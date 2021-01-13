× Expand Photo courtesy Studio Two Three

Totes RVA

Whether you use it as a wedding favor, a welcome bag or a gift for the newly married couple, Studio Two Three’s Richmond Grid Tote will let you and/or your guests carry RVA with you everywhere you go. This bold screenprinted map of the city’s streets sits on a lightweight 13-by-13-inch tote. $15. studiotwothree.org

× Expand Photo courtesy Elizabeth Cogar

Really Richmond

For a view of the city straight from a Richmonder, Elizabeth Cogar’s “Really Richmond: A City Guide” is a great gift to include in the wedding welcome bag. Out-of-town guests will get a crash course in RVA, as the book focuses on homegrown businesses and local culture. Cogar (an occasional Richmond magazine contributor) collaborated with Richmond design firm Composition Studio, artist Chris Milk Hulburt, and print and notecard business Grid+Love on production. $17. amazon.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Phoenix Handcraft

Mosaic Map

For a colorful memento of your wedding destination, Phoenix Handcraft’s Richmond, VA Mosaic Map Prints are high-resolution digital images of Johannah Willsey’s original mosaic artworks, retaining the rich textures and colors. There are three images to choose from in the series: “Now Entering Richmond,” “James River in Richmond” and “Historic Downtown.” $22 and up. phoenixhandcraft.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Mongrel

Nonesuch Place

T. Tyler Potterfield's "Nonesuch Place: A History of the Richmond Landscape" is a captivating look at the changing landscape of the city, dating back to its establishment during the Colonial era. This publication is a great pick for wedding favors or as a gift for the happy couple. Find it locally at Mongrel; digital and print versions are available at amazon.com ($9 to $23).