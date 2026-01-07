Scrapbook: Gabriela & David

× 1 of 8 Expand Full House: Junior members of the wedding party included Gabriela’s niece and David’s cousin, niece and goddaughter. The couple chose a black-and-white theme for a classic and timeless look. × 2 of 8 Expand Gal Pals: Prior to the big day, Gabriela hosted a bridesmaid proposal, gifting her bridal party lip gloss, personalized jewelry boxes, earrings and matching pajamas. The group donned their special items while getting ready for the ceremony. × 3 of 8 Expand Pearl Jam: Gabriela incorporated classic pearls and feminine bows into her wedding decor and accessories. × 4 of 8 Expand Puppy Love: David and Gabriela posed as husband and wife with their dog Duke, a Chiweenie (Chihuahua-dachshund mix). × 5 of 8 Expand All in White: The bride wore an Anne Barge Newport silk trumpet gown that she purchased at a discount on the online marketplace Poshmark. Her flowers were by Sage House. × 6 of 8 Expand Make it Rain: Instead of a traditional first dance, Gabriela delighted her guests by dancing with her father and her stepfather to Lil Wayne’s “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy.” × 7 of 8 Expand Bro Time: The groomsmen took a break at Common House Richmond in their classic suits from R.S. Milan located in Regency mall. × 8 of 8 Expand Threads of Meaning: To honor David’s family heritage, the bride and groom changed into traditional Cambodian silk wedding garments with detailed gold embroidery and handed out candy to their guests. Prev Next

Gabriela De Jesus and David Moutous knew they were destined to be together after weathering many challenges on the way to the altar. Shortly after they started dating in 2020, the world shut down. “We had less than a month to have a normal dating life before COVID,” Gabriela recalls. But the pandemic only pushed them closer together. “We were both off work and got to hang out a lot one-on-one,” David adds.

A few years later, David proposed to Gabriela during a trip with her family to the island of Santorini in Greece. “It was very magical,” Gabriela says. The couple decided on a long engagement to save for a summer 2026 wedding. However, when both of their mothers were diagnosed with cancer in the same week, they decided to live in the moment and go for it.

Gabriela found her dream dress, but it was way over their budget, and the custom order wouldn’t arrive in time. “Then one night, in the middle of the night, I looked on [online marketplace] Poshmark and found it — I couldn’t believe it,” she says.

“Gabby really killed it; she planned everything in three months,” David says. Their ceremony and reception were held at Common House Richmond, where they embraced a classic and timeless aesthetic. “Since we were crunched for time, it was easiest to keep things as simple as possible and not get too trendy,” Gabriela says.

Both moms worked closely with the couple throughout the planning process. To honor David’s family heritage, his mother helped incorporate traditional Cambodian elements into the celebration. At the reception, the couple changed into Cambodian wedding attire to greet their guests at each table.

David and Gabriela cherished spending time with their loved ones. “I’m so glad our moms got to be part of everything,” David says. “With our mothers’ health, we don’t know what the outcome will be.” But their special day is a moment the newly joined families will treasure.

