Scrapbook: Regal Romance

× 1 of 9 Expand Fit for a Queen: Originally Christine didn’t want to wear a tiara, but her mom encouraged her to try one from Urban Set Bride. Once she saw the sparkling headpiece with her dress, she decided it was the perfect fit for her wedding aesthetic. × 2 of 9 Expand Sweet Symphony: The couple was pleasantly surprised when The Estate at River Run offered them the gift of a harpist for their special day. × 3 of 9 Expand Perfect Place Settings: To fit the moody vibe of the wedding, each table was decked with a black tablecloth and black taper candles. The couple selected gold silverware and plates from Rent-E-Quip for a regal touch. × 4 of 9 Expand Best Friends Forever: Christine asked two of her best friends to be a part of her wedding party. She’s known Judith (right) since high school and Katie (left) since fourth grade. “They’re really meaningful friends who have seen me through a lot of different stages of my life,” Christine says. × 5 of 9 Expand Creative Cake: The wedding cake design, which included cherubs and ornate floral details, was inspired by the bride’s love of antiques. × 6 of 9 Expand Kiss the Bride: The couple shared a kiss as they walked down the aisle after their ceremony, which took place in the venue’s Wedgewood Ballroom. × 7 of 9 Expand Puppy Love: The bride’s bouquet featured roses, anemones and calla lilies. She also carried the dog tag of her late Boston terrier, Chef, on her bouquet. “He passed away a couple weeks before the wedding, and I just wanted to feel like he was there,” Christine says. × 8 of 9 Expand Something Old, Something New: Christine and David sourced their invitations from The Painted Papier on Etsy. The bride’s engagement ring (left) is from James Allen, and the couple’s wedding bands (left) are from Diamonds Direct. The rings on the right are from Christine’s paternal grandmother, and the colorful flower brooch is from her maternal grandmother. They have both passed, but Christine wanted to honor them during her wedding. × 9 of 9 Expand Dressed to the Nines: The bride and groom posed for photos on River Run’s balcony. Christine’s Maggie Sottero dress was from Urban Set Bride. David purchased his suit from Jos. A. Bank. Prev Next

After meeting at work and eventually bonding over their mutual love of tattoos, Christine Weeks and David Rainer went on their first date in October 2021. Just six months later, in May 2022, David surprised Christine with a proposal at one of her favorite spots in Richmond. He told her they were going to dinner at L’Opossum, but instead David drove to the mausoleum at Hollywood Cemetery. There, Christine saw flower petals and candles leading to marquee letters spelling out “Marry me.” “It was beautiful, and I cried,” Christine says.

The couple opted for a short engagement, planning their wedding for Feb. 12, 2023. After touring a couple of places, Christine found The Estate at River Run and immediately knew it was the right venue for their wedding. “It was beautiful, and I loved that it had antiques in it,” she says. “I’m an antique collector, and I’ve always loved the Victorian period. I wanted [my wedding] to be very Victorian, very regal.”

To achieve the look, Christine selected large candelabras and decor with gold accents. She also wanted the matrimony to have a “moody fairy tale” feel, so she chose dark colors for her florals and table settings. She incorporated greenery and branches to make guests feel as though they were stepping into another world.

Music played an important role in the couple’s special day. David’s gift to Christine was a song he created with friend and musician Natalie Tyer, who performed the song at the reception. The Richmond-based Silver Bullets band also played during the reception and helped Christine surprise her mom with a special performance of “Help Me, Rhonda” by The Beach Boys. “My mom’s name is Rhonda, and she always told me [The Beach Boys] wrote [that song] for her. It was extremely special to have that song played for us to share a mother-daughter dance,” Christine says.

It’s the intimate moments, like her mother-daughter dance and hearing David’s vows, that Christine appreciates most about the day.

Coordinator: Christine Haines Greenberg, The Hive Wedding Collective

Florist: B. June Floral Design

Caterer: Cater 2 Events

Cake: Sweet Fix

Hair and Makeup: Amanda Perry