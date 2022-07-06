One for the Road

× Expand The Sugar Cube Mobile Bar Co. (Photo by Virginia Ashley Photography)

Whether you’re serving signature cocktails, local brews or refreshing sodas at your wedding reception, the bar is essential for hosting guests in style. Given that it’s such a hot spot, more and more couples are opting for a unique design in a libation station. For service delivered straight to you, the Richmond region offers many creative mobile bar options. Here are three recently opened businesses:

The Sugar Cube Mobile Bar Co.

When looking to saddle up your guests with some brews and beverages, The Sugar Cube rides to you in a converted 1974 horse trailer. Owner Madison Cox started the business in late 2020, after she and her fiancé, Michael Pastore, dedicated their extra time that year to renovating the trailer. The mobile bar has a chic boho, Western vibe that’s great for photos. Different packages are available, but all include a bartender, beer and wine service, sodas, ice and a decorated lounge area.

There are two general aesthetics for the lounge area, boho or floral, but Cox works with couples to match everything to their wedding colors and can even incorporate provided decorations. Due to ABC regulations, couples must purchase the alcohol themselves, but Cox takes care of serving, from the ice to the garnishes. “We really do try to make it as easy as possible for the brides by taking care of everything,” Cox says.

× Expand Photo courtesy Cruisin' Brewz

Cruisin’ Brewz

A blast from the past, Cruisin’ Brewz offers a renovated, nine-tap 1923 Ford Model TT and a box-tap style 1925 Ford Model T to transport and serve libations in style. “It’s really classy,” says Peter Shanley, who assists with event coordination. “The beverages are an important part of the event, and if you can have something like that, it’s a showpiece, and you’re not just stepping up to a keg.” Shanley did the restoration and conversion of the vehicles. An antique car collector, he says he restored his first Model T when he was 15. His daughter, Emily Shanley, inspired by her father’s car collection, started the business in October 2021.

Cruisin’ Brewz is based in Gordonsville but services the Richmond area. Three packages are available with customizable options and add-ons. Due to ABC laws, clients must purchase their own alcohol, but Peter Shanley says they can assist clients with developing their beverage list, from sodas to craft beers.

× Expand Photo by Alex Tugbang

Kombi Keg RVA

To make your event groovy with a dash of vintage, there’s Kombi Keg RVA and its restored and modified 1962 Volkswagen Kombi. The co-owners, Megan Clark and the husband-and-wife team Jennifer and Nathan Cumming, purchased the Richmond franchise in February. The six-tap bus, named Norma Jean, can dispense beer, cider, wine and even nonalcoholic beverages. The Kombi can be rented as self-service or staffed by a bartender.

Due to ABC regulations, clients must purchase their own alcohol, but Cumming notes they can pick up and drop off. The Kombi also has a 55-inch rooftop TV, which can be used for photo slideshows and videos of the couple. There are a variety of packages, including a game package with yard games, and three pop-up bars are also available as add-ons.

“[The Kombi provides] great photo opportunities, and the novelty of the bus … it provides a great look,” Cumming says.