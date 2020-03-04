Scrapbook: Jaclyn & Laurin

× 1 of 6 Expand Moment in Time: Jaclyn’s seersucker suit was by Enzo Custom, and Laurin’s fitted gown with lace detailing was by Theia. “The overcast weather allowed us to get some amazing photos,” Jaclyn says. × 2 of 6 Expand Getting Meow-ied: The couple’s Sphynx cat, Finn (who Jaclyn got for Laurin as part of the proposal), wore a sage bow tie and a striped jacket from Etsy for the big day. A friend carried Finn in his arms and walked the couple’s dog, Elsa, down the aisle during the ceremony. × 3 of 6 Expand Elegant Display: The couple’s wedding bands were placed in a geometric terrarium purchased from Etsy. Jaclyn’s band was custom-made by Gabriela Artigas, and Laurin’s band is by Formonte Jewellery. Jaclyn’s favorite flower, anemones, were part of the wedding bouquets. × 4 of 6 Expand Bites and Nibbles: The brides love charcuterie, so they opted for a huge board of meats, cheeses, nuts and pickled vegetables as part of their dinner service. × 5 of 6 Expand Fly Kicks: Jaclyn wore lace-up boots by Taft that declared “She’s Mine” on the soles. × 6 of 6 Expand Double Trouble: Jaclyn and her groomsmen made Laurin, her bridesmaids and the flower girls laugh by trying to lean over the top balcony railing to sneak a peek at the bride on the balcony below. Their seersucker pants were from J. Crew, and the bridesmaids’ dresses were from Weddington Way. Prev Next

Jaclyn Beasley (the general manager of Brunch in The Fan) was a chef at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood when Laurin Trotman (who currently works at Grisette in Church Hill) was hired as a server. Soon, the pair hit it off and began dating. After three years together, Jaclyn proposed at a family gathering by giving Laurin a Sphynx kitten wearing a collar that said, “Will you marry me?”

The couple held an intimate gathering of 80 at Jaclyn’s father’s home in Annapolis, Maryland. The brides said their vows in a backyard ceremony with the stunning Chesapeake Bay as their backdrop.

“It was supposed to rain the whole day, but luckily it held off until the end of the reception,” Laurin says. “Somehow, we were still able to start a fire on the beach and have cigars as planned.”

The nautical setting inspired the couple to opt for muted colors, like sage and navy, accented by dark purple, cream and peach. Jaclyn and her groomsmen wore seersucker as a continuation of the theme. The decor included springtime blooms, twinkling string lighting and fun paper lanterns.

The brides decided to avoid a traditional sit-down dinner by offering heavy hors d’oeuvres and food stations. Guests enjoyed a mixture of sea and land delicacies, including grilled oysters, shrimp cocktail, fried lamb meatballs, street corn salad, bacon-wrapped scallops and Jaclyn’s mother’s famous homemade crab dip.

Laurin, who admits to being stressed before the ceremony due to the weather, says her favorite moment of the day was preparing to walk down the aisle. “I was looking at the faces of all the people who had come, and I saw Jac standing at the end of the aisle,” she says. “I just breathed a sigh of relief because I knew everything was going to be OK.”

