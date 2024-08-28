The Road Ahead

× Expand Photo by Happy Acres Photography

After meeting in 2022 via a chance encounter through mutual acquaintances, Kayla Johnson and Kyndall Williams knew they shared a connection. In February 2023, the duo got engaged while cozying up beside a campfire as they vacationed in the Shenandoah Valley. Setting the date for April 6, 2024, they selected Common House Richmond as their venue.

“We definitely wanted to do it in the city because Richmond is where our relationship really took off,” Kayla says.

After their ceremony, the newlyweds were taking traditional wedding photos when photographer Jessi Kittrell of Happy Acres Photography suggested they cross the street to the median. The sunlight was casting a just-right glow juxtaposed against the concrete strip between the red GRTC Pulse bus lanes. Kayla (wearing a Men’s Wearhouse suit) took the opportunity to dip Kyndall (who donned a Chic Nostalgia gown from Brocade Bridal) for a picture-perfect pose. It became one of their favorite shots from the day, though both had other thoughts on their mind at the time.

“I was still, like, trying to basically catch my breath,” Kayla says. “I was still very jittery, very excited, very anxious, just feeling all the emotions, really.”

Kyndall adds with a laugh, “At that point I really wanted to dance, but I mean it was so, so cool … it was just a really unique experience.”

The couple was also flattered by the support of onlookers.

“People at Birdie’s were cheering for us,” Kyndall says.

“People were honking,” Kayla adds. “It was awesome.”