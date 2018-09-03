Outside the Cake Box

× Expand Clockwise from left, River City MudDrops, dessert empanadas, chocolate caramel apple, cotton candy, fried Oreos

Dessert bars have become the highlight of the reception dinner, serving as a fun way for guests to get their sweet treat fix. Opting to skip the traditional cake, more and more couples are creating mouthwatering arrangements of cupcakes, cake pops, cookies, brownies and even doughnuts, but there are plenty of unique options from local bakeries and eateries that go beyond those common confections.

River City Mud Drops

$300 for 100 people at Morsels, 4040 MacArthur Ave., 804-252-9792

Morsels’ signature River City Mud Drops pack a chocolatey wallop. Made from scratch using egg-free chocolate-chip cookie dough that is wrapped in a brownie, dipped in dark chocolate and sprinkled with dark-chocolate chips, this decadent dessert will make chocolate lovers swoon. There’s a gluten-free version available upon request as well. Customers are encouraged to place orders as early as possible to secure their date. Delivery is a $30 flat fee within a 10-mile radius of Richmond.

Dessert Empanadas

Starting at $400 (food truck package) for 100 people at Happy Empanada, 1203 Westover Hills Blvd., 804-933-3658

Happy Empanada currently offers two main flavors of handmade dessert empanadas: apple-guava, and banana-Nutella. Order for pickup or catering, or hire the Happy Empanada food truck for your wedding. Customers should place their orders at least two weeks in advance. Delivery is included in the food truck package price within the Richmond area, and there is a delivery fee for catering.

Fried Oreos

$299 (serves two to three Oreos per person; discounts available on bulk orders of 100 or more) for 100 people at The Treat Shop RVA, 6114 Jahnke Road, 804-918-5125

To bring the carnival experience, or at least a taste of it, to your wedding, fried Oreos from The Treat Shop RVA are a classic. The Oreos can be served individually or served on a tray buffet-style. One-week advanced notice is required, but it’s recommended to get large orders in early. Pickup is the primary method of transportation.

Chocolate Caramel Apples

$500 to $600 (varies based on market price of apples) for 100 people at Chocolates by Kelly, Short Pump Town Center, 11800 W. Broad St., 804-814-5496

Owner Kelly Wombold covers locally sourced apples with smooth caramel and decadent fair-trade organic chocolate, both made in-house. Add to that a grapevine stake to hold the apple, and you’ve got a dessert that’s as visually appealing as it is delicious. Customers are encouraged to place orders as early as possible, but three to four weeks’ notice is required. Delivery is available for a fee based on distance.

Cotton Candy

$475 for a cart package that serves 75 to 100 people at Sugar Soirée

Made from organic cane sugar, Sugar Soirée’s cotton candy breaks from tradition with fun flavors including maple bacon, buttered popcorn and cheesecake. Topping options include rainbow sprinkles on the pink vanilla flavor, or pop rocks on top of the grape soda flavor, even bacon crumbles paired with the maple bacon flavor. Custom flavors and packages are available. The package that serves 75 to 100 guests includes two hours of cart service, three flavors and one twirling artist. It’s recommended to reserve three to six months in advance, but Sugar Soirée does its best to accommodate requests. Delivery is included in the package price within the Richmond area.

× Expand Clockwise from left, French macarons, baklava, oat bites and grain-free bites, chocolate-covered marshmallows, canelés, tres leches cake

French Macarons

$370 (estimated at two macarons per person) for 100 people at Sweet Fix, 9 W. 10th St., 804-918-9257

Sweet Fix makes French macarons in a wide variety of flavors, from Raspberry Champagne to Salted Banana Caramel. Made from almond flour and egg whites mixed with sugar, the shell is very light, with a crisp, crunchy and chewy texture. It’s filled with an Italian meringue buttercream. If ordering macarons only, at least three weeks advance order placement is recommended. Delivery is $40 for the greater Richmond area.

Tres Leches Cake

Starting at $275 for 100 people at Pao Cakes, 8308 Staples Mill Road, 804-264-8808

Tres leches is Spanish for “three milks,” and the moist sponge cake is made with just that: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and heavy cream. Pao Cakes’ shooter version is popular for weddings, and the shop also offers slices. It's recommended to place your order at least one to two weeks in advance. Delivery is available for a fee based on mileage.

