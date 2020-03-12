Scrapbook: Destiny & Gemal

× 1 of 6 Expand Together Forever: The bride and groom opted not to do a first look, so the post-ceremony photo session was their first moment alone that day. Gemal’s suit is from Men’s Wearhouse. × 2 of 6 Expand Pretty in Pink: Destiny’s bridesmaids wore mismatched gowns in shades of light purple and dark pink to match the bride’s colorful bouquet. × 3 of 6 Expand All Smiles: Destiny’s fitted mermaid gown was purchased from Celebrity Bridal and Formals in Chester. The shop’s seamstress created the bride’s custom mantilla-style veil. × 4 of 6 Expand Plated Perfection: Guests sat at rectangular farm tables with gold chargers and sprigs of greenery tucked into light pink napkins. Colorful pink and gold linens were rented from Glamour Linens, and the printed message from the bride and groom was designed by an Etsy vendor. × 5 of 6 Expand Intimate Moment: The couple wrote their own vows to each other for the ceremony. “Gemal surprised me by memorizing his vows,” Destiny says. “It was a really special moment.” × 6 of 6 Expand Sweet Selections: Guests enjoyed a variety of desserts from Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, including eclairs, assorted cookies and cupcakes, and a two-layer cake (the top layer was marble cake, and the bottom was carrot). Prev Next

Physical distance couldn’t stop the love between Destiny Galimore and Gemal Minick. The couple, who are both in the Army, met in 2013 during officer training camp in South Carolina and started dating in 2016.

After two years of long-distance dating, Gemal proposed to Destiny at the airport after she flew from her home in Chester to visit him in Austin, Texas.

Because Gemal was scheduled to deploy to Kuwait in May 2018, the pair decided to have a private ceremony at the Chesterfield General District Court a month before his departure. However, they planned a large celebration in the summer of the following year.

The couple chose to host their public ceremony and reception at The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing. “It has a laid-back, rustic vibe that was different from the other venues we looked at,” Destiny says. Working with their planner, Nilsa Tolliver, the couple planned a “boho glam” wedding characterized by a colorful assortment of pink, purple and ivory decor dotted with gold accents.

The menu for the evening included gourmet deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail and meatballs as appetizers, followed by baby spinach salad and arctic salmon or grilled chicken for their seated dinner.

The couple agrees that the reception was their favorite aspect of the day, as they had the chance to celebrate and socialize with their family and friends. The day after the wedding, the fun continued as the pair invited their guests to join them for an afternoon at Kings Dominion followed by drinks at the Byrd House rooftop bar at the Graduate Richmond hotel. Destiny says, “It made the time spent with our guests that much better.”

Planner: Emerald Events by Nilsa

Catering: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

Desserts: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Florist: Embellished Details

Hair: Blow Hair Salon

Makeup: Nicole Gore Artistry