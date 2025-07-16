Iridescent Accents

Pearls provide a classic and refined look for the big day | Photos by Lindsay Sostak | Styling by Geraldine Duskin

by

A top wedding day fashion trend for 2025 is the incorporation of pearls. The versatility of these timeless accents makes them the perfect complement to a traditional or modern ensemble. Whether you don an heirloom strand or purchase a designer piece, pearls are a mainstay in nuptial style.