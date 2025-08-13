Cheers Without Beers

× Expand Photo by Fred Turko

There are many things that guests will remember after attending a wedding reception: the dancing, the laughs and, often, also the standout drinks. These days, glamorous, show-stopping snacks and swizzles that reflect the personality and preferences of the couple continue to be on trend. But not everyone equates extraordinary with hedonistic, so local connections and more calming, less booze-filled celebrations abound. Mocktails, which are growing in popularity, are popping up as signature drinks at weddings and after-parties.

Expand Point 5, Richmond’s first stand-alone alcohol-free bottle shop (Photo courtesy Point 5)

In 2022, Jody Sidle opened Point 5, Richmond’s first retailer solely dedicated to alcohol-free spirits, beers, wine, mixers and mindfully enhanced beverages. She’s provisioned many receptions, both dry and semidry affairs, even mixing temperate drinks for couples herself. International sales of nonalcoholic drinks are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7% between 2023 and 2027, according to analytics from the UK-based IWSR, a data provider for the alcoholic beverage industry. The growth of sober lifestyles and low-alcohol soirees has led Sidle to franchise her concept.

Of shopping at Point 5, she says, “We have customers try things so that we can get a sense of their palate. We know all of our products; not only their sugar contents, but where that sugar is derived from. We’re selective about what we sell. Our [NA beverages include] Williamsburg’s Precarious Beer Project Day Ripper and Sun Shifter, and Hike [Hopped Seltzer], which is local to Richmond.”

Ryan Coleman, creator of Hike Hopped Seltzer, likes to think of his zero-alcohol beverages as elevated seltzer, rather than near beer. In addition to citrus-forward sips created with premium hops, Hike offers nonpotent potables stoked by passion fruit or grapefruit. Coleman says, “Just like how Spindrift [sparkling water] uses natural fruit to elevate their seltzer, I thought I could do that with hops: Make a lightly functional alternative to soda. Once you start adding fruit juices, it gets even more interesting.”

Expand Richmond's Hike Hopped Seltzer provided nonalcoholic drinks to KT Ehrlich and Della Bennett's wedding reception. (Photo by Jeffrey Gleason)

Consumer analytics company NIQ (formerly NielsenIQ) reports that 82% of people in the U.S. who buy NA drinks also purchase alcoholic versions. Pouring alcohol-free beverages along with the spiked counterparts at parties reflects a growing trend that Sidle sees at Point 5.

“More people are doing ‘flex’ drinking or ‘zebra striping’ — meaning when you go out, you drink both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages,” Sidle says. “People don’t want fruit juice, sugary drinks or sodas. The younger generation is opting for NA options that are complex and good for you, so not having those available is a disservice, in my opinion. [About] 75% of Point 5 shoppers are drinkers wanting to be more mindful about their alcohol consumption. If there are good craft NA cocktails available, this group will often choose that for at least one of their drinks when they are out [on the town], if not for the entire night.”

Melanie and Jarrod Russell’s 2021 wedding reception was driven by thoughtful details. A second marriage for each, the event blended their tribes together in a picturesque ceremony at Eastham, a private residence on the East River in Mathews County.

Expand Sommelier Jason Tesauro created specialty teas for Melanie and Jarrod Russell’s dry wedding. (Photo by Alex C. Tenser Photography)

“We had both stopped drinking in 2017,” Melanie explains. “Alcohol-free was our way of life. We took pride in being sober. We tried to model a different path for our teenagers. We didn’t serve any alcohol at the wedding, and it was vegan. Our friends were wonderful. They supported our vegan, dry wedding, which was so fun. We wanted this day especially to be intentional and sweet. I think the absence of alcohol helped keep the focus on the union we were celebrating.”

Jason Tesauro (a longtime sommelier for Barboursville Vineyards) created specialty tea infusions that represented each member of the Russell clan. Melanie’s ginger-peach tea was muddled with raspberry, peach, and habanero and self-served in a glass dispenser, reflecting her spicy but down-to-earth demeanor. Though not the genesis for the Russells’ plan, there are cost-saving benefits to serving batched teas, which use ingredients that are often more affordable to source than traditional cocktails and even some mocktails.

