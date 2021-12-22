× Expand Photo courtesy Vana Chupp Studio

Hang It Up

Heirloom Silhouette Ornaments from Vana Chupp Studio turn your photo of the happy couple into a cherished memento. Just upload an image to the website, and a custom silhouette will be created from the photo and made into a metal ornament. They’re available in sterling silver and brass and are engravable so you can add inscriptions such as names, dates or a brief message to the couple. The full-body versions (pictured here) start at $125. vanachuppstudio.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Ten Thousand Villages

Let Your Love Grow

This aluminum Tree of Life Menorah at Carytown’s Ten Thousand Villages is a handmade heirloom-quality piece that the couple can appreciate as their love and life continue to grow together. Made in India, sales of the menorah benefit the artisans and their families through Ten Thousand Villages’ fair-trade partner Noah’s Ark International Exports. $45. tenthousandvillages.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Something Sweet 2

Picture This

These aluminum ornaments from the Etsy shop Something Sweet 2 heat-press an image of the wedded couple for a memory they can hold in their hands — or hang on their tree. Personalize them with the couples’ names or add a sweet sentiment. The ornaments are sold one-sided or two-sided, which adds a calendar month to the back with the wedding date noted by a heart. Prices start at $12. etsy.com/shop/SomethingSweetFavor2

× Expand Photo courtesy AlterNatives

Gift From the Heart

No matter what holiday celebration the couple observes, this colorful beaded mixed-metals Love Ornament is sure to be a decorative memento of their affections. Available at Carytown’s AlterNatives, this artistic decoration was made by workers earning a living wage in Chiang Mai, Thailand. $24. alternatives.boutique