Wedding Events: Summer/Fall 2020

6/5-7 // Hayley Paige & Blush Spring Show

Check out the spring 2020 collections from both Hayley Paige and Blush at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Receive 10% off any gown from the featured designers during this showcase. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

6/10 // Urban Set Bride Reopening

Contact Urban Set Bride to make an appointment for when the doors reopen in June. In the interest of safety, all brides will be limited to four guests, must wash hands or use hand sanitizer upon entry, and wear their own mask or a provided disposable mask. Plus, in appreciation of first responders, bring your badge to the boutique during June and July and receive a 15% discount on gowns (excludes Jenny Yoo). Visit the shop’s website for updates. 602 N. 29th St. 804-939-7082 or urbansetbride.com.

7/12 // Wish Come True: Bridal Fashion Show

Rescheduled from April, only 100 tickets will be sold for the Tiffanys Bridal in-house fashion show. Enjoy refreshments, learn the do’s and don’ts of gown shopping and be automatically entered to win prizes, including a free bridal gown from the Jasmine Collection. A portion of the proceeds benefits Brides Across America, a nonprofit providing free wedding dresses to military and first responders. Visit Tiffanys’ website for event updates. 2 to 4 p.m. $20. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

7/18-25 // Fifth Annual National Bridal Sale Event

National Bridal Sale Day is held every third Saturday in July, and many shops extend the day to a week of savings on gowns and wedding-party attire. There are nearly 1,000 stores participating, including local boutiques. For a list of participating stores, visit nationalbridalsaleevent.com.

7/26 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine, this show lets you meet wedding vendors, check out the designer fashion show, enjoy cake and catering samples, and take part in opportunities to win door prizes and the grand prize of a honeymoon. 1 to 4 p.m. $10 (cash only). Richmond Raceway Complex, Old Dominion Building, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. 804-822-1768 or vabridemagazine.com.

9/2 // Celebrations Abloom! Wedding & Special Event Showcase

Rescheduled from May, stroll through the gardens of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden as you explore one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor event spaces. Dine on bites courtesy of Lewis Ginter’s exclusive caterer, Meriwether Godsey, meet and greet with the site’s preferred vendors, and participate in the raffle, which includes a chance at the grand prize: a free facility rental for a wedding in August 2021. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $15. 1800 Lakeside Ave. 804-262-9887 or lewisginter.org/event/celebrations-abloom.

9/13 // Richmond Weddings Summer Show

More than 100 wedding-industry professionals will be at this elegant showcase. View the latest fashion trends for men and women, sample desserts, and check out amazing floral displays. VIP ticket holders receive a swag bag with items from participating vendors. Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders and at 12:30 p.m. for general admission. The event ends at 4 p.m. $15 to $32. Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

10/18 // Virginia Bridal & Wedding Expo

Meet with vendors ready to make your perfect wedding day a reality. Experience live music and dance performances, receive a free makeup trial and see a fashion show by Celebrity Bridal and Formals. Enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win $10,000. 12:30 to 5 p.m. $10. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. 888-433-3976 or bridalshowsva-rr.com.

11/27-12/5 // Anne Barge Trunk Show

Join Annalise Bridal Boutique for this exclusive trunk show featuring the newest collection of gown designs by Anne Barge. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.