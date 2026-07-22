Don’t Waste Your Waist

Known for its fitted bodice and elongated structure usually dipping into a V- or U-shape at the hips, the basque waist was an in-demand style detail for 1980s prom dresses and evening wear. Its origins can be traced back to the Victorian era, where the design was popularized by European nobility and socialites. The style has come in and out of vogue over the generations, and its current resurgence on runways forecasts a return to bold, more defined wedding gown designs. To pull off the look, try these examples from local boutiques.

Willowby by Watters Ember polished dupioni A-line gown, $2,010, at Brocade Bridal

Dublin beaded lace dress by Sottero & Midgley, $2,100-$3,700, at Urban Set Bride

Neem tulle gown by Alena Leena, $3,050, at Annalise Bridal Boutique

Locket by Watters Claire Caterina lace mermaid dress, $1,995, at Brocade Bridal

Verite kalika fabric ballgown by Anne Barge, $4,830, at Annalise Bridal Boutique

Monarch stretch mikado and tulle A-line ballgown by Justin Alexander Signature, $2,900-$5,000, at Urban Set Bride