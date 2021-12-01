Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy Wedding Experience

1/30 // Wedding Experience in Richmond

Have fun while you taste cakes, explore wedding trends, see inspirational design ideas and find your perfect look in the runway fashion show. This planning event will surprise you with what you can accomplish in one day. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15 (tickets available online). Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. weddingexperience.com

12/9 // Doves by Doron Paloma Trunk Show

Scout for an engagement ring or find your wedding jewelry during the Doves by Doron Paloma trunk show at Lustre by Adolf. President and chief designer Doron Hakimian’s pieces incorporate 18-karat gold, diamonds and gemstones. He’s created designs for Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and other luminaries. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com

12/17-19 // Alyssa Kristin Trunk Show

This event at Annalise Bridal Boutique showcases new designs from the Alyssa Kristin collection. Appointment required. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com

12/17-19 // BrideMuse Collection Showcase

Shop wedding guest and bridesmaid collections featuring sultry hues and luxurious fabrics — all under $300. Also, create your own bridal party gift boxes at the Mamie’s Apothecary Pop Up Shop. Appointment recommended. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com

Through 12/24 // Lustre Holiday Sale

Find pieces at up to 60% off during Lustre by Adolf’s holiday event. This is an opportunity to scope out an engagement ring or pick up a piece for your bridal ensemble. There will also be extended times to shop, as Lustre will be open Sundays during the holiday season. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com

1/7-15 // Blue Willow by Anne Barge Trunk Show

For couture dresses at a more moderate price point, check out the Blue Willow by Anne Barge designs at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Select gowns are 10% off during the event. Appointment required. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com

1/9 // Richmond Weddings Winter Show

This event in the historic Main Street Station features more than 100 vendors and wedding professionals. Register online to receive tips and offers from exhibitors and a discount ticket purchase code. 12:30 to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders.) 1500 E. Main St. $20 to $30. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show

1/14-16 // Sherri Hill Bridal Trunk Show

Couture evening-dress designer Sherri Hill now has a bridal collection. See the 2022 line during this Lex’s of Carytown event. Appointment recommended. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com

1/21-23 // La Femme Bridal Trunk Show

Lex’s of Carytown is now a retailer for La Femme’s bridal line. Each design is unique; all under $2,000. Appointment recommended. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com

2/27 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Enjoy a meet-and-greet with wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show presented by That’s My Dress Bridal and take part in multiple giveaway opportunities. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (at the door only). Richmond Raceway Complex Old Dominion Expo Center, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-february-27-2022

Please check individual websites for event updates.