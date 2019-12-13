Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2020

× Expand A piece from The Henderson Collection by Lecil (Photo courtesy Lustre by Adolf)

Through 12/24 // Lustre Holiday Sale

Find select pieces up to 50% off during Lustre by Adolf’s holiday event. This is an opportunity to scout out a holiday engagement ring or pick up a piece for your bridal ensemble. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

1/5 // Richmond Wedding Experience

See the runway fashion show, meet local wedding professionals, taste cakes and gather enough inspiration to plan your entire event. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. weddingexperience.com.

1/15 // Blue Sage Bridal Grand Opening

A new consignment and sample bridal boutique located at 20 E. Main St., Blue Sage Bridal will be opening its doors to the public with a selection of sample and once-worn wedding gowns, as well as veils and bridal accessories. The store is open by appointment only. Schedule at bluesagebridal.com.

2/7-9 // Lea-Ann Belter Bridal Trunk Show

Check out the latest wedding gown designs from Canada-based Lea-Ann Belter Bridal at Annalise Bridal Boutique, 1309 E. Main St. Belter’s timeless designs are featured throughout the U.S. and Europe. By appointment only. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

2/23 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Meet David Tutera, author, celebrity wedding planner and host of TV programs including “David Tutera’s CELEBrations” on WE TV and Lifetime’s “My Great Big Live Wedding With David Tutera.” Plus, meet local wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show and take part in multiple giveaway opportunities. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (cash only). Richmond Raceway Complex Old Dominion Expo Center, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-february-23-2020.

3/13-21 // Azul by Liancarlo Trunk Show

See designs straight from the runway during the Azul by Liancarlo trunk show at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Known for experimenting with fabrics, patterns and textures upholding founder Carlos Ramirez’s vision, the ensembles range from structured to romantic, often featuring artistic elements such as metallic threadwork, 3-D appliques and blossom-embellished bodices. By appointment only. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

3/15 // Richmond Weddings Winter Show

Mingle with more than 100 vendors and wedding professionals ready to bring your wedding vision to life inside historic Main Street Station at 1500 E. Main St. VIP ticket holders receive a canvas tote bag with swag and unique offers from several show exhibitors. 12:30 to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders.) $15 to $32. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

4/9-18 // Hayley Paige and Blush by Hayley Paige Trunk Show

Check out the spring 2020 Hayley Paige collections during this trunk show and take advantage of deals during the event. Designer Hayley Paige has received global recognition for her collections, which have graced the red carpet. By appointment only. Annalise Bridal Boutique, 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.