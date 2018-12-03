Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2019

× Expand Richmond Weddings Winter Show (Photo courtesy Hunter Heckel)

12/1-31 // Lex’s of Carytown Dress Event Head to Lex’s of Carytown at 3020 W. Cary St. to check out the newly arrived wedding dresses. If you purchase a wedding gown in December, you’ll earn 10 percent off your bridesmaids’ dress order. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

12/19 // Alor and Nava Dee Trunk Show Get your wedding-day jewelry during this designer event at Lustre by Adolf (1539 N. Parham Road). Enjoy wine, snacks and more as you browse collections from Alor and Nava Dee. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

1/6 // Richmond Wedding Experience Fashion shows, wedding professionals, drinks and enough inspiration to plan your entire event await at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. weddingexperience.com.

1/13 // Richmond Weddings Winter Show Mingle with more than100 vendors and wedding professionals ready to bring your wedding vision to life inside historic Main Street Station at 1500 E. Main St. Plus, view the fashion show from Tiffanys Bridal and The Groom’s Corner. 12:30 to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders.) General admission is $15 online and $20 day of show. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

1/22-26 // Essense of Australia Stella York Collection Trunk Show Discover the modern, bohemian-style of the Essense of Australia Stella York collection. Brides who spend more than $1,000 will receive 10 percent off their gown. Appointment required. Tiffanys Bridal, 1517 N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

2/9 // Evelyn Bridal Collection Trunk Show Discover the unique architecture of Evelyn Bridal gowns. Appointments are required, and brides are encouraged to book at least three weeks in advance. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrity Bridal and Formals, 3810 W. Hundred Road. 804-318-1342 or celebritybridalandformals.com.

2/24 // Q Weddings Virginia’s fourth-annual statewide LGBTQ wedding show brings together inclusive vendors and LGBTQ couples from across the commonwealth. Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. (location subject to change). qvirginia.com.

3/3 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show Meet local wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show and enter to win door prizes at this annual event. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (cash only). Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-march-03-2019.

3/7-9 // Spring Diamond Event Head to any of Schwarzschild Jewelers’ three locations for their diamond event. Explore diamond engagement rings and wedding bands for her and him from Richmond’s favorite designers. Diamond experts and representatives from the featured collections will be on hand. See stores for more details. schwarzschild.com.

3/15 // Semiannual Sample Gown Sale During this one-week only blowout sale at miLA Bridal in Stony Point Fashion Park (9200 Stony Point Parkway), sample gowns are marked 15 to 75 percent off. Appointment required. 804-330-3118 or milabridal.com.

3/29-4/7 // Lea-Ann Belter Trunk Show Check out wedding dresses from Lea-Ann Belter at Annalise Bridal Boutique, 1309 E. Main St., and receive 10 percent off the featured designer during the event. Appointment required. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.