This New Trend Takes the Cake

× Expand Cake by Sweet Fix (Photo by Stephanie Yonce Photography courtesy Sweet Fix)

"Less is more” isn’t the mindset of couples this year when it comes to wedding cakes. Statement cakes have grown in popularity and grandeur, featuring elements such as eye-catching colors, handpainted or metallic accents, and 3D embellishments.

“This direction allows for the cake to embody something very specific or even personal that may not be found throughout other elements of the reception,” says Amanda Robinson, owner of Sweet Fix, a custom bakery in Manchester.

Some couples opt for structural surprises, such as geometric shapes or inset crystalline geodes. Others use color to grab their guests’ attention, with watercolor washes or illustrations, a metallic tier, or unexpected colors.

Melissa Moes, owner of Melissa’s Simply Sweet, agrees these unique designs are a new way for couples to express themselves.

“I will have couples looking for Art Deco styles to match their venue, incorporated details from the dress, different sizes and shapes and metallics, just to name a few,” she says.

× Expand Photo courtesy Incredible Edibles Bakery

Custom confections come at a cost. While Sweet Fix’s standard cakes start at $5.95 a serving, their custom wedding cakes cost about $9.95 a serving, depending on design complexity and difficulty of execution. Similarly, Melissa’s Simply Sweet charges $5.50 to $6.50 per serving for a traditional style, but more elaborate creations have gone up to $15 per serving. Debra Miller, owner of Incredible Edibles Bakery in the Museum District, offers simple buttercream cakes for around $600, while their statement cakes are easily double that price due to the number of decorating hours required.

For some, that’s a small price to pay for the cake of their dreams. Miller has worked with couples who want to live up to photos they’ve seen on Pinterest and blogs.

“We see a lot of brides who are willing to spend the extra just to get their wedding in a magazine or on a blog,” she says. “It’s the wow factor that brides are going for.”

Whatever the reason for making a statement, bakers stress the importance of a realistic budget when requesting these lavish desserts, especially in metropolitan areas where prices can be triple that of Richmond’s. The more intricate the details requested, the quicker the price can increase.

But, Moes also wants couples to know a cake doesn’t have to break the bank to make a statement.

“If you can dream it, I will find a way to turn it into edible art,” she says.