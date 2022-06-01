Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2022

× Expand The “Solana” long-sleeve column gown is part of the Anne Barge collection and features a detachable train (sold separately). Check out more Anne Barge designs during Annalise Bridal Boutique’s trunk show, Nov. 18-27. (Photo courtesy Annalise Bridal Boutique)

6/16-25 // Kelly Faetanini Trunk Show

Join Annalise Bridal Boutique as they showcase the latest collection from Kelly Faetanini. This event is an opportunity to see styles that haven’t been released in stores yet. Appointment only. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

7/1-31 // Tiffanys Bridal National Bridal Summer Sale Event

For the entire month of July, Tiffanys Bridal is participating in The National Bridal Summer Event, reducing off-the-rack gowns 40% to 50% off the original price. Snag the designer gown of your dreams or find a second gown and make an unforgettable entrance at your reception. Appointments must be made by calling the boutique. (Sale appointments are not available through online booking.) 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

7/16-23 // Seventh Annual National Bridal Sale Event

National Bridal Sale Day is the third Saturday in July, and many shops extend the day to a week of savings on gowns and wedding-party attire. There are nearly 1,000 independent stores participating nationally and in Canada, including local boutiques. For a list of participating stores, visit nationalbridalsaleevent.com.

7/17 // Richmond Weddings Show

Find inspiration for your dream wedding and get advice from wedding-industry professionals at this elegant showcase. Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders and at 12:30 p.m. for general admission. The event ends at 3 p.m. $20 to $30. Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

8/1 // Blue Sage Bridal Sale Room Grand Opening

Blue Sage Bridal is expanding to include a permanent sale room. This space will include dresses that are all priced under $1,000 and available to take home the same day. Blue Sage is open by appointment only, including sale room appointments and accessories. Appointments are available online. 20 E. Main St. 804-562-7008 or bluesagebridal.com.

8/5-7 // Casablanca Bridal Trunk Show

During Tiffanys Bridal’s Casablanca Bridal trunk show, the entire collection will be available with more gowns in-store than ever before. Order a Casablanca gown during the show and receive a $100 discount. Appointment only. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

8/19-22 // Morilee Trunk Show

During this event, Lex’s of Carytown will showcase the 2022 collection from Morilee. Designed by Madeline Gardner, each dress is hand-stitched by experienced dressmakers and created with style, fit and quality in mind. Appointment only. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

9/18 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Get tips and ideas for planning your perfect day at this wedding show. Enjoy a meet-and-greet with local wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show and take part in giveaway opportunities. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (cash at the door only). Richmond Raceway Complex Old Dominion Building, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-sept-18-2022.

10/14-16 // Demetrios Trunk Show

Join Lex’s of Carytown to see the 2022 collection from Demetrios. Offering a wide selection of versatile styles, Demetrios’ designs range from classic to boho. Appointment only. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

10/16 // Virginia Bridal and Wedding Expo

Meet with wedding professionals to help plan your perfect day. Get guidance on picking the best venue, menu, photographer and more. Check out the bridal fashion shows and live DJ demos. 12:30 to 5 p.m. Admission is free with online registration, or tickets are $10 at the door. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. bridalshowsva.com.

11/18-27 // Anne Barge Trunk Show

Check out the newest collection of Anne Barge wedding apparel during this trunk show at Annalise Bridal Boutique. A 10% discount off Anne Barge gowns will be offered during the event. Appointment only. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.