Color Me Fine

Renoir Suit, $98; vest, $12; coachman top hat, $48; Sturdywell bow tie, $38; Mexican silver brooch/pocket square, $58; expandable MV bracelets, $22 each, all at Bygones. Cognac hand-painted genuine leather oxford with burnished toe and matching rubber sole, $130, at Harrell’s Fine Fashions. Ring, model’s own. Swagger stick provided by Peter-Blair.