White gloves, a timeless bridal look, have been having a moment on wedding fashion runways. Whether you’re looking to channel classic Hollywood glamour made popular by Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn or mimic a more modern style spotted on celebrities including Rihanna and Ariana Grande, dressing up your arms is on trend for 2022.

× Expand (Left) Faux gold and pearl bead ring, $12, at Ashby; gold herringbone chain bracelet, $60, at Emily Warden Designs; (center) Lace gloves, $18, at Bygones; Stella ring (left), $3,500; bead-set eternity band, $675, both at Emily Warden Designs; (right) Mariell above-elbow bridal gloves in shiny satin, $55, at Tiffanys Bridal; Vermeil malachite ring, $178; sheer, ruffled cuff gloves, $28, both at Bygones (Photo by Monica Escamilla)