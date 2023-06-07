Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy Wedding Experience

Through 6/12 // Eddy K Trunk Show

Be one of the first to experience the Eddy K 2023 Italia Collection at Lex’s of Carytown. This event is an opportunity to see the world-renowned designer’s stunning new line. Appointment required. 3018 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

6/30-7/2 // Serene Bridal Trunk Show

See the latest designs from Serene Bridal during this Leora Bridal trunk show. The collection features timeless modern styles that exude effortless elegance. Appointment required. 5503 Ruffin Road, Prince George (located on the grounds of The Barns of Kanak). 804-892-8433 or leorabridal.com/trunk-shows.

7/15-22 // Eighth Annual National Bridal Sale Event

National Bridal Sale Day is the third Saturday in July, and many shops extend the day to a week of savings on gowns and wedding-party attire. There are nearly 1,000 independent stores participating nationally and in Canada, including local boutiques. For a list of participating stores, visit nationalbridalsummerevent.com.

7/16 // Richmond Weddings Show

Find inspiration for your dream wedding and get advice from more than 90 wedding-industry professionals at this showcase. Sample cakes and desserts, check out the latest trends and watch dance demonstrations. There are also opportunities to win prizes from vendors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $20 to $60. Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

8/6 // Bridal Brunch and Fashion Show

Enjoy a gourmet brunch and designer fashion show presented by That’s My Dress Bridal. Then meet and greet exclusive wedding professionals and plan all the parts of your big day. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and must be purchased in advance by July 21. The Marble Room, 7193 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-brunch-aug-6-2023.

9/15-17 // Allure Bridals Weekend

As the name suggests, Allure Bridals is drawing attention at Tiffanys Bridal for an entire weekend. The new collection will be available during the event, and an Allure representative will be at the boutique on Sept. 16 offering an insider’s look at the designer gowns. Plus, receive $100 off Allure Bridals dresses for the month of September. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

9/29-10/7 // Made With Love Trunk Show

View the collection of Made With Love wedding gowns at Annalise Bridal Boutique. The Australia-based designer brand is known for its high-quality, chic, modern dresses. Appointment required. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

10/15 // Virginia Bridal and Wedding Expo

Meet with wedding professionals to help plan your perfect day. Get guidance on picking the best venue, menu, photographer and more. Check out bridal fashion shows and DJ demos. 12:30 to 5 p.m. Admission is free with online registration, or $10 at the door. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. bridalshowsva.com.

11/5 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Get tips and ideas for your event at this wedding show. Enjoy a meet-and-greet with local wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show and take part in giveaway opportunities. 1 to 4 p.m. $10 (cash at the door only). The Marble Room, 7193 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-nov-5-2023.