Going Grand

× 1 of 4 Expand Wedding planner Laura Ritchie of Grit & Grace styled the Valentine’s Day Love Brunch at the Salamander Resort in Northern Virginia. The event featured operatic elements curated by vendors including Sophie Felts Floral Co., Something Vintage Rentals, Select Event Group and linens by BBJ La Tavola. (Photo by Abby Jiu Photography) × 2 of 4 Expand Grit & Grace designed the Valentine’s Day Love Brunch at Salamander Resort. (Photo by Abby Jiu Photography) × 3 of 4 Expand Laura Ritchie of Grit & Grace (Photo by Abby Jiu Photography) × 4 of 4 Expand Decor styled by Sonder Event Co. (Photo by Mikaela Peters) Prev Next

Flickering candlelight, layered drapery and quiet anticipation set the tone as wedding guests take their seats. There’s a feeling that something meaningful is about to begin — not just a ceremony, but an experience thoughtfully designed down to the smallest detail.

This is the essence of the opera aesthetic, a trend Pinterest expects to see take off this year, as noted in its “Pinterest Predicts 2026” report. The annual data-driven predictions span different categories, including fashion, beauty, travel and events. Based on increased searches for phrases such as “opera theatre,” “midnight masquerade,” “wedding ceiling draping,” “opera outfits” and “masquerade decor,” the social media platform is forecasting that luxurious, theatrical-inspired event themes are on the rise.

Describing the trend, Pinterest states, “Picture this: Dramatic drapery, red roses and a string quartet playing dark cabaret. In 2026, parties will become more opulent than ever as Millennials and Gen Z bring the vintage theater aesthetic to every one of their gatherings.”

The opera look brings a renewed focus on atmosphere, artistry and a touch of Old World romance to event design, and Richmond couples have taken note of this growing trend for their marriage celebrations.

Behind the Curtain

Expand Helen Elyse Row, owner of Sonder Event Co. (Photo courtesy Sonder Event Co.)

Local couple Tori Elmore and Daryl Lawson are planning their wedding for Feb. 14, 2027, at No. 303 (formerly Common House Richmond), and they’re going all in on opera-inspired elements. “I found [the trend] on Pinterest and ran with it,” she says. “That’s the vibe. I knew I wanted [my wedding] to be theatrical and cinematic.”

Elmore is working with Helen Elyse Row, a wedding planner and the owner of Sonder Event Co., to achieve the overall vision. Elmore says she was concerned about finding a planner who understood the look she was trying to create, but Row is well-versed in the new trend; several of her photo shoots for her company have exemplified the style. “I love the drama,” Row says. “I love the more dramatic, editorial trends that are coming into vogue, like the opera trend.”

Elmore says she wants the day to feel “Victorian, moody, elegant and a little eclectic,” and that she’s drawn to “layers of lace, ornate textures, candlelight and subtle nods to Old World romance.” Row is making sure to incorporate those elements into the design, gathering a large selection of taper candles and brass candlesticks for decor. Fabrics, including lace, chiffon and velvet, will be draped throughout No. 303’s Union Hall for the couple’s reception. Elmore and Lawson are also planning to record their intimate ceremony and project it onto the walls during the reception to make it feel like a vintage theater.

Another wedding planner who is leaning into the new trend is Laura Ritchie of Grit & Grace, an event company based in Washington, D.C. “I love that this look uses deep tones and heavy textures. Truly, anything daring always has my vote,” Ritchie says.

Expand Tori Elmore and Daryl Lawson are planning their opera-inspired wedding with Sonder Event Co. (Photo by Sincerely Jill Photography)

In February at the Salamander Resort in Northern Virginia, she planned the Valentine’s Day Love Brunch, which featured an operatic ambiance. “The vampy, piano-laden, garlic-encrusted vibe set a very chic atmosphere for a winter event,” she explains.

Ritchie says she’s not surprised that a growing number of couples are leaning toward romantic yet dark aesthetics for their big day. “I always think dramatic and daring become memorable, and that couples want their weddings to have a time stamp to them on their friends’ [Instagram] grids,” she says. “I’ve definitely seen an uptick in clients interested in stepping out of the box and wanting to ensure a memorable style [rather than] something safe, classic and white. As a designer who loves color, this is exciting!”

Gabbie and John Orgnon, a Richmond couple who had a destination microwedding in Antigua, Guatemala, in December 2024, say they also love this trend for its dramatic atmosphere and dark colors. They incorporated the look into their big day at the hotel and event venue Conceptio. “We chose the moody aesthetic because we both loved the inspiration photos ... and the colors matched our venue very well,” Gabbie says.

× 1 of 2 Expand Gabbie and John Orgnon’s wedding in Antigua, Guatemala (Photo by BN Photo & Video) × 2 of 2 Expand Gabbie’s shoes and bouquet (Photo by BN Photo & Video) Prev Next

Setting the Scene

When incorporating this opulent approach into the marriage ceremony, begin by selecting a location reflective of the overall vision, Ritchie says. “Start off with a venue that has history or architectural moments to play up on,” she advises. It’s a tip Elmore kept in mind when selecting No. 303 as her wedding venue.

To fit the cinematic theme she imagined, she opted to hold their ceremony in the on-site screening room; it will be the first ceremony hosted in that space at No. 303. “When we saw the space, it really fell together,” Elmore says. “It just feels very us.”

Additional venues in the Richmond region that fit an opera-inspired occasion include the Italianate-Georgian Revival manor Mankin Mansion in Henrico County; the English Tudor-style castle Dover Hall and the opulent, James River-adjacent Estate at River Run, both in Goochland County; and the 1858 Italianate-style villa Bolling Haxall House and the 1925 English manor home Virginia House, both in the city. The grand design of these locations provides a dramatic, romantic and rich atmosphere for theatrical, moody weddings.

“Get funky with various candles and drippy, romantic, floral tablescapes that harken back to still-life art and Victorian-era meets modern glam.” —Laura Ritchie, Grit & Grace

Ritchie also suggests that couples consider the season and time of day for their events. “The only forewarning I would give to couples looking to use this theme is to choose the venue and time of year first. [That] will help drive the theme home best,” she says. “Your event should be held in the evening, preferably black tie and with a long dinner service.” Winter weddings like Elmore’s are a perfect fit for the darker look; the opera vibe may feel out of place during a summer affair.

When it comes to selecting a color palette, Ritchie recommends incorporating at least one jewel tone, such as sapphire, emerald or ruby, to pair with black, white and gray shades, creating an element that pops. Local vendors including Paisley & Jade and Rent-E-Quip offer vintage furniture and high-quality linens and decor in dark jewel tones that fit the opera aesthetic. Ritchie also encourages couples to have their floral designer “get funky with various candles and drippy, romantic, floral tablescapes that harken back to still-life art and Victorian-era meets modern glam.”

While these tips can help achieve one’s overall vision, it’s important to note that they’re just guidelines, and couples should still feel free to experiment and add personal touches.

“I love the trends like opera aesthetic that you can make your own,” Row says. “The opera aesthetic is a trend where we can choose our own colors and choose our own vibe.”

Gabbie Orgnon agrees, noting that she liked how the theme could be customized to match her and her husband’s tastes. She recommends that others consider trying the trend. “It was very easy and simple. It is almost monochromatic. You also can just do floral arrangements, or you can add with lighting, candles, drapes, etc. You can make it as dramatic as you want,” she says.

Ultimately, the opera aesthetic is a chance for couples to make a bold statement, not only for their guests, but in their photography. It’s an opportunity to incorporate individual style and personality set against a sumptuous backdrop.