Baklava

$120 (small size) for 100 people at More Than Greek, 8161 Atlee Road, 804-569-2190

The baklava is made using layers of crispy and flaky phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and held together with a sweet syrup. Each piece is handmade individually. There’s a larger size and a chocolate version available as well (prices vary based on size and style). Customers should place their orders at least two weeks in advance. Delivery is available for a fee based on distance.

Oat Bites and Grain-Free Bites

$75 (oat bites) and $100 (grain-free bites) for 100 people at Mahogany Sweets, 100 W. Clay St., 804-225-8800

Mahogany Sweets’ oat bites consist of whole and ground oats, cacao, and chia and sunflower seeds, and the grain-free bites are made with a house-made almond meal with cacao and cherries. A minimum of 48 hours advanced notice is required. Delivery is available for no charge within city limits.

Canelés

$150 (discounts available on bulk orders) for 100 people at WPA Bakery, Church Hill: 2707 E. Marshall St., 804-716-9797; South Side: 3414 Semmes Avenue, 804-477-6449

Canelés consist of caramelized crepe batter made from butter, milk, rum, vanilla and, at WPA, gluten-free flour. The desserts are custard-like in texture, with a chewy outside and soft inside. Two weeks’ advanced notice is required. Delivery is available for a fee.

Chocolate-Covered Marshmallows

$200 to $500 (depending on size) for 100 people at Red Cap Patisserie, 719 N. Meadow St., 804-205-7487

This French-inspired bakery offers house-made marshmallows covered in white or dark chocolate, which is tempered in-house. Discounts are available on large-quantity orders. A minimum of two weeks advanced notice is required. Delivery is available for a fee based on distance.

× Expand Left to right, ice cream, pistachio kulfi, ice cream sandwich, popsicles

Ice Cream

Starting at $400 (food truck package) for 100 people at Gelati Celesti

With flavors including Chocolate Decadence, Almond Amaretto and Just Ask, Gelati Celesti’s handmade ice cream is a favorite among Richmonders, and their ice cream truck rental is in demand. Owner Steve Rosser says they have weddings on the books as far out as a year, so be sure to reserve your date as soon as possible. Delivery is included in the food truck package price within the Richmond area, and there is a mileage fee beyond that.

Pistachio Kulfi

$400 to $600 (depending on portion size) for 100 people at Lehja, Short Pump Town Center, 11800 W. Broad St., Suite 910, 804-364-1111

Managing Partner of Lehja Sandeep “Sunny” Baweja takes pride in his pistachio kulfi, noting that the thick, creamy ice cream is the restaurant’s most popular dessert. Baweja says the frozen treat is made from scratch the same way it is traditionally prepared in his native India, using all-natural ingredients and a process of boiling milk and then freezing the resulting custard-like mixture. A minimum of 10 days’ advanced notice is required for pickup orders of kulfi and at least two weeks’ notice for delivery. Local delivery is available for an additional fee.

Ice Cream Sandwiches

$595 (includes cart rental, delivery and 200 half-sized ice cream sandwiches estimated at two per person) for 100 people at Nightingale, 804-332-7018

The inspired flavors of Nightingale ice cream sandwiches such as Cookie Monster and Lavender Earl Grey can be found at retail locations throughout Richmond. Nightingale’s cart rental service is a portable freezer requiring an electrical outlet and also includes a chalkboard with flavor descriptions. Customers can hire a cart attendant for an additional $75, and the full-sized ice cream sandwiches are also available at $350 for 100 people estimated at one per person (not including rental and delivery). Customers are encouraged to place their orders as early as possible to secure their date, but a minimum of two weeks is required to finalize order details. Delivery is $20 for the greater Richmond area and an additional 50 cents per mile beyond.

Ice Pops

Starting at $280 (includes 100 ice pops, one hour of cart service with vendor, rainbow umbrella and customized chalkboard) for 100 people at King of Pops

King of Pops offers a cart service for weddings that includes both their cream- and fruit-based flavors such as Chocolate Sea Salt and Raspberry Lime. Choose up to five flavors from approximately 10 year-round and five seasonal options available the month of your wedding (King of Pops has a flavor calendar that lets customers know what seasonal flavors will be available that month.) Custom stickers can also be added to the ice pops for an extra 50 cents each with a minimum order of 100 ice pops. At least eight days’ advance notice is required. Delivery is included in the package price for venues within 45 minutes of Richmond, and a fee is applied for out-of-the-area events.