Something New

× Expand The Crown Room (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Having a Ball

Hotel Greene’s new event space channels ballrooms of days past

Richmond’s popular fictional hotel now offers a real grand ballroom. Hotel Greene has brought its mystery, whimsy and romance to The Crown Room, a 5,400-square-foot event space.

The eclectic venue, located at the former Hotel John Marshall building at 508 E. Franklin St., is the brainchild of Andrea Ball and Jim Gottier, whose creativity and ingenuity brought to life Hotel Greene's indoor miniature golf course. Guests step inside and are transported to a fantastical Eastern European hotel in the 1930s. “Our venue is about escaping to a different point in time,” says Rebecca Brooks, general manager.

The Crown Room shares a kitchen with Hotel Greene to provide catering and bar service, while offering wedding guests a private entrance on Sixth Street.

Opening a wedding venue during the pandemic has been challenging, but the popularity of Hotel Greene has helped boost bookings at The Crown Room. Brooks says the ballroom, which has a max capacity of 100 people, is also helping to fill a niche. “People are looking at smaller guest counts these days and want more intimate spaces where their guests feel comfortable.”

The Crown Room includes nooks throughout the space, featuring seating areas that are designed to suit ease of conversation and social distancing.

“Everything inside The Crown Room is curated by Andrea and Jim,” Brooks says. “From the furniture and chandeliers to the rugs and accessories, everything is authentic and vintage.”

The space is artistically pulled together with warm colors, rich textures and a Bohemian style that manages to be both elegant and welcoming.

“It’s a two-level space, which helps with the flow and makes for theatrical drops," Brooks says. "Interesting details in every corner pull the eye in different directions. There’s really a lot of character."

× Expand Rose Hill 1821 (Photo courtesy Rose Hill 1821)

Garden Party

Surrounded by 300 acres of woodlands, Rose Hill 1821 (rosehill1821.com) in Montpelier is a secluded venue that's about a 40-minute drive from downtown Richmond. Owner Orlando Debesa purchased the 20-acre property in 2019, restoring and renovating the grounds and buildings.

“There are so many beautiful places, from the historic main house to outdoor gardens, green spaces and a patio with outdoor fireplace,” says event coordinator Reilly Beattie. “We’re also in the process of transforming the property’s old barn into additional event space.”

The main house features an elegantly appointed bridal suite and a fully equipped kitchen, among other modern amenities. Rose Hill can accommodate up to 200 guests.

× Expand The Loft at Steamer Co. 5 (Photo by Karen Gage Photography)

Intimate Events

The Loft at Steamer Co. 5 offers couples an urban, historic setting in the heart of Jackson Ward. Built as a police and fire station in 1883, the former Steamer Co. 5 building was renovated in 2019, retaining art and event space Gallery5 downstairs and adding The Loft upstairs. The open space is ideal for smaller, more intimate gatherings and features high ceilings, exposed brick and cathedral windows.

“We’re not your traditional wedding venue,” says owner Nicole Clayton. “We’re seeing a lot of couples who want to showcase their own personality and not look like everyone else’s wedding.”