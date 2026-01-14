Scrapbook: Julia & Ryan

× 1 of 8 Expand For the Mantel: Photographer Sera Petras captured this timeless photograph of the couple sitting in a shaft of afternoon light as it streamed through a window at The John Marshall Ballrooms. × 2 of 8 Expand Personalized Paper: Both graphic designers, Julia and Ryan created their own invitations with help from friends who are also artists. Their florist, Warm Flowers, provided loose blooms of the same florals incorporated into the bride’s bouquet to capture striking closeups in the couple’s photography. × 3 of 8 Expand Out of the Dark: The bridal party wore a mix of all-black ensembles and black dresses with a floral pattern so the flowers they held and wore would create a dramatic pop of color. × 4 of 8 Expand Floral Art: Sare Harvell, owner of Warm Flowers, created ikebana arrangements, a Japanese floral art technique focusing on minimalism and asymmetry. × 5 of 8 Expand Smooth as Velvet: Ryan chose a blue velvet smoking jacket to complement Julia’s circa 1951 heirloom wedding gown. His boutonniere featured a green orchid with purple accents. × 6 of 8 Expand Lovebirds: The pair of ducks perched atop the wedding cake surrounded by bright flowers were a nod to the couple’s frequent strolls around Byrd Park. × 7 of 8 Expand All Class: Photographer Sera Petras utilized light and shadow to capture the mood and vintage aesthetic of the day. × 8 of 8 Expand Let’s Go, Redbirds: Ryan’s relatives from St. Louis officially welcomed Julia to the family with a St. Louis Cardinals sleeveless jersey. Prev Next

Julia Blend and Ryan Rich met at Virginia Commonwealth University, where they both studied graphic design. Friends at first, they became particularly close while sheltering in place during the height of COVID-19. When they got married in September 2025 at The John Marshall Ballrooms, the duo let their creativity shine.

“We’re artists, most of our friends are artists, and we come from families of artists,” Julia says. “We were going for something really unique and artistic that was also playful and fun.” The couple created their own engagement party invitations and incorporated a painting made by a friend into the design of their wedding stationery. The colors they chose for the big day consisted of deep purples and greens to set the tone for a moody, romantic vibe.

For a striking, dramatic look, Warm Flowers created ikebana flower arrangements, a Japanese floral art technique focusing on minimalism and asymmetry. “I’m obsessed with flowers,” Julia says. “I really love all the interesting shapes and colors.”

All the bridesmaids held slightly different bouquets of calla lilies with long tendrils of amaranthus that resembled designs from the 2024 film “Wicked.” Julia asked her bridal party to wear either black or black with a floral pattern. “I just really loved the way their colors popped and drew in the eye,” she says.

The groom embraced the theme with a blue velvet smoking jacket that perfectly complemented the bride’s heirloom wedding gown. Julia’s late grandmother and namesake first wore the dress in the 1950s, and her mother wore it for her wedding in the 1990s. Inspired by her family matriarchs’ photos in the ensemble, Julia re-created some of the same poses. “It was really special to wear a dress that was worn by all of us,” she says.

Coordinator: Water & Wine VA

Florist: Warm Flowers

Caterer: Homemades by Suzanne

Cake: Axelsdotter Bakery

Hair: Kimmy Huynh Artistry

DJ: DJs for Lovers

Editor’s note: Ryan Rich is an art director with Richmond magazine.