Enter the Garden

Embark on an ethereal fashion journey in vintage-inspired style | Photos by Monica Escamilla | Styling by Morgan Marlene

These ensembles nod to Regency-era looks with headpieces that have you covered for the perfect outdoor affair.

Model: Irina McCay-Pedrick, Modelogic

Hair: Ashley Sanchez

Makeup: Amanda Cook

Prop stylist: Mariya Boykova

Flowers: FIELD Floral Design

Desserts: WPA Bakery

Props: Picnic RVA

Special thanks: Agecroft Hall & Gardens