Iridescent Accents

A top wedding day fashion trend for 2025 is the incorporation of pearls. The versatility of these timeless accents makes them the perfect complement to a traditional or modern ensemble. Whether you don an heirloom strand or purchase a designer piece, pearls are a mainstay in nuptial style.

× Expand 1. Mastoloni 14-karat yellow gold pearl and diamond hoop earrings, $1,675, at Carreras Jewelers; 2. Chanel “COCO” pearl necklace, $1,600, at Baggio; 3. Miriam Haskell clip-on earrings, $78, at Bygones; 4. 1971 Avon bracelet and ring, $118 for the set (also includes earrings and brooch), at Halcyon Vintage; 5. Mabé pearl 14-karat yellow gold hinged earrings with freshwater pearls and diamonds, $5,100, at Dransfield Jewelers; 6. Miriam Haskell brooch, $98, at Halcyon Vintage; 7. Mastoloni 14-karat yellow gold and pearl diamond-accented “Flower Garden Charm” necklace, $2,625, at Carreras Jewelers