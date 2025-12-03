Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2026

× Expand The Blue Willow Trunk Show takes place Dec.13 through Jan. 3 at Annalise Bridal Boutique. (Photo courtesy Annalise Bridal Boutique)

ONGOING // Lex’s of Carytown 50% off Bridal Sale

Offering dream dresses at dream prices, Lex’s of Carytown is taking an additional 50% off all already discounted bridal gowns. The sale continues until select inventory is sold out. Appointment required. 3018 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com

12/TBA // Emily Warden Designs’ Holiday Collection Launch

Join Emily Warden Designs for the launch of its holiday collection, featuring styles that combine antique silhouettes with modern elegance. Browse aisle-ready pieces including diamond and sapphire necklaces, rings, and bracelets, along with an exclusive limited-edition brooch selection. 2225 Hanover Ave. 804-353-1508 or emilywardendesigns.com

12/1-31 // Tiffanys Bridal Year-End Inventory Sale

Head down Tiffanys Bridal’s pink staircase to its Tiffanys Underground section, offering off-the-rack sales on wedding ensembles. During the month of December, all reduced gowns will receive additional discounts, and new sale dresses will be added to the vast selection. Make a sale appointment online by selecting “Tiffanys Underground” on the boutique’s appointments page. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com

12/13-1/3 // Blue Willow Trunk Show

Join Annalise Bridal Boutique for this annual event showcasing the latest styles from Blue Willow by Anne Barge. The designs will be available for four weekends, with 10% off any Blue Willow gown during the event. Dress prices range from $2,500-$4,500. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com

12/31 // Last-Chance Elopements

For one day only, Lucky in Love Chapel is hosting elopements for couples looking to ring in 2026 as newlyweds. With intimate weddings starting at $520, partners will be able to dance beneath the venue’s disco lights as they celebrate their love and count down to the new year. Late-night time slots are also available for those looking to tie the knot close to midnight. Call for an appointment. 402 E. Grace St. 804-605-1277 or luckyinloverva.com

Early 2026 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Enjoy a meet-and-greet with local wedding professionals, view a designer fashion show and take part in multiple giveaway opportunities during this expo. Visit the website for updates on the location and ticket prices. vabridalshow.com/upcoming-shows

1/1-31 // Casablanca Bridal Trunk Show

During the month of January, Tiffanys Bridal will showcase designer collections from Casablanca Bridal. With styles that evoke the elegance of a bygone era, Casablanca takes pride in producing unique, high-quality gowns with superior attention to detail. Receive $100 off any Casablanca ensemble during the event. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com

1/4 // Wedding Experience in Richmond

Engaged couples (and their friends and families) are invited to taste cakes, explore wedding trends, see inspirational designs and check out the latest fashions — plus, grab some swag and register to win prizes from vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. weddingexperience.com

1/11 // Richmond Weddings Winter Show

More than 90 local wedding professionals will welcome couples to historic Main Street Station to sample hors d’oeuvres and desserts, check out the latest trends, find inspiration, and register to win prizes. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1500 E. Main St. $20 (discounts available when purchasing multiple tickets). richmondweddings.com

1/30-2/7 // Sassi Holford Trunk Show

Annalise Bridal Boutique is showcasing the newest collection from award-winning British fashion designer Sassi Holford. Receive 10% off Sassi gowns during the exclusive event. Dress prices range from $3,900-$10,000. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com

2/1-28 // ForeverPink Valentine’s Special

Love is in the air this February at Tiffanys Bridal. View the new collection of the boutique’s private-label designs, ForeverPink. Receive $100 off special-order ForeverPink gowns during the event. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com

3/8 // Virginia Bridal & Wedding Expo

Meet wedding vendors, taste delicious hors d’oeuvres, view stunning florals and more during the Virginia Bridal & Wedding Expo at the Richmond Raceway Complex. See the latest fashions from Evermore Bridal Boutique and Leora Bridal and enjoy sips from OrangeMoonlight Mobile Bar. There are also chances to win cash prizes and giveaways. 1 to 5 p.m. $10. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. bridalshowsva-rr.com

4/17-18 // Spring Diamond Event

Expand Photo courtesy Brocade Bridal

Explore diamond engagement rings and wedding bands during Schwarzschild Jewelers’ spring event. Experience this annual showcase April 17 at the Carytown Exchange store (3144 W. Cary St.) and April 18 at the Alverser Plaza location in Midlothian (1200 Alverser Plaza). schwarzschild.com

5/1-3 // Locket by Watters Trunk Show

Join Brocade Bridal for a showcase of Locket by Watters’ bestselling plus-size samples. The designs offer styles for all tastes, from classic silhouettes to fashion-forward ensembles. The boutique is offering 10% off purchases during the trunk show. 4010 W. Broad St., Suite F. 804-688-9035 or brocadebridal.com

5/17 // T. Rose Bridal Show Richmond

Meet with wedding professionals and find inspiration to craft an unforgettable wedding day. View spectacular fashions, see tablescapes, taste cakes and more. There are also chances to win prizes and giveaways. Noon to 3 p.m. Visit the website for ticket prices. Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Parkway. trosebridalshows.com