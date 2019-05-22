Advertorial: Wedding Gallery Summer/Fall 2019

× Expand Photo by Jez Timms/Unsplash

Beauty

BRIDEface Richmond

Why spend your wedding day rushing to salon appointments when you can have your own personal makeup artist and hair stylist in your home, hotel suite or at your venue? Because weddings are the primary focus of BRIDEface Richmond, we understand that it’s about more than just making you and your bridal party look amazing on your wedding day. It’s also about making sure everything runs on time, keeping everyone happy and calm, and making you feel like a celebrity. On the most photographed day of your life, have the peace of mind knowing you are the most beautiful and confident version of yourself! Call 804-822-0511 or visit bridefacerichmond.com.

Makeup by Holly

Makeup by Holly, LLC DBA Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners is your personal beauty team. They are comprised of 18 professional and certified makeup artists, and licensed hairstylists on location to provide customized bridal looks for your dream wedding day. The team is trained by celebrity artists and brand ambassadors who bring your bridal inspirations to life. They use premium cosmetics to include airbrush makeup. The team ensures you and your bridal party look and feel your best. They create an "experience" that helps to create that bridal bliss feeling that you always dreamed of. Schedule your customized services at makeupbyhollyb.com.

Lex’s of Carytown

Lex’s of Carytown is Richmond’s premier shop for the perfect dress for any occasion. That’s why at Lex’s of Carytown, you can easily find something that defines your look, we like our customers to stand out, not blend in. Lex’s of Carytown offers a huge selection of casual dresses, cocktail dresses, formal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and dresses for MOB. Lex’s also carries shoes and the perfect jewelry to complete your look. Lex’s of Carytown has the best selection of gowns and the most affordable prices in Richmond with over 3,000 gowns in stock. Lex’s was voted the best place to buy formal wear by Richmond Magazine readers since 2005. Visit lexsofcarytown.com for more information. Sizes 0-26. 804-355-5425

Smile of Virginia

Smile of Virginia was founded in 2004 by Dr. Nola W. Harrington in the “Center of the Universe,” Ashland, Virginia. With over 33 years experience as a practicing dentist, Dr. Harrington has focused consistently on maintaining a private practice that emulates excellence in patient care. Dr. Harrington received her D.M.D. from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1985 and completed an internship in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 1986 at Woodhull Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. She taught part-time, both pre-clinical and clinical dentistry at VCU/MCV Dental School from 1994-2004. Dr. Harrington’s passion is cosmetic, implant and reconstructive dentistry but due to her vast and varied experience, all general dental services are provided at Smile of Virginia. Our practice maintains a five-star rating with Google and Demandforce and we are a Patient Choice award recipient. We welcome new patients. For additional information, please visit smileofvirginia.com.

Bridal Shows

Richmond Wedding Experience

Richmond’s largest wedding expo is coming to the Convention Center on August 18 and January 5. Enjoy a fun day as you taste delicious cakes, see beautiful flowers, enjoy a runway fashion show, and chat with the area’s most talented wedding professionals. You’ll be inspired as you discover new ideas and uncover the latest trends. Details at WeddingExperience.com. Save 50% off tickets with promo code RBRIDE.

Catering

Garnish

Food.Knowledge.Imagination. Our clients come from private, corporate and government sectors and each seek the highest level of culinary creativity and service. Garnish takes a personalized approach to menu planning for events and weddings. Rather than hand clients a list of what they can choose from for their event, we take the time to meet with clients to understand and reflect their preferences for the event. This attention to detail creates a more personalized menu that is reflected in the food we serve and the satisfaction of our clients. Garnish can be found on numerous preferred caterers lists across the state of Virginia. Call us today to begin planning your next special event! 804-262-5787 or garnishrva.com

Flowers

Strange’s Florists

Strange’s Florists, Greenhouses & Garden Centers has four retail locations and a wholesale greenhouse range in the Richmond area. Flowers are the perfect complement to you and your wedding party. Strange’s offers creative floral designs in both fresh and silk arrangements and bouquets at all our locations. Strange’s is committed to superior quality, unsurpassed selection, and providing customers with the best value. The company has grown into one of the largest florists and garden centers in the United States. Please visit one of our locations, call us at 804-321-2200, or visit stranges.com.

