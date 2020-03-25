The Perfect Blend

× Expand Photo by Sam Stroud Photography

Jessica and Matt Holmes mixed fun with tradition at their wedding. Held Oct. 7, 2017, at Jessica’s childhood church, St. Matthias’ Episcopal Church in Bon Air, the ceremony featured seven bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, a nod to their wedding date and that, Jessica says, seven is a lucky number.

The reception, held at The Commonwealth Club, included a cocktail hour with a tea pouring ceremony. Jessica has Chinese ancestry, so it meant a lot to her to uphold this tradition. She explains that the ceremony symbolizes the union of the two families, hers and Matt’s. In this photo, Matt’s aunt Polly Guard shares a moment with the couple as they bond over the sharing of tea.

The outfit Jessica is wearing is an embroidered silk and gold garment that Jessica’s grandmother wore during the tea pouring ceremony at her own wedding in China. “It was a special moment to actually wear that in front of her at my wedding,” Jessica says. Her jewelry also had particular meaning, as she wore a coin necklace passed down to her through her family, and one of the gold bracelets she wore is identical to one her mother owns. She says it’s common at a tea pouring ceremony to give money or jewelry to the couple, and Matt’s family gave Jessica a pin that was often worn by his late grandmother.

For the couple, though their wedding day passed quickly, it was an affair to remember. “It was very emotional,” Jessica says. “I cried at the church.” She explains that their officiant, St. Matthias rector the Rev. Brenda S. Overfield, was amazing, sharing that marriage isn’t always perfect, but couples should always remember that they’re best friends and allies.

During their wedding ceremony, Overfield also shared a story about a couple who would take photos in their wedding ensembles every anniversary, showing the progression of marriage and how the couple continues to evolve. Now married for two years, Jessica and Matt have upheld this tradition themselves.

Jessica says of their wedding, “It was great to be able to incorporate my traditions with Matt’s, and being able to share some of my Chinese heritage with him was really special.”