The Four Somethings

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. This historic rhyme has been bringing hope and luck to brides since the Victorian era. Generations of women have upheld the tradition, often including sentimental elements in their wardrobe for the big day. Check out these four accessories for inspiration on how to incorporate the rhyme into your own look.

× Expand Something Old: Daniel Green Comfy Slippers, $26, at Blue Bones Vintage (Photo by Jay Paul)

× Expand Something New: Cha Cha House “The Favorite” hat with ombre satin band, $250, at La Petite Boutique RVA (Photo courtesy La Petite Boutique RVA)

× Expand Something Borrowed: Ever by Happily Ever Borrowed Silver Crystal Hair Vine, $25 for four days, at Rent the Runway (Photo courtesy Rent the Runway)