Entertainment

Lighting Professors

The Power of Lighting Design. Every piece of furniture in the room, every decoration, and all of the surroundings will be bathed in the lighting you’ve chosen. The lighting affects the way you’ll see the expression on every guest’s face. Every smile and every tear. Let the power of lighting enhance the beauty of your wedding. Let us work with you to tailor your lighting design to create your perfect day. 804-755-8014. LightingProfessors.com

Gifts & Home

Capel Rugs

Capel Rugs, founded in North Carolina in 1917, has over a century of creativity, color, craftsmanship and innovation. We are the oldest privately owned rug manufacturer and importer in the USA and have earned the trust of customers across the country. In our Richmond retail location we offer over 10,000 rug selections including braided, indoor / outdoor, Oriental, Persian, traditional, hand knotted, one of a kind, casual and contemporary amongst many others. Our craftsmanship is unsurpassed in design and uncompromising in quality. Capel Rugs offers design assistance and customers may try a rug at home before making a final decision. Over 100 years of heritage goes into every rug we make. Voted R HOME Reader's Favorites Best Rugs for 8 years. 3995 Deep Rock Road. 804-290-8800. capelrugshome.com

Fraîche

For the elegant, modern bride, Fraîche’s bridal registry is clean-cut, personal and user-friendly, giving our brides the option to edit and add products from home or face to face. The Fraîche way is in the details, carrying the finest lines of china to the most luxurious linens. Refined yet casual, we balance chic furnishings with unique accents, entertaining essentials and the perfect gift for any occasion. fraichehome.net

Honeymoon

Journeys Inc.

Journeys Inc. can personalize any type of honeymoon or wedding getaway. Whether you’re looking for a tropical retreat, a relaxing cruise, or even an adventurous zip line through the rainforest, our Certified Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists can create the perfect honeymoon for you. Journeys has consistently won the Wedding Wire Couples Choice Award & Richmond Bride A-List Award because our honeymoon & destination wedding clients rated us the best in the Richmond area. Our goal is to plan the most AMAZING vacation for you by working with our key onsite contacts to ensure a seamless vacation! Contact us at info@journeystravelinc.com or journeystravelinc.com.

Invitations

Merrymaker

Locally owned since 1979, Merrymaker has been helping Richmond couples express themselves with beautiful wedding invitations for 40 years. Stop by our Carytown store to peruse hundreds of samples of invitations, save the dates, programs, menus, napkins and more. You are welcome to make an appointment for a design session to see and feel paper and printing options, and let us guide you through the process of bringing your vision to paper. Merrymaker offers in house foil stamping, envelope addressing, and for those in a hurry: while-you-wait stationery. See us on Instagram @merrymakerfinepaper.

Papeterie

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Whether it is your save-the-dates or formal wedding invitation, it is the first glimpse your guests will have of your wedding to come, and why not knock their socks off! Papeterie has had the pleasure of working with cotuntless Richmond brides to bring their wedding stationery dreams to life. We work together with our brides to determine their vision and create a beautiful invitation that will be treasured for years to come. Our custom invitations reflect years of design experience, unparalleled wedding etiquette knowledge and the joy of making our clients design experience fun and memorable. For more information call 804-560-7955 or visit papeterierichmond.com.

Riot + Revel

Riot + Revel wedding invitations don't just tell guests when and where to be ­­­­— they set the tone for your event. R+R wedding stationery brings your love story to life by creating a unique, artful and consistent branded experience from the save-the-date to the “thank you” card. Riot + Revel specializes in creating custom designed wedding stationery that expresses your unique love. Ready-to-order collection invitations, in a variety of styles, have been carefully designed and are customizable by text, color, paper and print method (flat, letterpress and foil stamping) to reflect the personality and visual direction of your wedding. RiotandRevel.com or 804-512-0593

Jewelry

Diamonds Direct

At Diamonds Direct, your love is our passion. Our diamond professionals are truly passionate about celebrating our customers happiest occasions with a gift of diamond jewelry. Our promise to you is to provide exceptional service, guidance, and warranties in a pressure-free shopping environment. We strive to make your experience one you are eager to share with friends and family. Your love story will begin long before you visit our showroom, and Diamonds Direct will stand behind your purchase for the lifetime you’ll share together. Diamonds Direct is proud to call Virginia home and honored to be a part of your story. Share your engagement, wedding and other celebrations with us using #DDFamilyAlbum! diamondsdirect.com

Lustre by Adolf

Lustre by Adolf was built with over 50 years of strong Richmond roots and foresight to the future. We tailor every interaction for each guest, whether it’s repair from our on-site jeweler or guidance selecting the perfect engagement ring. For a local jewelry buying experience — from engagement to anniversary or those “just because” moments, Lustre is the place to try, play and trust in the experts. We truly do, speak jewelry. havelustre.com

