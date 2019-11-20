A Place for Love

The following is an online extra from the Winter/Spring 2020 issue of Richmond Bride, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo by Hayes & Fisk Photography courtesy The Estate at River Run

When couples are ready to say, “I do,” there are venues ranging from casual to elegant in the Richmond area — and the number of options is increasing. Several sites have recently opened or are coming soon to the region.

Planning a mid-2020 opening, Common House is currently booking weddings starting October 2020. This is the second location of the Charlottesville-based gathering space and social club, and its 30,000-square-foot building at 305 W. Broad St. is being restored and outfitted with modern and sleek elements while retaining its historic foundation. Spaces available for public rentals include the about 1,700-square-foot Union Hall and the adjoining courtyard.

In Goochland County, The Estate at River Run, at 2421 River Road West, exudes “old Virginia” opulence at the 60-acre estate formerly owned by the Massey family. The Georgian Revival mansion can host up to 299 people inside the home, with room for 275 seated in the Tuscan Ballroom. There are four ballrooms total and a huge exterior brick terrace overlooking the James River with two curved staircases leading down to the bluestone terrace below. River Run is accepting bookings for 2020 and beyond.

Opened April 2018, Burlington Plantation features a circa 1818 planter’s home on a historic farm property. Located off of the Virginia Capital Trail in Charles City County at 13221 John Tyler Memorial Highway, the site includes a bride’s cottage, groom’s den, Ice House Bar which sits atop the site’s circa 1700s brick ice pit, The Carriage House, The Stables at Burlington 5,000-square-foot ballroom, and sunken garden. Overnight stays are also available.

Located in New Kent County, Antebellum of New Kent opened in October 2018 at 4370 N. Courthouse Road. Family operated, the property exudes southern charm and features a 5,800-square-foot indoor event space, plus a large covered patio with a fireplace. There’s a prep kitchen, gentleman’s quarters compete with pool table, and bridal suite with makeup and hair stations.

Opened in January 2019, Adaline Acres at 11700 Hogans Alley, is a family owned and operated venue in Chester’s Rivers Bend neighborhood. Formerly the Rivers Bend Golf Course, this 22-acre property includes several ceremony site options. It features a 2,000-square-foot covered pavilion and a newly renovated main house with bridal suite.

Oakdale, a historic 100-acre farm at 13497 Ashland Road, opened for events in October 2019. A barn venue with a modern vibe, the property can host 200 guests and offers multiple ceremony sites. There’s a brand new 4,000-square-foot event building. Plus, a large covered porch, full bar, bridal suite, patio, and caterer’s prep kitchen. An on-site venue coordinator is also available for day-of needs.