Creative Memory Making

× Expand Photo by Kate Thompson Feucht

When it comes to the guest book, many couples are opting out. But you don’t want to do away with it completely: A guest book serves as a long-term reminder of those who attended your wedding, and it’s also an opportunity for your guests to document their good wishes. From game pieces to keepsake photographs, here are some inspired do-it-yourself ideas making the rounds on the reception circuit.

Building Memories

Who doesn’t love playing Jenga? The stacking wooden block game is fun for all ages, and asking guests to sign each piece with their name and a message creates a memento to enjoy during and after the reception. Create a DIY Jenga game and customize the colors and the size. If you’re really crafty, you can carve your names and your wedding date into the pieces, too. Don’t have enough time or worried about how it will look? Several companies offer customized games online, or check out craft stores for ready-to-go kits.

Say ‘Cheese’

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed a new addition to this year’s Richmond Bride A-List survey categories: “Best alternative to signing a guest book.” You voted, and a photo booth or instant camera photos that guests sign and make into an album was your No. 1 choice. These shots are a great supplement to professional photos, because they give guests a chance to strike a pose or be silly. Make sure the album has space to include not only the photos, but messages from your guests as well. When hiring a photo booth operator, ask about the services they provide, because they may be able to arrange the creation of an album for you or give you digital versions of all the photos your guests take.

Love Seat

For a keepsake you’ll proudly display in your home, purchase a wooden chair, bench, table, or other piece of furniture. Have guests sign and leave messages for you on the item with a permanent marker. However, be forewarned: Do not lacquer or seal the furniture until after it has been signed. It will be difficult to record those memories if your guests are having a hard time writing over shellac. Post-wedding, feel free to seal in the signatures to capture those memories through the life of the piece of furniture. For a really special item, hire a local woodworker to create a unique piece for you and your beloved, but make it clear what you plan to do with it so that they can best direct you on how to bring your vision to life.

Heartfelt Hobbies

Incorporating both of your likes and interests into your big day is a great way to share a piece of your new life together with friends and family. Do you both love sports? Provide a baseball bat, football or hockey stick for your guests to sign. Do you share an interest in music? Have guests sign a guitar, or a CD of your favorite love songs. Are you passionate about one another’s careers? Offer a doctor’s bag, a stuffed autograph dog, graphing or sketch paper, or another item significant to your career for loved ones to sign. The options are practically endless and you'll love displaying your signed memento in the home you build together with your life partner.