Photos

Hayes & Fisk Photography

Creating unforgettable portraits is what we have spent over two decades perfecting. Capturing your wedding day memories with a modern, elegant and classic approach is our gift to you. We have been celebrating and documenting the world's greatest love stories since 1995. Whether we are right here at home in Richmond, across the country or around the globe every wedding day is a new adventure, a new beginning and a new story just waiting for us to help you tell. We believe every couple deserves the very best wedding day photography and take great pride in delivering hand-crafted portraiture and bold custom designed story books. You have created your best love story and it is our honor to stand beside you and capture every minute of it. hayesandfisk.com or 804-740-9307.

Rentals

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

The music is queued. Everyone stands. Their gaze is focused on you as you walk down the aisle. This is your perfect day. Rewind to what got you here — the event specialists at Classic Party Rentals of Virginia — we are here to make the wedding of your dreams a reality. From ceremony to reception, our tremendous inventory of quality merchandise will provide you with exactly what you want. Stop by any of our three conveniently located Design Center showrooms to experience our selection first-hand and to gather ideas. Our event specialists will help you plan your perfect day. classicpartyrentalsva.com

Venues

Ashton Creek Vineyards

If you are a romantic at heart, and have dreamed of a venue that exudes rustic elegance, look no further that Ashton Creek Vineyard! This Aisle A-Lister, Best New Venue, is just a short distance south of Richmond, and minutes from I-95. Surrounded by acres of vines, the Barn at Ashton Creek is an exposed post-and-beam structure, with natural stone fireplace, zinc-topped bar and wrought-iron chandeliers. The climate-controlled space can accommodate up to 250 guests. There are restrooms with designer accents and a modern kitchen that your caterer may use. A wraparound veranda overlooks the vineyards and outdoor ceremony sites. Let Ashton Creek Vineyard help to make your wedding day dreams come true! ashtoncreekvineyard.com

The Bolling Haxall House

The Bolling Haxall House, an Italianate mansion in the heart of downtown Richmond, was built in 1858 for wealthy business leader Bolling Walker Haxall. The Woman’s Club, seeking pemanent headquarters, purchased the house in 1900. They added an elegant auditorium in 1915, which continues to be a popular venue for community and club events. Renovated in the late 1980s by a team of acclaimed preservationists, the house is a Virginia Historic Landmark and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are available by appointment. 804-643-2847, ext. 13; located at 211 E. Franklin St. twcrichmond.org

Burlington Plantation

Burlington Plantation is a Wedding and Events venue located conveniently between Richmond and Williamsburg along the Virginia Capital Trail. Upon opening in April of 2018, guests have been in awe over the charm and elegance of the property. Burlington sits beautifully among the fields and provides couples four updated buildings, and two ceremony locations for their wedding. From the Main Stables, Ice House Bar, Main House, Bridal Cottage, Sunken Garden, outdoor ceremony locations and an indoor ceremony location you will have everything you and your guests could need on your wedding day. Our venue offers a complete customizable experience, providing tables, chairs, rolling bars, cocktail tables and unique extra pieces. For more information please visit burlingtonplantation.com or 804-212-7260.

Chesdin Landing

Resort Style Living. Regarded as the ultimate in waterfront and golf course lifestyle, while being only a short commute to the Richmond or Tri-Cities areas. Shopping, services and professional offices are all conveniently located nearby. Chesdin Landing is the only Richmond area community to offer a 3,100-acre, full-service lake and a private championship golf course, complete with clubhouse facilities including dining and bar. The more traditional amenities such as a swimming pool, exercise facilities and lighted tennis courts are also present. Homes are nestled among stately hardwood trees and unlike other planned communities, lots are spacious, ranging up to four acres. Lake Chesdin is a majestic refuge, rich in natural wildlife and abundant with sporting fish. Days on the lake are filled with families who share the passion of boating, jet skiing and enjoying a day of fishing. Nearby areas of natural beauty include Pocahontas State Park and several privately owned equestrian facilities. Everything in your own backyard. Chesdin Landing. For people who really know how to live. 804-590-9900. chesdin.com

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

The Cultural Arts Center and their new Walkerton Tavern location offer the perfect setting for weddings, receptions and pre-wedding events. The beautiful sculpture garden is an ideal venue for an outdoor wedding or reception. The contemporary canopy protects guests from inclement weather. Receptions can also be held in one of two ballrooms. Additionally, the Gumenick Family Gallery provides a unique gathering space in an art-filled three-room art gallery. For more information, call 804-261-ARTS (2787).

