Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2023

12/1-31 // New Lines Showcase

Stop in at Lex’s of Carytown during the month of December as the shop introduces a new line of bridal jumpsuits and black wedding gowns. See designer selections from Morilee, Carrafina and Alyce Paris. Appointment recommended. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

Through 12/24 // Lustre Holiday Sale

Find pieces at up to 60% off during Lustre by Adolf’s holiday event. This is an opportunity to scope out an engagement ring or pick up a piece for your bridal ensemble. There will also be extended hours to shop during the month of December: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (open Sundays Dec. 11-24). 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

12/1-31 // Bridesmaids’ and Mothers’ Event

Gather the ones who will stand by you on the big day and head to Tiffanys Bridal, where the boutique is offering 10% off special-order bridesmaid gowns (including junior bridesmaids and flower girls). Moms will also receive 10% off mother-of-the-bride/groom designs. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

12/14-17 // Tiffanys Bridal Holiday Inventory Sale

During this Tiffanys Bridal event, newly reduced sample gowns will be 40%-50% off the original price, and many sale gowns will be reduced even further. Snag the designer ensemble of your dreams or find a second gown and make an unforgettable entrance at your reception. Call the boutique to request a special sale appointment (sale appointments are not available through online booking). 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

1/7 // Richmond Weddings Winter Show

This event in the historic Main Street Station features more than 90 local wedding professionals. Sample cakes and desserts, check out the latest trends, and find inspiration for planning your perfect day. There are also opportunities to win prizes from vendors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1500 E. Main St. $20 (discounts available when purchasing multiple tickets). richmondweddings.com/product/2023-winter-show.

1/8 // Wedding Experience in Richmond

Have fun while you taste cakes, explore wedding trends, see inspirational design ideas and find your perfect look in the runway fashion show. This planning event will surprise you with what you can accomplish in one day. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. weddingexperience.com.

1/20-28 // Alyssa Kristin Trunk Show

This event at Annalise Bridal Boutique will feature the new 2023 collection from Alyssa Kristin. Dress prices range from $2,900-$3,700. Appointment required. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

2/10-14 // Lustre Valentine’s Day Sale

During this popular time for proposals, head to Lustre by Adolf, where select pieces will be up to 60% off during their Valentine’s Day sale event. Receive assistance in selecting that perfect engagement ring and scope out other designer jewelry gifts. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285 3671 or havelustre.com.

2/26 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Enjoy a meet-and-greet with wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show presented by That’s My Dress Bridal and take part in multiple giveaway opportunities. Bravo TV’s “Project Runway” designer Aaron Michael will reveal his 2023 bridal collection on the runway, and he will be available for a meet-and-greet afterward. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (at the door only/cash only). The Hilton Richmond Downtown, 501 E. Broad St. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-feb-26-2023.

3/1-31 // Essense of Australia Trunk Show

Head to Tiffanys Bridal as they present a designer spotlight featuring Essense of Australia, which is known for timeless and romantic gowns for all body types. New designs feature statement backs, lace patterns and modern silhouettes. Receive $100 off any Essense of Australia bridal gown for the entire month of March. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

4/1-30 // Diamond Engagement and Upgrade Event

Shop loose diamonds and the Fana jewelry collection to craft your perfect engagement ring during this Lustre by Adolf event. See store for details on diamond upgrades. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

4/13-22 // Kelly Faetanini Trunk Show

Check out new designs from Kelly Faetanini’s Bradshaw Collection during this Annalise Bridal Boutique annual event. This is an opportunity to see the latest designs, which blend timeless style with contemporary fashion trends. Appointment required. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

5/21 // T. Rose Bridal Show

Plan your big day with local wedding pros during this expo at the Delta Hotel Richmond Downtown, 555 E. Canal St. Enjoy a fashion show, receive bridal beauty tips and more. Multiple giveaway opportunities include the grand prize of a honeymoon. Noon to 3 p.m. $10 online, $15 in-person. trosebridalshows.com/bridal-shows.