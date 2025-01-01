Rhinestones and sequins are familiar elements in wedding apparel, but now more than ever, brides are incorporating accessories that allow them to shine. With dazzling mirrorball-inspired looks and crystal embellishments hitting fashion runways, combined with the popularity of pop superstar Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, these shimmery styles are fit for the stage and the aisle. Here’s some inspiration for making the most of the trend with locally available accessories.

× Expand Clockwise from top: Pearl Cloud Shower necklace by Emily Warden, $920, at Emily Warden Designs; Bel Aire Bridal veil (knee length), $165, at Brocade Bridal; 1950s hand-beaded sequin clutch, $38, at Halcyon Vintage; Crystal flats by Forte_forte, $660, at Roan; S.F. Co. Fifth Avenue 1950s mother of pearl makeup compact, $46, at Halcyon Vintage; Silver jeweled headband, $200, at Blue Sage Bridal; Trista-1 rhinestone ankle strap heels by De Blossom Collection, $89, at Lex’s of Carytown; Malis-Henderson belt, $329, at Brocade Bridal