Budget Bach

× Expand Godfrey’s Sunday Drag Brunch (Photo by Jay Paul)

These days it’s common for brides and their squads to go above and beyond for the bachelorette party. What has historically been a girls’ night out has turned into weeklong destination celebrations. While these events can be a great time, they can also be pricey, especially when factoring in expenses such as travel, activities, gifts and attire — as well as wedding day costs. To ease some of the financial strain while still ensuring a fantastic time for everyone, brides and party planners are staying closer to home for affordable affairs.

“Weddings are a beautiful celebration, but there is also an element of stress and anticipation,” says Jaclyn Forrester, director of strategy and team leadership at Richmond’s Niche Pilates Studio, which offers private sessions popular with brides and their entourages. “It can be difficult at times to stay in the moment when there is so much going on and so many emotions are enhanced.”

Planning a local bachelorette party will lower both cost and stress levels, so friends and family won’t be shouldering additional financial burden to celebrate the bride before the big day. Deciding on an agenda and planning early are key. Choosing which activities to splurge on and eliminating aspects that aren’t important, as well as selecting the length of the experience, are essential for sticking to a budget-friendly event. Whether it’s a one-day affair or a weekend bash, Richmond has plenty of activities that strike a balance between affordability and entertainment.

Expand Niche Pilates offers group classes for all experience levels. (Photo courtesy Niche Pilates)

While hotels are places to stay, they’re also places to play. Quirk Hotel at 201 W. Broad St. offers an artfully designed boutique space with a pink aesthetic. Multiple bars, a coffee shop and the rooftop space make it a one-stop destination. The Graduate by Hilton Richmond at 301 Franklin St. is where the city’s culture and collegiate nostalgia intersect. During the warmer months, the Graduate’s rooftop pool and bar bring all the party vibes. For overnight accommodations, consider sharing rooms to divide the cost.

For brides who like to mix exercise and relaxation, consider group classes such as those at Niche Pilates. “Groups vary in their preferences, and we support them all,” Forrester says. The studio at 1435 W. Main St. offers spaces for rent for post-class sips, whether mocktails or mimosas.

A spa day may seem like a splurge, but selecting treatments in a range of price points can make it a more wallet-friendly experience. Vitality Float Spa at 202 S. Robinson St. offers massages starting at $65 for 30 minutes, float sessions for $65 for an hour, and facials beginning at $85.

Richmond’s beer scene is one of the best in the nation. Pedal Pub RVA offers a bachelorette party package that seats seven to 14 people on its pedal-powered bike tour. The experience includes sightseeing as the participants pedal between two or three local breweries and cideries. A Pedal Pub Pilot navigates the bike as music plays; beer, wine and hard seltzer are allowed on board. The private rental is $449 to $499 (which averages to about $35 per person for a full tour bike). For parties with fewer than seven people, individual seats can be booked for a group tour at $40 each.

For a wine-loving group, plan a tour around atmospheric sites such as New Kent County’s Jolene Family Winery, River Dog Winery in Henrico and Brambly Park in Scott’s Addition. Scheduling a tour with services such as Richmond Limousine allows a guide to take care of the transportation and provides a space to celebrate between stops.

When planning dinner, there are plenty of crowd-pleasing options around town. Choose a spot and make a reservation for your group. Opt for a sharable menu or pass around dishes to try a little bit of everything. Gersi at 805 N. Davis Ave. provides a taste of Italy with fresh pasta and homemade sauces. Three blocks away, Fanboy at 2713 W. Broad St. serves unique cocktails. In Carytown, Lolita’s has tacos for every taste and a creative craft cocktail menu. After dinner, keep the party going nearby at The Jasper with handcrafted mixed drinks and a slogan of “full pours and honest prices.”

A popular experience to end a bachelorette weekend is Godfrey’s Sunday Drag Brunch at 308 E. Grace St. Tickets are $33, which includes entry to the show, your choice of meal and bottomless nonalcoholic drinks — be sure to take cash to tip the performers, too. The full bar means partygoers can cap off the celebration with a final toast.