0020.

The Montpelier Center

The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education offers western Hanover’s most unique wedding venue for parties up to 200. Indoor options include the light-filled atrium ballroom in our charming, nearly 100-year-old restored schoolhouse. Our beautifully landscaped village green is a truly magnificent setting for an outdoor event. Visit montpeliercenter.org. Call 804-883- 7378 or email info@montpeliercenter.org for more information.

The Omni Homestead Resort

Once-in-a-lifetime moments deserve a one-in-million setting. Discover the timeless elegance of weddings at The Omni Homestead Resort, where genuine Southern hospitality meets historic grandeur. From the exquisite and expansive Crystal Ballroom to intimate micro-weddings set atop breathtaking vistas, Omni’s wedding specialists help brides marry their ideal settings with impeccable service. Friends and family will arrive for the ceremony, but stay to enjoy the magnificent spa, award-winning golf courses and dozens of other recreational amenities. For information, visit theomnihomestead.com or call 888.796.5838.

The Tuckahoe Woman’s Club

The Tuckahoe Woman's Club is an elegant venue for wedding receptions, fundraising events, corporate gatherings, and other personal or business occasions. Renting at The Tuckahoe Woman's Club has the advantage of allowing the renter to determine the important aspects of the affair. Renters choose their own caterer, florist, entertainment, wedding designer, and other vendors that will make the event a very special one. The auditorium can accommodate up to 200 guests for a seated dinner without dancing, or 175 guests with a dance area. An elegant sitting room behind the stage is available for brides, speakers, and entertainers. The garden can accommodate up to 150 seated guests. This space can be tented for a special effect during the day or evening events. A commercial kitchen is available for the renter's and caterer's use. For more information call 804.257.7251 or visit TheTuckahoe.org.

The Virginia Cliffe Inn

When planning for a Richmond wedding venue or corporate training event, the most important thing is to have someone in your corner you can reach out to and communicate with. We understand your concerns and feel that this is where we excel. Visual appeal for a wedding space is a most important consideration in making your choice of wedding venue. The style of our Glen Allen/ Richmond space dates to a Colonial-era designer hired by George Washington. More than just a reception hall, the Virginia Cliffe Inn has a 40’-by- 50’ pavilion with a 40'-by-40' adjacent permanent tent, swan pond and adjacent Clifton Cottage. These adjacent areas on 6 acres make our space a large wedding venue. For more information call 804.382.0500 or visit VACliffeInn.com.