The Dominion Club

We believe every wedding should be as unique as the couple for whom we celebrate. That is why we don’t just watch the trends – we create them! Join the many brides we have helped achieve their dream vision without “breaking the bank”. The end result is a spectacular reception that will “WOW” your guests and create everlasting memories. 804-360-0091 or thedominionclub.com

Dover Hall

Welcome to Dover Hall, a private estate located in the rolling hills of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. We are conveniently situated in between Richmond and Charlottesville, and a two-hour drive from Washington, D.C. This English Tudor estate and its grounds are more than just a stunning setting. Dover Hall was built to be the perfect place for special occasions, run by a team of professionals who hold service to a higher standard. Dover Hall combines the grandeur of days past with modern conveniences, providing unforgettable experiences with the help of Jennifer McBride’s experienced team. The estate’s 33,000 square feet command a majestic view of 55 acres of rolling hills and woodlands. Inside, over 30 rooms —including a two-story ballroom, solarium, library, and bridal wing —invite guests to live luxuriously and leave the details to the attentive staff. A treasure trove of classical art and elegant antiques, Dover Hall is a perfect setting for events of all kinds. Visit doverhallestate.com.

The Jefferson Hotel

Majestic event spaces, gracious service and delicious food and beverage have created memorable weddings at The Jefferson Hotel since 1895. A team of wedding and event experts will carefully and thoughtfully assist you with the smallest details to ensure all of your wedding wishes are fulfilled. In-house florist, artisan wedding cakes, menu personalization and discounted guest room rates are also available. Visit jeffersonhotel.com for more information or call 804-649-4612 to schedule a consultation.

John Marshall Ballrooms

The historic John Marshall Ballrooms offer an enchanting venue for wedding ceremonies and receptions in the heart of downtown Richmond, VA. We have two stunning ballrooms restored to their original 1920s grandeur with vintage, crystal chandeliers, soaring ceilings and handcrafted moldings. Our elegant ballrooms are ready for you to transform to complement your vision! The John Marshall Ballrooms offers a complete customized wedding experience, including our exclusive catering, linens, tables, chairs, flatware, bone china and sparkling crystal. Call 804- 775-2355 or email amy@JMBallrooms.com for more information about our gorgeous venue!

Julep’s

Julep’s is the ideal restaurant to host your next special event. Our back dining room may be reserved exclusively for up to 50 guests or the entire restaurant is available for up to 100+. Whether you are celebrating a special milestone, wedding, rehearsal, or corporate event, Julep’s will assist you with all the details to make your event memorable. Executive Chef Cory Chaney and our Culinary Team has created a variety of exciting group menu options from which to choose. Our staff will work with you to design a menu reflecting your personal tastes and preferences. 804-377-3968 or juleps.net

Linden Row Inn

With its rich history of love and romance, Linden Row Inn offers an idyllic setting for weddings, receptions, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. Whether you are looking for a relaxing garden atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Richmond, or a historic banquet space, the Linden Row Inn is the perfect venue for your wedding event. Our intimate Garden Courtyard and versatile Board Room are ideal for events of up to 125 guests. For the convenience of your out-of-town guests, Linden Row Inn also offers 70 uniquely appointed guest rooms with modern amenities and historic touches. Special group rates available. Visit lindenrowinn.com.

The Manor House at Kings Charter

2018 Couples Choice Award. 2018 Best of Weddings-TheKnot.com. Kick up your heels in the classically decorated ballroom, enjoy cocktails amidst the manicured lawn and formal gardens. Surround yourself with a lush array of blooms while you exchange vows in several garden ceremony sites. Delight on delicacies from the caterer of your choice! You choose the time of day, ceremony location, & caterer. Then relax while our outstanding on-site coordination services assist you in creating your enchanting day at The Manor House at Kings Charter. We have one great event per day, make it yours! TheManorHouseVa.com or 804-550-0020

Maymont

From an intimate proposal to a gorgeous garden ceremony and every special moment in between, Maymont is the perfect setting for memories that will last a lifetime. Wedding ceremony sites include the flower-filled Italian Garden and tranquil Japanese Garden which have made it Richmond’s “best outdoor wedding site,” and indoor rooms and outdoor tented spaces are available for receptions. A horse-drawn carriage ride adds a unique touch to the occasion. Maymont also is a great location for rehearsal dinners, bridal portraits, and creative custom engagement packages. Discover this urban oasis located just five minutes from downtown Richmond. 804-358-7167. Email rentals@maymont.org or visit maymont.org, facebook.com/maymont or twitter.com/maymont.

