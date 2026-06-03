Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2026

× Expand The Blue Willow Trunk Show at Annalise Bridal Boutique takes place July 7-18. (Photo courtesy Annalise Bridal Boutique)

Expand Photo courtesy Lex’s of Carytown

Ongoing // Lex’s Sample Gown Sale

Head to Lex’s of Carytown for a special sample sale featuring a curated selection of designer wedding gowns priced from $99 to $499. This is a fantastic opportunity to snag that dream ensemble at a discount. Quantities and sizes are limited, and the gowns are sold off the rack. 3018 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com

6/7 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Meet-and-greet with local wedding professionals, view a designer fashion show and take part in multiple giveaway opportunities during this expo. 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door). Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. vabridalshow.com/upcoming-shows

7/10–18 // Blue Willow Trunk Show

Head to Annalise Bridal Boutique for a showcase of the new fall 2026 collection from Blue Willow, available in-store for a limited time. Take 10% off the featured couture designs during this trunk show only. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com

7/11–19 // 11th Annual National Bridal Sale Event

Enjoy a week of savings on gowns and wedding party attire during this event. Thousands of independent stores participate nationally, including local boutiques such as Blue Sage Bridal and Lex’s of Carytown. nationalbridalsale.com

7/12 // Richmond Weddings Summer Show

Find inspiration and get advice from more than 70 wedding industry professionals at this showcase. Sample cakes and desserts, check out the trends, and watch dance demonstrations. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets start at $20 online (discounts for ticket bundles; tickets are full price day of show). Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. richmondweddings.com/richmond-wedding-show

× Expand Tiffanys Bridal (Photo by Virginia Ashley Photography)

8/1–31 // Essense of Australia and Stella York Spotlight

Tiffanys Bridal is celebrating designer brands Essense of Australia and Stella York for the entire month of August. See handcrafted, fashion-forward looks that offer an impeccable fit. Receive $100 off any special-order Essense or Stella York ensemble during the event. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com

8/2 // A Bride’s Day Out RVA

Black Brides of RVA hosts a modern take on the traditional wedding expo. In a fun, no-stress atmosphere, meet with local wedding vendors, discover deals and discounts, participate in games, and enjoy cocktails. 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $7. The Workshop by T&D, 1400 Mactavish Ave. eventbrite.com

10/11 // Virginia Bridal & Wedding Expo

Meet with industry professionals to help plan your wedding day. Receive guidance on picking the venue, menu, photographer and more, and see the designer fashion show featuring styles from Petersburg’s Evermore Bridal Boutique. There are also giveaways and opportunities to win cash prizes. 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free with online registration, or $10 at the door. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. bridalshowsva-rr.com

11/1–30 // Brocade Bridal Icons and Designer Sale

In November, Brocade Bridal is offering 25% off the Icons collection of wedding apparel. The boutique is also running a 15% discount on all designer dresses throughout the month. Appointment required. 4010 W. Broad St., Suite F. 804-688-9035 or brocadebridal.com

11/13–14 // Holiday Diamond Event

Explore diamond engagement rings and wedding bands during Schwarzschild Jewelers’ holiday event. Experience this special showcase Nov. 13 at the Carytown Exchange store (3532 W. Cary St.) and Nov. 14 at the Alverser Plaza location in Midlothian (1200 Alverser Plaza). schwarzschild.com

11/27–30 // Emily Warden Designs Jewelry Sale

During Black Friday weekend, Emily Warden Designs will host their largest sale of the year. This is an excellent opportunity to snag engagement rings and wedding jewelry at a discount. 2225 Hanover Ave. 804-353-1508 or emilywardendesigns.com