Turn Off to Tune In

× Expand Illustration by Doug Fuchs

Now that we spend more time than ever on our phones and share every thought, action and meal on social media, could the best gift we give a couple on their big day be our undivided attention? Those embracing “unplugged” weddings would say so.

This trend has become more popular as couples request their guests turn off cell phones or other devices and focus on the ceremony. This also saves weddings from the inevitable phone ringing during the vows or cell phones blocking the photographer’s shot.

“We paid a lot to hire someone to take pictures for us, and we don’t want any devices messing up the pictures,” says Julia Perkins, who celebrated her wedding on April 25.

However, Richmond-based photographer and owner of Badass Photo Booth Kaytee Dunnavant sees the benefit of guests taking their own shots, knowing that photographers can’t capture every moment.

"Any photo that is ever taken is made to document a special moment," Dunnavant says. "If you limit your guests' ability to capture your day through their eyes, you're limiting those special moments they can take through their point of view."

Dunnavant has photographed weddings for nine years and recalls only two instances when she had to ask guests to be mindful of potentially blocking shots. She also hasn’t found much of a difference in shooting unplugged weddings.

"It's my job to work around obstacles," she says. "Sometimes there are obstacles you can't move in photography. It's the same with people. I still get the shots I want."

Photography is only one of many reasons couples may choose an unplugged wedding. Some may want to keep their ceremony more private and share that day only with their invited guests, or they want to be the first ones to post details of their wedding on social media. Others see going unplugged as the way to have everyone in the moment with them.

“We want everyone to be present during our ceremony and not distracted by their phones,” Perkins says.

Some guests may still try to sneak in a text or Instagram story, but there are easy ways to reinforce the wish for an unplugged wedding. A note on the invitations, a verbal reminder from the officiant while people are being seated or signs placed around the venue can serve as helpful reminders.

Dunnavant understands the interest in this trend but encourages couples to think twice when it comes to the photography.

"It may seem like a good idea in the moment to limit your ceremony to professionally shot photos, but 20 years from your wedding day, you won't care whether the photo was shot on a high-quality camera or one your grandma took on her phone," she says. "You'll be more upset with the photos you didn't take than the ones you did."

Ultimately, there’s no wrong answer when it comes to unplugged weddings. Couples should do what feels best for them and what will bring them the most joy to look back on.