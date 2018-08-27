Do’s and Don’ts of Reception Planning

In a DIY, computer-savvy world, it’s easy to look at the price tag that accompanies receptions and take some planning shortcuts. There’s nothing wrong with a DIY bride, but there are instances where hiring help will make your big day more enjoyable, taking stress off you and your family. Here are some tips.

Do hire a DJ or band.

An experienced DJ or band leader can set the tone and keep things on schedule by making announcements for that first dance and letting guests know it’s time to cut that cake. Bonus tip: Make sure your wedding planner and DJ work in conjunction to keep the event on schedule.

Don’t rely on an iPod or MP3 player.

Even if you have someone in charge of the music, it’s difficult to rely on a music playlist, especially if you shuffle around a song or two on the fly. Plus, you want to be sure there’s an appropriate sound system for the venue, and your DJ will already know what will work.

Do find time to eat.

With everybody excited to congratulate and chat up the happy couple, it’s easy to be so busy socializing and taking pictures that you don’t have time to eat. Set aside a few minutes to sit down and enjoy the food at your own party. Your wedding planner can even help coordinate having food brought to you.

Don’t not eat.

Even though it’s easy to do, you’ll wind up starving at the end of the night and there’s even the possibility of not having food left over for you to snag. Many caterers make a care package with all of the food from the wedding set aside for the couple to take with them. Check with your caterer to make sure this is arranged.

Do have a wedding planner or day-of planner in charge.

You’ll need someone directing vendors where to set up and making sure guests are going where they need to. Your wedding planner or day-of coordinator will be able to answer questions and take charge when necessary, relieving your stress.

Don’t appoint a family member or try to do it yourself.

You want your family to enjoy the evening, and the same goes for you.

Do make sure you have a backup plan for inclement weather.

Is your reception outside? Be sure to have tents or an interior site at the ready should the need arise. Wedding insurance is also an option where you get money back if the event needs to be canceled/postponed. It’s a great backup in the event of extreme weather — say, an impending hurricane — so you can keep you and your guests out of harm’s way.

Don’t hope for the best.

While positive thinking has its benefits, better safe than sorry is a best practice in this case.

Do get your liquor license.

Some venues will already have one, but not all. Couples can obtain a one-day banquet license from Virginia ABC; be sure to apply at least 10 business days before your wedding. Make sure you discuss this with both your venue and caterer to understand what your responsibilities are with regard to alcohol to avoid any legal repercussions.

Don’t depend on the venue or caterer to take care of it.

It is your responsibility to find out if the venue has a liquor license, and if not, you must obtain it. Even if Mom or Dad is helping out with wedding planning, whoever files for the banquet license must be present throughout the event.