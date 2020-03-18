Snack Attack

× Expand Photo by Kimie James

Mini Tacos

Nar Hovnanian of Soul Taco formerly worked in wedding event production in the Washington, D.C., area and has 300 weddings under her belt. Whether it’s full-service catering or just late-night snacks, she uses her experience to help couples craft menus that they and their guests will love. Hovnanian recommends incorporating late-night snacks into weddings that last longer than four hours. “You’re usually sitting down and eating right at the start, and then you start dancing, and your guests will get hungry again,” she says. A snack helps to alleviate some of that hunger post dinner and dessert. Some of the more popular options? Chicken and churro waffles with agave hot sauce; mini tacos fitted atop limes so they stand up on their own; quesadillas; and smoked macaroni and cheese.

Popcorn

Ellie Basch of Everyday Gourmet says late-night snacks have been increasing in popularity over the last three years. “Wedding trends change, and this generation of brides and grooms appreciate more craft cocktails [and other beer, wine and spirits], and of course with more alcohol, it’s nice to have late-night snacks,” she says. “It’s also the last impression people get.” Basch says Everyday Gourmet’s popcorn bar is popular with guests. It includes an assortment of toppings such as Szechuan pepper, grated Parmesan cheese and cinnamon sugar. The slider bar satiates late-night cravings with mini burgers and all the fixings. She says classic chicken tenders and fries are also a favorite.

Pizza

Rob Zorch of Zorch Pizza says he’s recently received an influx of requests for late-night snacks at wedding receptions. Zorch offers a pizza buffet in addition to his pizza-by-the-slice food truck. He says he loves events that incorporate late-night snacks. “It’s a lot of fun. Everyone’s been partying the whole time, and it’s something to cap off the night with.” He also suggests extending snack time. “If you’re having a bigger wedding, you might want to increase that time from one to two hours to make sure everyone has a chance to enjoy.” Classics such as sausage and cheese are popular, but specials such as the “So Spice!,” with chorizo, jalapeno and AR’s Hot Southern Honey, and “1Up Mushroom,” with shiitakes, Calabrian peppers and baby arugula, have been hits.