Scrapbook: Love You to Pizzas

City View: Blake and Vera got ready in separate suites at the Graduate Richmond hotel, then took photos at the rooftop bar. Her boho, fitted lace gown was purchased from Blue Sage Bridal, and his gray suit was from Men's Wearhouse. 

Dog Dad: The groom wore a custom pair of socks featuring the couple's beagle, Fitz. 

Spin Me Right Round: The duo are huge audiophiles and own more than 400 records. For the wedding, they ordered a custom vinyl sleeve and labels and put out records for guests to sign. 

Casual Clicks: The duo wanted a few informal portraits in the mix, so their photographer posed them at the lobby bar of the Graduate Richmond. 

Say Yes: Blake and Vera said their vows in the outdoor courtyard of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, where the bride formerly worked. A friend officiated the ceremony. 

A Slice of Love: The reception was catered by Zorch Pizza. "Some people link arms to drink Champagne as husband and wife, but we opted for pizza bites," Vera says. 

All in the Details: Wedding jewelry came from local jeweler Sun & Selene. The bride's bouquet featured anemones, peonies, roses, carnations and white tulips. 

Raise a Glass: The groom's best man gave a touching speech at the reception. The light graphics were produced by UNITE DJs & Entertainment. 

Sugar Fix: Blake and Vera's friend baked a selection of mini pies (key lime, mixed berry and chocolate chip) and mini cheesecakes (plain, salted caramel and cherry). Their cake was vanilla buttercream with lemon filling topped with candied blueberries.

Blake Gillespie and Vera Magdeeva met in 2019, but the pair didn’t become close until March 2020 — right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “We realized we only lived three blocks apart at the time, so we ended up spending the lockdown together,” Vera says. A year later, and after several foiled proposal attempts, Blake proposed to Vera in front of her apartment after walking home in the rain from dinner at Kuka Kuba in the Fan.

The low-key couple opted to have their wedding at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, where Vera formerly worked as a special events manager. Their ceremony and reception took place in the center’s spacious outdoor courtyard. For their DIY event, Blake and Vera enlisted the services of as many local and/or independently owned vendors as possible, many of whom are close friends or family. “My mom and sister own a floral boutique in Charlotte, North Carolina, so it was really cool to have them decorate our wedding,” Blake says.

The couple hired their friend Rob Zorch, owner of Zorch Pizza, to bring his popular food truck to the reception. Guests dined on a selection of pies, including pepperoni, Wing Night, White Out, Hawaiian Lunch and Super Veggie. The drink menu included brews from Reason Beer (the Charlottesville-based brewery has since closed) and local wine. Another pal, a former professional baker, made the couple’s cake and a selection of mini pies and cheesecakes and helped with day-of coordination.

The lively reception played host to one of the bride’s favorite moments. “We are big ’90s music fans, and Third Eye Blind was playing,” Vera says. “We just had so much fun singing and dancing in the middle of the dance floor, surrounded by all of our friends and family.”

Florist: Willow Floral Boutique (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Caterer: Zorch Pizza

Hair and Makeup: Merry White, Circle Square Salon