× Expand Nonalcoholic beverage mixologist Elisa Ashton of Floral Vida Drinks created the custom-crafted mocktails for local couple Candace and Haji’s 2023 nuptials. (Photo courtesy Elisa Ashton)

Expand Elisa Ashton of Floral Vida Drinks and Sisa and Company (Photo courtesy Elisa Ashton)

Another approach to tea service is taken by local NA mixologist Elisa Ashton, owner of Floral Vida Drinks and Sisa and Company, who specializes in juices, mocktails and teas with dramatic presentations. Ashton’s drinks are naturally deeply hued and adorned with mini bouquets of fresh flowers.

“I make my teas out of flowers, not spirits. There’s always lots of flowers at weddings,” Ashton says with a laugh. “All my teas have wellness components. My event calendar gets pretty booked up, but you’ll regularly find me at the [Richmond Grower’s] Market in Manchester.”

For one wedding, held at a recreation center with a no-alcohol policy, Ashton prepared more than 100 custom-crafted mocktails. “There’s always someone that wants to enjoy the wedding without imbibing spirits, whether it be due to pregnancy or age. Children love fancy drinks,” Ashton says.

Meredyth Archer, founder of Mother Shrub drinking vinegars, seconds the sentiment. “I have seen an increase in daytime weddings and am often asked for recipes excluding alcohol,” Archer says. “If you’re serving brunch, something light and refreshing is a natural fit for that time of day.”

Having a nonalcoholic beverage option available is something several local businesses are adding or working toward. Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery is also responding to the desire for premium NA products. Its kegs of ginger ale contain more than 60 pounds of fresh ginger, lending a spicy rather than saccharine taste to the soda. There are whispers at the business of a collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University to keg mock mojitos for functions — though time will tell if the endeavor comes to fruition. Similarly, Three Notch’d Brewing Company has launched five NA beers under the brand name Uncool: pilsner, Citra wheat, IPA, hazy IPA and salted lime sour. The growing demand is attracting interest from big retail — you’ll find the entire Three Notch’d Uncool lineup at Wegmans.

Whether for health, conserving wealth or mindful celebrations, Sidle says, “There’s no downside to offering NA options at your reception.”

3 to Try: Local Sips Without the Spirits

× Expand (From left) Raspberry Coulis Spritz, Juna Nonalcoholic Mixer, and Simple Shrub and Soda (Photo by Fred Turko)

Raspberry Coulis Spritz

(Recipe courtesy Stella’s Grocery Westhampton bartender Frank Carpin)

Raspberries and sugar (2-to-1 sugar to raspberries by weight) to produce 3/4 ounce strained raspberry puree

1/2 ounce lime juice

2 torn mint leaves

6 ounces Navy Hill Soda Tonic

Ice

Blend raspberries and sugar, then strain through cheesecloth to make puree. Build drink over ice in glass: Add the puree, lime juice and mint leaves. Top with tonic and stir. Garnish as desired.

Juna Nonalcoholic Mixer

(Recipe courtesy Tazza Kitchen, Conejo and The Granite Beverage Director Lauren Spain)

2 dashes rosewater

1 1/2 ounces pineapple ginger oleo (syrup; see recipe below)

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1 1/2 ounces hibiscus tea (brew in advance and chill)

Mint sprig (for garnish)

Build in small cocktail shaker. Shake with pellet ice. Pour into margarita glass. Top with pellet ice and hibiscus tea. Garnish with activated mint sprig.

Pineapple-Ginger Oleo

1 large pineapple (peeled and cut into chunks)

4 ounces ginger

2 cups white sugar

2 limes (zest only)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup pineapple juice

Blend until smooth and strain.

Simple Shrub and Soda

(Recipe courtesy Mother Shrub founder Meredyth Archer)

1/2 ounce Mother Shrub flavor of choice

1/2 ounce simple syrup (optional, this will add a bit of sweetness; Crescent Simples version suggested)

4 to 6 ounces sparkling water

Sliced citrus fruits, berries or herb sprigs for garnish

Chill ingredients and pour directly into a Champagne glass for serving or add ice to the glass prior to pouring. Garnish.