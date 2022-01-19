Roll up Your Sleeves

Wedding fashion forecasts are predicting a rise in aisle-ready ensembles featuring detached sleeves. Whether part of the dress structure or separated from the body of the gown, these looks have been popping up on bridal fashion runways. Get inspired by these designer options found at local boutiques. Fun fact: The sleeves on these dresses are detachable, creating different looks in one outfit, so brides can easily alter their ensembles’ style from ceremony to reception.

× Expand Mist gown by Watters with detachable puff sleeves and streamers, $2,395, at Annalise Bridal Boutique (Photo courtesy Annalise Bridal Boutique)

× Expand Atarah gown from Platinum by Demetrios with detachable sleeves that transition to beaded strands, $3,700, at Lex’s of Carytown (Photo courtesy Lex's of Carytown)

× Expand Cruz gown by Sottero and Midgley with detachable lace puff sleeves, $2,500-$3,000, at Urban Set Bride (Photo courtesy Urban Set Bride)

× Expand Celeste gown by Justin Alexander, $1,300; English net cape add-on (creating an illusion sleeve), $520, both at Tiffanys Bridal (Photo courtesy Tiffanys Bridal)

× Expand Aiden gown by Madi Lane with detachable sheer pearl-accented jacket, $1,950, at Annalise Bridal Boutique (Photo courtesy Annalise Bridal Boutique)