The Mill at Fine Creek

Set in the heart of the historic Fine Creek District in Powhatan, VA, you will have exclusive use of this enchanting setting for your wedding. We have three picturesque outdoor ceremony sites, including historic Mill ruins, and an elegant option for an indoor ceremony as well as a bridal suite and groom’s cottage. We can accommodate up to 225 for a cocktail reception & up to 150 for a plated meal, linens are included. Our boutique cottage inn is located nearby for overnight accommodations. Each menu is personally created for you by our chefs & owner. On-site coordinators are available to ensure that your day runs smoothly & stress free. We are here for one reason, to make your special day unique for you! themillatfinecreek.com

Mount Ida Farm and Vineyard at Mount Ida Reserve

Located just south of Charlottesville, on the 5,000 protected acres of Mount Ida Reserve, Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard is the perfect choice for your wedding. Couples are invited to choose between two award-winning venues offering multiple ceremony options. The Barn offers a rich and classic backdrop for your celebration and is an ideal choice for winter weddings. The Lodge provides an upscale rustic feel, with vaulted barn ceilings, light wood interior, and striking mountain views. For weekend accommodations, Mount Ida Farm & Vineyard offers several sprawling manor homes, including a historic home designed by Thomas Jefferson. Mount Ida’s newest addition, the Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve, is a fully functioning vineyard and brewhouse serving an extensive pairing menu and is an ideal spot for rehearsal dinners, bachelor/ette parties, or weekend entertainment for visiting guests. Visit mountidafarm.com.

The Montpelier Center

The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education offers western Hanover’s most unique wedding venue for parties up to 200. Indoor options include the light-filled atrium ballroom in our charming, nearly 100-year-old restored schoolhouse. Our beautifully landscaped village green is a truly magnificent setting for an outdoor event. Visit montpeliercenter.org. Call 804-883- 7378 or email info@montpeliercenter.org for more information.

The Omni Homestead Resort

Once-in-a-lifetime events should happen in a spectacular setting and weddings at The Omni Homestead do. The timeless elegance of this iconic resort is complemented with genuine Southern hospitality and attention to detail from our dedicated hospitality professionals. From the exquisite Crystal Ballroom to the sweeping grandeur of the Casino Lawn and the breathtaking vistas at Courtyard and Valley View on The Cascades, each venue creates a picture-perfect setting for your special day. Make your wedding even more memorable by incorporating the magnificent spa, award-winning golf courses, and dozens of other recreational amenities. For information, visit theomnihomestead.com or call 888-796-5838.

The Renaissance

Coined as “Richmond’s Best Kept Secret,” The Renaissance is one of Richmond’s largest Victorian ballrooms offering a true one-stop shop wedding experience. The Renaissance was completed in 1887, and to this day still offers a timeless and elegant atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. The Richmond newspapers spoke volumes over the years of the elegant affairs and events hosted here and even today as you enter the Grand Foyer, you walk through a doorway to a glorious past and get a hint of things to come. With our convenient downtown location in Richmond’s popular Art’s District, parking is convenient and plentiful, and we are close to most downtown hotel rooms, making it easy for guests to stay close by. For more information please call or text 804-649-3373 or visit renaissanceva.com.

Stratford Hall

Wedding memories have been made at Stratford Hall since Hannah Lee, daughter of Stratford Hall’s original owner Thomas Lee, married Gawin Corbin in 1747. Weddings Packages at Stratford Hall offer a unique, inclusive experience that both you and your guests are sure to enjoy! Breathtaking backdrops across the grounds create special memories throughout your wedding weekend. From the Grandeur of the Great House, 18th-Century Gardens, farm and barn backdrops, and spectacular Potomac River views, Stratford Hall offers a memorable wedding weekend. Special guest accommodations on site are available in unique, charming guesthouses. Contact our wedding coordinator for more information: ebacon@stratfordhall.org.

Virginia Crossings Hotel

Make it the best day of your life, with a wedding in our lush English Gardens, surrounded by charming Colonial architecture. Looking for an indoor space? Our Henrico Ballroom is an elegant option to celebrate your love with up to 230 of your favorite people. We can provide expert wedding planners, spacious venues, catering menus, and outdoor ceremony venues, just to name a few. For more information call 804-727-1404 or visit virginiacrossingshotel.tapestrycollection.com.