Roll up Your Sleeves

Detached and off-the-shoulder arm coverings are having a moment in wedding fashion

Wedding fashion forecasts are predicting a rise in aisle-ready ensembles featuring detached sleeves. Whether part of the dress structure or separated from the body of the gown, these looks have been popping up on bridal fashion runways. Get inspired by these designer options found at local boutiques. Fun fact: The sleeves on these dresses are detachable, creating different looks in one outfit, so brides can easily alter their ensembles’ style from ceremony to reception.

