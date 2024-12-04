Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2025

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Ongoing // Lex’s of Carytown Bridal Sale

Save big on your dream dress during Lex’s of Carytown’s bridal sale; gowns are marked down as low as $99. This clear-out sale continues until select inventory is sold out. Appointment required. 3018 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

Expand Photo by Caitlin Wilcox Photography

12/1-31 // Tiffanys Bridal Party Special

Gather the ones who will stand by you on the big day for this Tiffanys Bridal special event. During the month of December, all special-order bridal party gowns will be 10% off, including bridesmaid, junior bridesmaid and mothers-of-the-bride and groom. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

12/6-7 // Leora Bridal Sample Sale

Head to Prince George County’s Leora Bridal during their sample gowns sale, which features discounted ensembles from $99 to $1,400. Veils and accessories are also marked down. Appointment required. 5503 Ruffin Road. 804-892-8433 or leorabridal.com.

12/20-1/4 // Blue Willow Trunk Show

Join Annalise Bridal Boutique to experience the spring 2025 collection from Blue Willow by Anne Barge. The designs will be available for three weekends with 10% off any style during the event. Dress prices range from $2,250-$4,000. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

1/5 // Wedding Experience in Richmond

Engaged couples (and their friends and families) are invited to taste cakes, explore wedding trends, see inspirational designs and check out the latest fashions — plus, grab some swag and register to win prizes from vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. weddingexperience.com.

1/12 // Richmond Weddings Winter Show

More than 100 local wedding professionals will welcome couples to historic Main Street Station to sample hors d’oeuvres and desserts, check out the latest trends, find inspiration, and register for opportunities to win prizes. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1500 E. Main St. $20 (discounts available when purchasing multiple tickets). richmondweddings.com.

1/24-2/1 // Alena Leena Trunk Show

For two weekends, Annalise Bridal Boutique will present the “Petal Crush” collection from designer gown brand Alena Leena. Dress prices range from $2,700-$4,000. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

2/7-14 // Lustre Valentine’s Day Sale

During this popular time for proposals, head to Lustre, where all in-stock merchandise will be up to 50% off during their Valentine’s Day sale event. Receive assistance in selecting the perfect engagement ring and scope out other designer jewelry gifts. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

2/13-22 // Alyssa Kristin Sales Event

This two-week sale at Annalise Bridal Boutique offers 10% off gowns from designer Alyssa Kristin. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

2/23 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Enjoy a meet-and-greet with local wedding professionals, view a designer fashion show and take part in multiple giveaway opportunities during the expo at The Hilton Richmond Downtown. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (cash-only at the door or purchase online at eventbrite.com). 501 E. Broad St. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-feb-23-2025.

3/1-31 // Casablanca Bridal Trunk Show

During the month of March, head to Tiffanys Bridal for a showcase of designer collections from Casablanca Bridal. With styles that evoke the elegance of a bygone era, Casablanca takes pride in producing unique, high-quality gowns with attention to detail. Receive $100 off any Casablanca ensemble. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

3/9 // Virginia Bridal & Wedding Expo

Meet wedding vendors, taste delicious hors d’oeuvres, see the latest gown fashions and more during a bridal expo at the Richmond Raceway Complex. There are chances for cash prizes and giveaways. 1 to 5 p.m. $10. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. bridalshowsva-rr.com.

4/1-30 // Engagement Ring, Wedding Band and Loose Diamond Event

Shop loose diamonds to craft your perfect engagement ring during this special event at Lustre. See exclusive designer brands including Alor, Doves, Fana, JudeFrances and Nava Dee, as well as Lustre’s extensive estate collection of previously enjoyed jewelry. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

5/1-31 // Justin Alexander Trunk Show

Bringing new meaning to the word timeless, mid- to high-end bridal gown designer Justin Alexander will be spotlighted at Tiffanys Bridal during the month of May. Receive $100 off any Justin Alexander or Sincerity collections pieces during the event. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

Spring 2025 // Morilee Trunk Show

Petersburg’s Evermore Bridal Boutique is hosting a trunk show featuring timeless and romantic styles from designer Morilee. Set for spring 2025, visit the website for specific dates closer to the event. 100 N. Sycamore St. 804-894-8855 or evermorebridalboutique.com.