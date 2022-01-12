Arm Candy

A classic wedding fashion accessory | Styling by Kennedy Williams

White gloves, a timeless bridal look, have been having a moment on wedding fashion runways. Whether you’re looking to channel classic Hollywood glamour made popular by Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn or mimic a more modern style spotted on celebrities including Rihanna and Ariana Grande, dressing up your arms is on trend for 2022.

