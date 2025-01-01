Shine On

Style that sparkles for the big day | Styling by Morgan Marlene | Photos by Lindsay Sostak

by

Rhinestones and sequins are familiar elements in wedding apparel, but now more than ever, brides are incorporating accessories that allow them to shine. With dazzling mirrorball-inspired looks and crystal embellishments hitting fashion runways, combined with the popularity of pop superstar Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, these shimmery styles are fit for the stage and the aisle. Here’s some inspiration for making the most of the trend with locally available accessories.