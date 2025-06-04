Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2025

× Expand The Emily Warden Designs Summer Showcase takes place June 20.

6/14 // Evermore Bridal Boutique Grand Opening

Join Evermore Bridal Boutique at its new location in the 400 block of Sycamore Street in Historic Old Towne Petersburg. Check the boutique’s social media channels for updates on the celebration. 804-894-8855 or evermorebridalboutique.com

6/14–21 // JH Bridal Sample Sale

Save on couture styles during Lex’s of Carytown’s floor sample sale on all off-the-rack gowns by designer JH Bridal. Jimme Huang has a signature style with fitted, sexy and modern designs that combine various luxury materials. Book an appointment and browse the collection. 3018 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com

6/20 // Emily Warden Designs Summer Showcase

Jewelry by Emily Warden Designs

Discover what’s new at Emily Warden Designs during its dazzling summer showcase. This is an opportunity to check out all the newly released collections, including limited-edition cabana-inspired charms, ethically sourced natural diamonds and rare vintage cameo pieces. 4 to 7 p.m. 2225 Hanover Ave. 804-353-1508 or emilywardendesigns.com

7/13 // Richmond Weddings Summer Show

Find inspiration and get advice from more than 90 wedding industry professionals at this showcase. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets start at $10 online (discounts for ticket bundles; tickets are full price day of show). Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. richmondweddings.com/richmond-wedding-show

8/1–31 // Stella York Designer Spotlight

Tiffanys Bridal is celebrating Stella York for the entire month of August. From Essense of Australia, this handcrafted line of gowns offers an impeccable fit. Receive $100 off any special-order Stella York ensemble during the event. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com

8/2 // Copper Hall Mini Matrimony

For one day only, Copper Hall in Manchester is hosting multiple intimate weddings from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Couples may have up to 25 guests in attendance, and the packages include a 1 1/2-hour rental, flowers, a photographer (providing up to 20 images), a mini cake, Champagne, a wedding officiant and ceremony design. Contact the venue to book and for more information. 1129 Hull St. 804-592-6544 or copperhallrva.com

8/24 // Wedding Experience in Richmond

Have fun while you taste cakes, explore wedding trends, see inspirational design ideas and discover the latest fashions. This planning event will surprise you with what you can accomplish in a day. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. weddingexperience.com

9/3–6 // DAWN Trunk Show

Leora Bridal in Prince George is showcasing the designer DAWN Collection, thoughtfully assembled styles that allow every bride to sparkle on the big day. A portion of proceeds from each DAWN ensemble sold benefits nonprofit organizations. Free private appointments. 5503 Ruffin Road. 804-892-8433 or leorabridal.com

10/12 // Virginia Bridal & Wedding Expo

Meet with industry professionals to help plan your wedding day. Receive guidance on picking the venue, menu, photographer and more. 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free with online registration, or $10 at the door. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. bridalshowsva.com

10/31–11/8 // Anne Barge Trunk Show

Head to Annalise Bridal Boutique for this annual event featuring the new spring 2026 collection from Anne Barge, available in-store for a limited time. Take 10% off the featured couture designs during this trunk show only. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com

11/1–30 // Brocade’s Third Anniversary Celebration

In recognition of its third anniversary, Brocade Bridal is celebrating with a special sale. Receive a 15% to 20% discount on all dresses during the month of November. Appointment required. 4010 W. Broad St., Suite F. 804-688-9035 or brocadebridal.com